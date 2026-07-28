The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Once I was a scuba diver in the sea of words. Now I zip along the surface like a guy on a Jet Ski. What the (Inter)Net seems to be doing is chipping away my capacity for concentration and contemplation.” — Nicholas Carr, an American journalist and writer who has published books and articles on technology, business, and culture. His book The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains was a finalist for the 2011 Pulitzer Prize in General Nonfiction.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Tonight (Tue Jul 28) – Final 2026 Jazz in July performances

Hoyt Sherman Place becomes Iowa’s jazz epicenter tonight.

5:30-7:15 PM: Phillips, Towne, and D’Angelo Organ Trio with special guest Matt Landon outside on EMC Plaza Stage

7:30-9:00 PM: The Robert Espe Big Band presents “A Gentle Man: Kenny Wheeler” inside on Theater Stage

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine.

https://hoytsherman.org/2026/04/09/jazz-in-july-free-summer-concert-series-returns-in-2026-at-hoyt-sherman-place/

Rent: School Edition is presented by Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre through Aug 2.

https://www.dmyat.org/

Polk County Heritage Gallery – By the Blade: Defining Collage. Iowa artists are invited to submit up to five original collaged creations for an exhibit selected by juror Alyss Vernon. We are looking for: traditional collage on paper, canvas, or panel, 3D assemblage and sculpture, textiles, installation art, experimental video and other media. All submitted works must be original and exhibition-ready. For this exhibition, the definition of collage is being widened to welcome works that are not just cut with a blade and pasted to a substrate. Think broadly. Anything that has been re-contexualized goes! Submissions will be open July 27 — August 10. The exhibition will be on view Sept 30 — Nov 5.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#new-page

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – The latest issue of the Iowa History Journal is out, and Jeff Stein joins the show to talk about his feature story about “the question” from Iowa journalist Grant Price that created a headlines bounty of media from then-President Nixon’s response.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

11:16 AM – Sounds Like Trouble to Me is the new book by Jean Trounstine, an author, activist, and professor who directed the first Shakespeare play in prison. Jean’s powerful storytelling will leave readers with a much greater understanding of the domino impact of incarceration.

“Trounstine’s stunner isn’t just about the toll prison life takes on women, it’s about the breaking points in all of our lives, from domestic abuse to an attorney’s rage at injustice to the way memory haunts, fools, and eventually frees us. Rich with love for her indelible characters, Trounstine’s novel is a blindingly original MeToo, showing how even in the darkest environment, female friendship not only nurtures, but builds extraordinary power and light. A truly remarkable read.”

—Caroline Leavitt, New York Times bestselling author of Pictures of You and

Days of Wonder

https://www.jeantrounstine.com/

11:32 AM – Preview: opens Fri Aug 7. Ankeny Community Theatre continues to show its expansion into more challenging and diverse productions with August: Osage County running Aug 7-16. Listen as cast members Cheryl Clark (as Viola) and Troy Gould (as Charlie) share insights into this powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning show.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

11:45 AM – A master of historical fiction, Pam Webber flexes her creative prowess with her latest thriller, Massawa: A Tale of Espionage, Love, and Illusion. For fans of novels featuring strong, smart female protagonists, this is the first in a series about the novice female American spies in North Africa and the Mediterranean that changed the tide of World War II. Pam provides wonderful details in this interview.

https://pamwebber.com/

12:00 PM – The Cloris Awards will be a special event this year as this awards ceremony honors the 100th birthday of its namesake with its guest of honor, Dinah Englund, Cloris’ daughter, business manager, confidante, and lifelong best friend. Listen as Mary Bricker, one of the evening’s hosts, and Marketing Director Laura Jordan share tantalizing updates about this free and open to the public celebration of our community’s performing arts.

https://www.clorisawards.org/

https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/

12:15 PM – Financial guru Lev Mandel delivers a masterwork on money with his Life Resource book, Money Is Weird: A Workbook to Help You Build Awareness, Get Curious, and Feel Better About Money. Listen as Lev shares some glimpses into the wisdom, experience and clearly delivered help he delivers in this book.

https://www.levmandel.com/

12:32 PM – Martha Conway spins a powerful and captivating story set in WW II era Ireland, and in dual timelines. Listen as Martha shares insights into the wonderful magic her tale holds.

“A spellbinding novel that blends history, fantasy and the supernatural, with a captivating dual-reality narrative and deeply emotional stakes.”

– Louisa Treger, author of Mad Woman

https://marthaconway.com/

12:45 PM – A Neighbor’s Guide to Murder is the latest from the “superstar of psychological thrillers” (Daily Mail) Louise Candlish. Listen as this gifted storyteller shares insights into her original inspirations for writing and glimpses into this marvelous tale.

“The queen of the urban thriller returns with her winning blend of whodunit and thoroughly unreliable narrators.” -Red

http://www.louisecandlish.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Thru Aug 2.

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Aug 7-16.

3. Penguin Project – Des Moines Playhouse. Finding Nemo Jr. Aug 13-16.

4. “The Melodies That Made Us,” Aug. 21-23, Urbandale High School. Urbandale Community Theatre’s cabaret features a few greatest hits from its 30 years on stage.

