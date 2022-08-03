What the?
This month’s winner
“Cassandra ‘The Cupcake Reader’ can see a blood sugar spike… in your future.”
Mary Wedewer
Runners Up
“After six hours, Betty’s golden retriever had still not uttered the command to eat.”
— Tom Geraty
“The new diet trend — The Mirage cupcake — so real you can almost taste it! Yum.”
— Steve Varner
“Debbie’s cupcake was a celebration of the old hole punch days with multi-colored papers.”
— Jim McCool
“Does it mean I’m getting older when my birthday cake doesn’t hold my candles anymore?”
— John Flater