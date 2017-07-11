Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals will be performing on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage at 8 p.m.

It had been seven years since Ben Harper last played a show with The Innocent Criminals, so when the time came to reunite for a live tour in 2015, the band —percussionist Leon Mobley, bassist Juan Nelson, drummer Oliver Charles, and keyboardist Jason Yates — quickly discovered that Harper had more in mind than simply revisiting the group’s prodigious collection of hits. In fact, Harper had been quietly amassing material for a new record, “Call It What It Is”, and the first recording sessions were scheduled to begin even before the rehearsals for their triumphant four-night sold-out reunion run at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

Beginning with his 1994 debut, “Welcome To The Cruel World”, Harper released a string of eight studio albums over a decade and a half. This extraordinary run, featuring contributions from the Innocent Criminals, established him as a singularly powerful songwriter and performer with range across multiple genres and an unmatched ability to blend the personal and political. The accolades poured in — Rolling Stone hailed his “jewels of unique and exquisitely tender rock & roll,” while Entertainment Weekly praised his “casual profundity,” and Billboard said his music “reminds us of the power and beauty of simplicity.” Massive, international sold-out tours, Top 10 debuts in the US, Gold and Platinum certifications overseas, and a slew of TV appearances cemented Harper and the band’s status as genuine global stars.