Feature Story

Winter Arts & Entertainment Guide

Art, stage, comedy, live music, sports and more.

Are you bouncing off the walls? Or are you under the weather with cabin fever? Are you irritated by an annoying itch that only some good old-fashioned fun can scratch? Well, get ready to rid yourself of those ants in your pants and say “See ya later!” to boredom. The New Year is here, and 2022 can be a fun-filled extravaganza, but only if you breathe deep and attack this winter with an enthusiasm previously unknown to mankind.

Within the following pages, CITYVIEW compiled as many local events as possible. The list is not comprehensive, of course, but it is loaded with top-notch offerings spread across the next several months. So after your first flip through, tuck this issue somewhere safe so you can refer back to it as needed. It’s time to seize the snow.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following events and attractions are subject to sudden changes and/or the risk of cancellation. Before attending, be sure to check with each one individually to verify its current status, start times, offerings and other details, including what safety protocols are in place.

ART: The following local brain-food hotspots offer top-notch upcoming exhibits.

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through March 20: “Fantasy Figures: Surrealist Works on Paper.” Art from the Art Center’s Collection are on display, including work by Salvador Dali, Joan Miro, Louise Bourgeois, Dorothea Tanning and many others.

Through Jan. 23: “Justin Favela: Central American.” Work created on site by the artist includes a large-scale installation, wall and floor sculptures and a paper chandelier.

Through Jan. 16: “Claes Oldenburg: Giants, Miniatures, and Desserts.” Prints, drawings, cardboard sculpture work and a model for downtown Des Moines’ Crusoe’s Umbrella, this exhibition contains all of Oldenburg’s artwork that is at the Art Center — with the exception of the massive “Threeway Plug, Scale A (Soft), Prototype in Blue,” which will be on view in the lower level of the Meier building.

March 12 – June 5: “Immersive.” Follow a path from darkened space to darkened space where each one is filled with different combinations of light, color and sound.

ANDERSON GALLERY AT DRAKE UNIVERSITY

Harmon Fine Arts Center – open to the public with free parking on 25th Street.

1310 25th St., Des Moines

Feb. 3 – March 9: “Sean Downey – Two-Hundred Percent of Life.” Explore the sometimes beautiful, sometimes manic, myriad ways that our various double existences overlap and become convoluted. Sean Downey builds digital worlds in virtual reality sourced from the physical realm and then spins these digital environments into visual sources for handmade paintings and sculptures.

March 27 – April 15: “51st Annual Juried Student Exhibition.”

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

On permanent display: “Apollo and Venus.” While looking in a little-used storeroom for something completely unrelated back in 2016, Hoyt Sherman’s executive director found a 400-year-old early Baroque panel painting. This masterpiece depicts the figures of Apollo and Venus accompanied by her son Cupid. You can see Otto van Veen’s “Apollo and Venus,” as well as other fine art, at Hoyt Sherman Place.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

Every first Friday of the month, Mainframe Studios offers First Fridays — a free opportunity to see themed open studio events while enjoying special exhibitions, food and live music.

POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY

111 Court Ave., Des Moines

Jan. 17 – Feb. 25: “Double Exposure.” This year’s photo show features still photography shot exclusively with film cameras and with camera phones. The awards show is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6:30-8 p.m.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

Through Jan. 19: Members Show.

ON STAGE: Can’t-miss local performing arts…

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines

Jan. 7-23: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” – Children’s Theatre.

Feb. 4-20: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.” It’s winter 1934, and, when the Orient Express luxury train is stopped in the snow, a passenger is found dead in his locked compartment. Fortunately, the famous detective, Hercule Poirot, is also onboard to solve the case before the killer strikes again.

March 4-20: “Charlotte’s Web” – Children’s Theatre.

March 25 – April 10: “Singin’ in the Rain.” Hollywood, California, 1927. Silent movies are becoming a thing of the past and “talkies” are all the rage. Leading ladies now must have voices as endearing as their physical form, but the vocals of Monumental Studios’ biggest star, Lina Lamont, are found lacking, so something must be done.

DES MOINES METRO OPERA

The 50th Anniversary Season

March 5-6: Des Moines Metro Opera’s 50th Season begins with a family-friendly production of “The Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the Des Moines Civic Center.

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center/Cowles Commons/Stoner Theater – 221 Walnut St.; Temple Theater – 1011 Locust St.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Friday, Jan. 21: “Terry Virts, NASA Astronaut, View From Above,” National Geographic Live at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Jan. 25-30: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at the Temple Theater.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: “National Geographic Live: Wild Hope” with Ami Vitale, photographer and filmmaker, at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Saturday, Feb. 5: “Step Afrika!” at the Des Moines Civic Center – Wellmark Family Series.

Feb. 8-13: “Tootsie” at the Des Moines Civic Center – Willis Broadway Series.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26: Comedy XPeriment at the Stoner Theater.

March 4-13: “Anon(ymous)” at the Stoner Theater.

Wednesday, March 9: “The Price is Right Live!” at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Thursday, March 10: “National Geographic Live: Spinosaurus – Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” with Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Thursday-Friday, March 11-12: “Rent” at the Des Moines Civic Center – Willis Broadway Series.

Saturday, March 12: “Baby Boomer Comedy Show” at the Temple Theater.

Tuesday, March 15: “Disney Princess – The Concert” at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Friday-Saturday, March 18-19: Comedy XPeriment at the Stoner Theater.

March 22-27: “Hadestown” at the Des Moines Civic Center – Willis Broadway Series.

Saturday, March 26: “Doodle POP” at the Temple Theater – Wellmark Family Series.

Tuesday, March 29: “Madagascar The Musical Live!” at the Des Moines Civic Center.

