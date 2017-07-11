Just Released
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals will be performing on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage at 8 p.m.
It had been seven years since Ben Harper last played a show with The Innocent Criminals, so when the time came to reunite for a live tour in 2015, the band —percussionist Leon Mobley, bassist Juan Nelson, drummer Oliver Charles, and keyboardist Jason Yates — quickly discovered that Harper had more in mind than simply revisiting the group’s prodigious collection of hits. In fact, Harper had been quietly amassing material for a new record, “Call It What It Is”, and the first recording sessions were scheduled to begin even before the rehearsals for their triumphant four-night sold-out reunion run at the Fillmore in San Francisco.
Beginning with his 1994 debut, “Welcome To The Cruel World”, Harper released a string of eight studio albums over a decade and a half. This extraordinary run, featuring contributions from the Innocent Criminals, established him as a singularly powerful songwriter and performer with range across multiple genres and an unmatched ability to blend the personal and political. The accolades poured in — Rolling Stone hailed his “jewels of unique and exquisitely tender rock & roll,” while Entertainment Weekly praised his “casual profundity,” and Billboard said his music “reminds us of the power and beauty of simplicity.” Massive, international sold-out tours, Top 10 debuts in the US, Gold and Platinum certifications overseas, and a slew of TV appearances cemented Harper and the band’s status as genuine global stars.
Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.