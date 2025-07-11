STRIKING NEW MURAL UNVEILED IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (July 10, 2025) – Elevator and Operation Downtown, in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, announced today the completion of a vibrant new mural called “City in Color” that transforms Downtown Des Moines (DSM)’s artistic landscape. The stunning public art installation, created by renowned local artist Van Holmgren and in consultation with Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design, now graces the exterior wall of Elevator’s Des Moines location at 12th and Mulberry Street, adding a bold new landmark just two blocks from the iconic Pappajohn Sculpture Park. The art is also just steps away from the new City of Des Moines building and will be a welcoming view for City staff and those visiting the new City Hall.

The collaborative project demonstrates the power of partnership between public, private and nonprofit community organizations to enhance Downtown DSM’s cultural vibrancy while supporting local artistic talent.

“Public art has the power to bring communities together and spark conversations,” said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President of Elevator. “Van’s incredible work has transformed our building into something that truly reflects the creative spirit and energy of Des Moines. This partnership with Operation Downtown shows what’s possible when businesses and community partners work together to invest in the artistic community.”

“This new mural is a celebration not just of public art, but of partnership and collaboration,” said Angie Pfannkuch, 2025 Board Chair for Operation Downtown. “Art can shape our public spaces and inspire pride in our community. This is a great reflection of Elevator’s growing role in the Downtown DSM business community, and we’re excited to welcome them as a new Downtown business.”

“This project perfectly embodies what our organizations value — building community and supporting local talent,” added Emiliano Lerda, Co-Founder and CEO of Elevator. “Just as we provide flexible spaces for small businesses to grow, this partnership allowed us to provide a canvas for a local artist to showcase their creativity. Art and entrepreneurship go hand in hand, and this mural celebrates both.”

“It’s an honor to bring color and life to a space that so many people will see every day in Downtown DSM,” said Holmgren. “I wanted this mural to reflect the energy and creativity that’s alive in DSM and I’m grateful to Elevator and Operation Downtown for giving me that opportunity.”

“It is always an exciting opportunity to work with one of DSM’s great ‘canvases.’ Our intention was to create a piece that shares Downtown DSM’s vibrancy and becomes a landmark Downtown,” said Liz Lidgett.

The partnership represents a shared commitment to DSM’s growing reputation as a city that values and invests in public art. For the local arts community, collaborations like this provide crucial opportunities for artists to showcase their work on a large scale while contributing to the cultural identity of their city.

Operation Downtown’s strategic focus on cultivating a clean, safe, welcoming and vibrant Downtown aligns perfectly with Elevator’s mission to elevate small businesses and communities. The completed mural serves as both a welcoming landmark for the business community and a testament to what collaborative partnerships can achieve when supporting both economic growth and artistic expression. Together, Elevator and Operation Downtown, in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, have created a lasting contribution to Downtown Des Moines that will inspire businesses, residents, and visitors for years to come.