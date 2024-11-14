Uncategorized

DMU Receives Innovation and Excellence Award for Clinical Education

WEST DES MOINES, IA (11/14/2024) Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences and its College of Health Sciences have been honored with the Innovation and Excellence in Clinical Education Award from the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions. The prestigious award recognizes DMU’s groundbreaking project, “Bridging Theory to Practice: Integrating JEDIB Principles in Health Professions Clinical Education,” co-authored by Cindy Utley, P.T., D.P.T., from DMU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, and Tracy Porter, M.S.P.T.’97.

The project integrates justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging principles into clinical education, fostering an inclusive environment for both students and patients. This innovative approach bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical clinical skills, ensuring DMU graduates are prepared to deliver compassionate health care.

As part of DMU’s efforts to integrate diversity and inclusion into its curriculum, the D.P.T. program collaborated with the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs in 2014 to embed the Kaiser Permanente Diversity Health Series. Building on this foundation, the clinical education team identified the need to further advance students’ knowledge and application of diversity concepts. During the final clinical education experience, D.P.T. students now work with clinical partners to develop a project that positively impacts care for a diverse patient population within the clinic.

“This culminating project reflects the commitment of DMU and our clinical partners to advance care for all,” Utley says.

Although Porter has since taken a new role at another institution, she represented DMU at the ASAHP conference, where she accepted the award and presented the project poster. Utley continues to serve as an integral part of DMU’s efforts to integrate JEDIB principles across the curriculum.

“We were proud to recognize these members for their commitment to excellence in health professions education,” says ASAHP President Craig R. Jackson, M.S.W., J.D., FASAHP, dean of the School of Allied Health Professions at Loma Linda University. “Each award recipient has not only elevated the performance of their institutions but has also had a profound impact on ASAHP’s mission and the broader health professions landscape. They are shaping the future of health care and improving the quality of care for patients.”

For more information about the innovative programs offered by DMU’s College of Health Sciences, including occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant, View Online: http://dmu.meritpages.com/news/DMU-Receives-Innovation-and-Excellence-Award-for-Clinical-Education/47212

Attachments