Iowa’s Top Wrestlers Recognized at 16th Annual Dan Gable Awards Presented by Fareway

(BOONE, Iowa) — Fareway Stores, Inc., In partnership with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWOCA), IA Wrestle and Iowa Corn is proud to announce the finalists and winners of the 2026 Dan Gable Mr. & Ms. Wrestler of the Year Awards. Now in its 16th year, the program continues its tradition of recognizing Iowa’s most outstanding high school wrestlers—both girls and boys—across all classes.

Finalists from each of the three boys’ classes and two girls’ classes were honored Tuesday during a special awards luncheon at the Fareway Conference Center in Boone. Each year, the awards celebrate not only athletic performance but character, leadership, and

contributions to the sport.

Fans from across Iowa participated by voting once per day on IAwrestle.com, with the top fan vote-getter in each category earning an additional vote toward the IWCOA committee’s final selection.

2025–2026 Award Recipients

1A Girls

• Chloe Sanders – Vinton-Shellsburg — Winner

• Abigail Peterson – Denver

• Greta Brus – Assumption

2A Girls

• Calista Rodish – Raccoon River-Northwest — Winner

• Bella Miller – Dubuque Hempstead

• Tegan Robertson – Ridge View

1A Boys

• Dawson Youngblut – Don Bosco — Winner

• Ashton Honnold – Nodaway Valley

• Hayden Schwab – Don Bosco

2A Boys

• Blake Fox – Osage — Winner

• Gavin Landers – Denver

• Mason Koehler – Glenwood

3A Boys

• Dreshaun Ross – Fort Dodge — Winner

• Eddie Woody Jr. – Southeast Polk

• Mac Crosson – Indianola

This year’s awards were presented by an esteemed lineup of former Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers: Alex Marinelli (2018–2022), Mark Ironside (1995–1998), and wrestling legend Dan Gable, for whom the awards are named.

“Iowa wrestling is built on hard work, discipline, and community support—values that Fareway is proud to champion,” Jeff Stearns, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “Each of these student-athletes has

demonstrated exceptional commitment both on and off the mat. We are honored to recognize their achievements alongside the IWCOA and to continue supporting a tradition that celebrates the very best of Iowa high school athletics.”