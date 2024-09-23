Uncategorized

Five Iowa Schools Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

The U.S. Department of Education today recognized 356 schools as the 2024 cohort of the National Blue Ribbon Schools, including five schools in Iowa. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

The Iowa schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

-Iowa – Aurelia – Alta-Aurelia Middle School, Alta-Aurelia Community School District.

-Iowa – Decorah – Decorah High School, Decorah Community School District.

-Iowa – Fontanelle – Nodaway Valley Middle School, Nodaway Valley Community School District.

-Iowa – Iowa Falls – Rock Run Elementary School, Iowa Falls Community School District.

-Iowa – Rock Valley – Rock Valley Elementary School, Rock Valley Community School District.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning. These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Schools are recognized in both or either of two performance categories:

Exemplary High Performing Schools: These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These schools excel in narrowing achievement gaps between different student groups and the overall student body.

Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.