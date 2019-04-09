Just Released

KCCI’s Rheya Spigner honored with award from Iowa State University’s Greenlee School of Journalism

KCCI Anchor and Reporter Rheya Spigner is being recognized by the Greenlee School of Journalism at Iowa State University for her reporting on social issues. Spigner has been leading KCCI’s Project CommUNITY initiative by focusing on local leaders who are working towards common ground on divisive issues.

The Greenlee School and Kappa Tau Alpha Diversity & Inclusion Award is an annual recognition for a professional journalist who promotes ethical storytelling that broadens people’s understanding. Honorees are nominated by faculty and staff and selected by the Greenlee Diversity Subcommittee.

“Rheya’s reporting has expanded Iowans’ awareness of the diversity that exists here in Iowa and helped viewers see beyond their own viewpoints and experiences. She sets a great example for aspiring journalists and uses her voice to make our community a better place,” said Kelly Winfrey, Greenlee School assistant professor.

Rheya remarked, “We are confronted with division every day in this country. It is a privilege to explore social issues with people who are working to find common ground with their neighbors.”

This Thursday at 7 p.m. KCCI is devoting a half-hour primetime programming to Project CommUNITY. For this special, titled Discussing the Divide, Rheya sat down with a diverse group of voters to discuss political discourse and its divisive nature. These voters are from Iowa’s fourth congressional district represented by Congressman Steve King, who was recently rebuked by the House over his comments.

KCCI News Director Allison Smith noted, “Project CommUNITY is one of our most important initiatives. Rheya’s passion for social issues and ability to help break down barriers makes her an asset for central Iowa. She is a reason why KCCI remains Iowa’s News Leader.”