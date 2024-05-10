Uncategorized

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL IOWA ANNOUNCES THEIR SPONSORSHIP OF THE CHILD AND ADULT CARE FOOD PROGRAM

Des Moines, Iowa (May 9, 2024) – Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability. Child care participants who are members of FIP or SNAP households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of SNAP households who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled participants in the following child/adult care center(s):

Name(s) of Child/Adult Care Centers Sponsored:

Gregory and Suzie Glazer Burt Club at Drake University

2500 Forrest Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50311

Bernie and Berniece Baker Club at Amos Hiatt Middle School

1430 E University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50316

Ellis I. Levitt Club at Carver Elementary School

705 E. University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50316

Frank J. Ross Club at Moore Elementary School

3716 50th St

Des Moines, IA 50310

E.T. Meredith Jr. Club at East High School

1421 Walker Street

Des Moines, IA 50316

Huskies Club at Meredith Middle School

4827 Madison Ave

Des Moines, IA 50310

McCombs Club at McCombs Middle School

201 County Line Rd

Des Moines, IA 50320

Studebaker Club at Studebaker Elementary School

300 County Line Rd

Des Moines, IA 503

USDA Nondiscrimination Statement:

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20PComplaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, DC 20250-9410

2. Fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov

Iowa Nondiscrimination Statement: It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.7and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office Building, 400 E.

14th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281- 4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov