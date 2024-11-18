Uncategorized

Jingle in the Junction Returns, November 31 – December 5, 2024

Jingle in the Junction

November 21, December 5, 12, & 19

5th Street, Valley Junction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

West Des Moines, 11/15/24 – The Historic Valley Junction Foundation is pleased to announce Jingle in the Junction, a holiday shopping event with free family-friendly entertainment in beautiful Historic Valley Junction under the glow of 1000’s of holiday lights. The event will take place on four dates: November 21 and December 5, 12 & 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Historic Valley Junction Main Street District on and surrounding the 100 through 300 blocks of 5th Street.

Each week Jingle in the Junction will have Santa at the Old City Hall building at 137 5th, horse-drawn trolley rides in Railroad Park, live ice carving, carolers up and down 5th, a 24 ft Christmas tree at 318 5th, and shops will be open late and having their own specials and in-store mini events. The first date, November 21, will host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6:00pm at the West Des Moines Fire Administration Building at 318 5th Street with Santa and the staﬀ of the Historic Valley Junction Foundation. There will also be a food donation drive during and after the lighting ceremony, (more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1260928138281288) and Toys for Tots will be taking gifts at the tree on December 12.

At 5th & Maple each week will host a diﬀerent entertainer each week:

• November 21: Live Reindeer and take pictures in Santa’s sleigh

• December 5: Elvis Impersonator: Elvis Incognito

• December 12: Cirque Wonderland Fire Dancers

• December 19: Chorus singing the best holiday songs

Jingle in the Junction is presented by Veridian Credit Union and supported by Renewal by Andersen, Quantum Fiber, and T-Mobile.

All of Jingle in the Junction is free to attend including Santa and the trolley rides. More information can be found at https://valleyjunction.com/upcoming-events/.

The Historic Valley Junction Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that guides the evolution of the original Valley Junction district in West Des Moines, Iowa by preserving and honoring our historic character, supporting small businesses, and connecting the community.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Larry Kaster

Event & Marketing Manager

Historic Valley Junction Foundation

515-222-3642

events@valleyjunction.com

www.valleyjunction.com