What the?

What the…

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…

Email to celeste@dmcityview.com — Be sure to include your name

Next month’s photo:

This month’s winner

“Cassandra ‘The Cupcake Reader’ can see a blood sugar spike… in your future.”

Mary Wedewer

Runners Up

“After six hours, Betty’s golden retriever had still not uttered the command to eat.”

— Tom Geraty

“The new diet trend — The Mirage cupcake — so real you can almost taste it! Yum.”

— Steve Varner

“Debbie’s cupcake was a celebration of the old hole punch days with multi-colored papers.”

— Jim McCool

“Does it mean I’m getting older when my birthday cake doesn’t hold my candles anymore?”

— John Flater