Fridley Theatres and Iowa Motion Picture Association Announce Multi-Faceted ﻿Partnership

Des Moines, IA – The Iowa Motion Picture Association and Fridley Theatres are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will strengthen Iowa’s position in the future of the film industry and allow local filmmakers to have greater access to theatrical exhibition.

This collaboration brings together two esteemed organizations in Iowa’s film community, with the Palms Theatres and IMAX hosting the prestigious IMPA Awards. Additionally,

all selected entries will be given screenings at the Fleur Cinema and Café leading up to the awards weekend.

The Iowa Motion Picture Association and the Fleur Cinema and Café will partner to bring two of the film industry’s biggest nights to the big screen when they co-host the Silver Screen Soiree, a free public event for the biggest international awards in January and Red Carpet Gala, a fundraising event for the IMPA and Green Light Grants during the biggest awards night in film in March. They will also be co-sponsoring the ongoing film series Films that Inspire Me at the Fleur Cinema, showcasing Iowa filmmakers and the films that they love.

“Fridley Theatres is thrilled to partner with the Iowa Motion Picture Association, deepening our roots in the vibrant Iowa film community. With this collaboration we will be able to showcase exceptional local cinemas, support Iowa filmmakers, and offer a more personal viewing experience for our audience. Together, we hope to continue to grow the incredible film scene that Iowa has to offer” – Russell Vannorsdel, President of Fridley Theatres

“We’re delighted to return to the Fleur Theatre, where we’ve held many film events in previous years. The Iowa Motion Picture Association partnered with Bob Fridley numerous times during the past thirty years, including one film festival featuring the French filmmaker, Jean-Luc Godard. We look forward to many more film adventures, collaborating with Fridley Theatres.” – Jim Brockhohn, President of the Iowa Motion Picture Association As part of this partnership, the IMPA invites filmmakers to submit their films for consideration for the IMPA Awards. Submission guidelines and deadlines will be available soon at https://impa.tv/enter/.

The partnership underscores Fridley Theatres’ and IMPA’s shared dedication to celebrating cinematic excellence in Iowa and supporting local talent.

Contact:

Chris Kottman

Assistant Booker / Event Coordinator

Fridley Theatres

563-554-9135 / chrisk@fridleytheatres.com

Jim Brockhohn

President, Iowa Motion Picture Association

fcsports@wctatel.net

641-590-2700

Deb Griffith

Treasurer, Iowa Motion Picture Association

iowawriter@gmail.com

515-313-7866

About Fridley Theatres:

Fridley Theatres is a family-owned theatre exhibitor, based out of Des Moines and serving communities across Iowa. They strive to provide exceptional service and a top-of-the-line film experience to all of their locations, while offering the same locally owned feel that began with Robert Fridley in 1942.

About Iowa Motion Picture Association:

Founded in 1992, THE IOWA MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION is a professional 501(c)(3) association of film, video and multimedia professionals creating moving images in the heartland.

As an educational and networking association, IMPA promotes the film and media production skills of its members, provides networking and professional development opportunities, mentors amateur and professional filmmakers, and works with partner organizations and film festivals to promote filmmaking throughout Iowa.