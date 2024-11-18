Uncategorized

Special Olympics Iowa to Host State Bowling Competitions Across the State November 22-23

GRIMES, IOWA – Athletes and Unified partners from across the state will assemble at four locations on November 22-23 to compete in the Special Olympics Iowa State Bowling competitions. State Bowling will feature over 1,400 athletes competing in singles, doubles, team, and Unified bowling events.

Bowling is Special Olympics Iowa’s most popular sport, with 3,267 athletes and Unified partners having competed at area bowling events around Iowa during the month of October. From those area competitions, more than 1,400 athletes and Unified partners advanced to the State Bowling competitions to be held this weekend. Bowlers must receive first place at their respective area competition to advance to state.

“Special Olympics Iowa is excited for the State Bowling competitions and the opportunity it gives athletes to showcase their bowling skills,” says Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO John Kliegl. “There is extra excitement around State Bowling this year because those who receive first place can apply to attend and represent Iowa at the Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota in 2026. I invite everyone to come out and cheer on the athletes at one of the four competition sites.”

Competition will take place at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha on Friday, November 22nd beginning at 9:30am and conclude mid-afternoon. Saturday will see competition at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center in Cedar Rapids, Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines, and Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, all beginning at 9:30am until approximately 4:00pm.