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30: “Immortal Beloved” Des Moines Symphony Masterworks concert.

Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20: “Beethoven & Shostakovich” Des Moines Symphony Masterworks concert.

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines

Feb. 5: “Brooklyn Rider: Healing Modes” at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: “Chris Janson: Halfway To Crazy Tour” at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: “Des Moines Storytellers Project: Love” at 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: “An Evening With Bruce Dickinson” at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: “The Mavericks: ‘En Español’ World Tour” at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: “Yola: Stand For Myself Tour” at 8 p.m.

Feb. 24: “Ashley McBryde – This Town Talks Tour” at 8 p.m.

March 8: “Little Feat – Waiting For Columbus Tour” at 7:30 p.m.

March 20: “Steve Vai: Inviolate Tour” at 8 p.m.

March 22: “Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: Beyond Order” at 7:30 p.m.

March 25: “Zach Williams” at 7 p.m.

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY

Stoner Theater – 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

Feb. 11-20: “Long Day’s Journey into Night.” A play about addiction and the resulting family dysfunction.

March 25 – April 3: “Sweat.” A look at the tensions of factory workers as they struggle with labor strife, race and the boiling frustrations.

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

1401 Vine St., West Des Moines

Feb. 4-20: “The Revolutionists.” Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy.

THEATRE MIDWEST

Locations and times TBA

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 12-13: “Burst.” Sarah built her business by way of willpower and fortitude. Now she’s on the brink of saving the planet from plastics, but can she endure the objections of mentors, colleagues, and journalists as they question her methods? A “Fresh Produce” concert reading.

COMEDY: Bust a gut in central Iowa.

Saturday, Jan. 8: “No Sleep: Stand Up Comedy” at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St. in Des Moines; www.woolysdm.com.

Friday, Jan. 14: “Sal Vulcano” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Mike Baldwin at Funny Bone, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, Des Moines; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 21-22: Adam Hunter at Funny Bone, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, Des Moines; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

Saturday, Jan. 29: “Tits Up!” at Teehee’s Comedy Club, 1433 Walnut St. Des Moines; www.teeheescomedy.com.

Saturday, Jan. 29: “Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30: “Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet 2 Salty” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10: “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 3: “Brian Regan” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5: Singer/Ventriloquist Darci Lynne at Stephens Auditorium in Ames; www.center.iastate.edu/events.

Thursday, March 10: Mick Foley at Funny Bone, 560 S. Prairie View Drive, Suite 100, Des Moines; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

LIVE MUSIC: A few upcoming live concerts to look forward to.

Metalcore… Friday, Jan. 28: “I, The Breather – 10 Year Reunion Tour” at Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com. Show starts at 5 p.m. Celebrating the band’s 2010 release “These Are My Sins” and 2012’s “Truth and Purpose,” the tour also features Sleep Waker, Curses, Execution Day, From This Day Forward and The Emblem Faction.

Country… Friday, Feb. 4: Hailey Whitters will be performing at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.woolysdm.com. Show starts at 7 p.m. After more than a decade in Nashville, this country singer broke through in 2020. Whitters has added five new songs, and, as the title of her album implies, she is “Living The Dream.”

Swampy blues… Friday, Feb. 11: Chad Elliott at xBk, 1159 24th St., Des Moines; www.xbklive.com. Show starts at 8 p.m. Singer-songwriter Chad Elliott brings his folk roots blended with swampy blues and soulful writing to produce one-of-a-kind live performances. With 17 full-length albums to his credit, Elliott has been lauded as “Iowa’s Renaissance man” by Culture Buzz Magazine.

Chicago rap artist… Saturday, Feb. 5: Lil Durk at Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St. in Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com. Show starts at 6 p.m. Durk Derrick Banks, or Lil Durk, garnered a cult following with the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series. That led to a record deal with Def Jam Recordings and his debut studio albums, “Remember My Name” and “Lil Durk 2X.”

Unbridled guitar virtuosity… March 20: “Steve Vai: Inviolate Tour” at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. Show starts at 8 p.m. Why did Stevie Vai leave Whitesnake? “For the Love of God,” does it matter? The legendary guitarist plays in Des Moines to promote his new record “Inviolate.”

Live jazz… Saturday nights at NOCE, 1326 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.nocedsm.com. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. Jonesing for jazz? Featuring local, regional and national musicians, Noce is dedicated exclusively to jazz. The upscale bar offers plush seating for 100, and vocalist/pianist Max Wellman reprises his Last Call series on Saturday nights, playing standards from the end of the evening’s primetime show until at least midnight.

SPORTS: Central Iowa athletics

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo

Wells Fargo Arena, downtown Des Moines

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 7-8

Gymnastics: Chow’s Winter Classic

Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines

Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 13-16

Iowa Wild

Minor league professional hockey

Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines

Home schedule:

• Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 2 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 22 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 24 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 25 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, March 12 vs. Henderson Silver Knights at 6 p.m.

• Sunday, March 13 vs. Henderson Silver Knights, 3 p.m.

• Saturday, March 19 vs. Manitoba Moose at 6 p.m.

• Monday, March 21 vs. Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 25 vs. Rockford Icehogs at 7 p.m.

• Sunday, March 27 vs. Chicago Wolves, 3 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 13 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m.

• Friday, April 22 vs. Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 23 vs. Texas Stars at 6 p.m.

Des Moines Buccaneers

Junior A amateur hockey

Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road in Urbandale

Home schedule:

• Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Tri-City Storm at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Omaha Lancers at 6 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Lincoln Stars at 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Fargo Force at 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede at 7 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Lincoln Stars at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Lincoln Stars at 6 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 25 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 4 vs. Tri-City Storm at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, March 5 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, March 19 vs. Sioux City Musketeers at 6 p.m. ♦