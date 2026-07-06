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250th anniversary celebration held at Fort Des Moines

By Mike Rowley

7/6/2026

Led by the organization efforts of Benjamin Harrington, an Eagle Scout and one of the newest members of Iowa Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, a celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. was held at Fort Des Moines.

Almost as if by divine intervention, the reflecting pool was filled with fresh water from heavy rains only the day before.

A tour of the museum reminded us of the important history of this place. Memories of ceremonies here were shared by Compatriot Skilton, making it possible to visualize those past formal promotion ceremonies in the rooms that housed us on this day.

Visitors of all ages donned uniforms and took photos.  Ideas were discussed on how to preserve and protect this important part of our past for the next generations.

 

Photos by Tom Gaard and Douglas Frazer, members of the Iowa Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Uniforms were provided for all at the Fort Des Moines celebration.

Back row: Ruth and Randy Lyon, Ben Harrington and Matthew Harvey; middle row, a visitor and Mike Rowley; front row, three visitors, Christine and David Skilton and David Rowley

A Betsy Ross flag hangs at Fort Des Moines.

Uniforms were provided for all at the Fort Des Moines celebration.

Mike Rowley, David Rowley, Benjamin Harrington and Randy Lyon in front of the reflecting pool at Fort Des Moines.

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