What the?

What the…

8/3/2022

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…
Email to celeste@dmcityview.com — Be sure to include your name
Next month’s photo:

This month’s winner

“Cassandra ‘The Cupcake Reader’ can see a blood sugar spike… in your future.”
Mary Wedewer

Runners Up

“After six hours, Betty’s golden retriever had still not uttered the command to eat.”
— Tom Geraty

“The new diet trend — The Mirage cupcake — so real you can almost taste it! Yum.”
— Steve Varner

“Debbie’s cupcake was a celebration of the old hole punch days with multi-colored papers.”
— Jim McCool

“Does it mean I’m getting older when my birthday cake doesn’t hold my candles anymore?”
— John Flater