5. The Cloris Awards. Aug. 30, Sheslow Auditorium. 5 PM social hour; 6 PM awards ceremony. Local actors Mary Bricker and Micheal Davenport co-host the 11th annual ceremony that celebrates local theater, a century after its namesake made her first entrance. Special guest of honor is Dinah Englund, Cloris Leachman’s daughter.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. The Friday Group – Ron Dinsdale, Elizabeth Engler, Jim Engler, Tom Murphy, Nancy Prizant, Jeff Rider, Denise Wicker. Aug 5-Sep 24. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#new-page

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

Call for Artists –

· Polk County Heritage Gallery – By the Blade: Defining Collage. Iowa artists are invited to submit up to five original collaged creations for an exhibit selected by juror Alyss Vernon. We are looking for: traditional collage on paper, canvas, or panel, 3D assemblage and sculpture, textiles, installation art, experimental video and other media. All submitted works must be original and exhibition-ready. For this exhibition, the definition of collage is being widened to welcome works that are not just cut with a blade and pasted to a substrate. Think broadly. Anything that has been re-contexualized goes! Submissions will be open Jul 27-Aug 10. The exhibition will be on view Sep 30-Nov 5.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Mainframe Studios. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events

13. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

14. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 Presents six exhibitions each year.

https://olsonlarsen.com/

15. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· Polk County Heritage Gallery – By the Blade: Defining Collage. Iowa artists are invited to submit up to five original collaged creations for an exhibit selected by juror Alyss Vernon. We are looking for: traditional collage on paper, canvas, or panel, 3D assemblage and sculpture, textiles, installation art, experimental video and other media. All submitted works must be original and exhibition-ready. For this exhibition, the definition of collage is being widened to welcome works that are not just cut with a blade and pasted to a substrate. Think broadly. Anything that has been re-contexualized goes! Submissions will be open July 27 — August 10. The exhibition will be on view Sept 30 — Nov 5

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Ingersoll LIVE

Presented by Bankers Trust, will feature two stages of live music on August 29. The neighborhood block party takes over the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue from 3-10 p.m. with family-friendly entertainment, local food and drinks and community vendors.

The Studio One Stage will feature a fresh lineup of talent and expertly curated musical performances thanks to a partnership with Iowa Public Radio. Acts include:

· 5:00 p.m.: Rutabaga

· 6:30 p.m. 28 Days Later

· 8:00 p.m.: YOUNGER

On the Mediacom Main Stage, don’t miss:

· 6 p.m.: Faculty Lounge

· 8:30 p.m.: Bad Friends

Local dance groups – including The Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corps – will be performing on the street throughout the event. To see the full entertainment line-up and schedule, visit: www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2026/

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS LAUNCHES NEW FLEX PACKAGE FOR THE 2026-27 WELLMARK BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD FAMILY SERIES

Five family-friendly productions take the stage this season – plus a brand-new

flexible ticket package that lets families build their own lineup and save

DES MOINES, IA – Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) today announced the lineup for the 2026-27 Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series, bringing five imaginative productions to DMPA stages. This season also introduces a new way to buy tickets: Families can now choose any two or more shows to build a custom package and save up to 10%, replacing the traditional set-package model.

“The Wellmark Family Series returns with a fantastic lineup and more flexibility than ever,” said Karoline Myers, director of education at DMPA. “Every family is unique, and the memories they make together should be too. Our new Flex Package gives families the freedom to build an experience that’s right for them while celebrating something every family values – the chance to be together in a safe, joyful environment.”

The 2026-27 season includes exciting titles and characters like:

2026-27 Wellmark Family Series Lineup:

Velveteen, A New Musical

Saturday, Oct. 17. 2026, Civic Center

The magical Velveteen, A New Musical places a modern-day spin on The Velveteen Rabbit.

Saturday, Oct. 17. 2026, Civic Center The magical Velveteen, A New Musical places a modern-day spin on The Velveteen Rabbit. Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, Civic Center

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is the first-ever live touring show starring the beloved Fraggles.

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, Civic Center Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is the first-ever live touring show starring the beloved Fraggles. The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage!

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027, Civic Center

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat Live on Stage! brings laughs, surprises and a bit of delightful disorder.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027, Civic Center Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat Live on Stage! brings laughs, surprises and a bit of delightful disorder. Tales of the Sun and Moon

Saturday, March 6, 2027, Temple Theater

Tales of the Sun and Moon is a world premiere from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, featuring celestial myths and legends from cultures around the world.

Saturday, March 6, 2027, Temple Theater Tales of the Sun and Moon is a world premiere from Honolulu Theatre for Youth, featuring celestial myths and legends from cultures around the world. What Do You Do With a Problem?

Saturday, April 10, 2027, Civic Center

What Do You Do With a Problem? is a dance theatre adaptation of the bestselling children’s book of the same name.

The 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest

AgArts announces our 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest featuring $1,000 (first prize) and $500 (runner-up prize). We are seeking writing—poetry or non-fiction, 500-word maximum. Along with your writing, submit 1-3 excellent photos that document the specific bio-sanctuary that you’ve enhanced or created. Winners will be published in The Blazing Star Journal and Emerging Voices Substack page. Deadline: Oct 1, 2026. Entry fee: $10

https://www.agarts.org/agarts-announces-the-2026-bio-sanctuary-contest/

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Kevin T. Mason. Retracing the Dragoon Trail in Iowa. Tue Jul 28, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Felcia Babb Cass. Yield: A Quixotic Quest to Rescue Virtue. Wed Jul 29, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. Exercise Finished. Thu Jul 30, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Jim Graham, Keith Hedger, Crespin Marqs, Traci McCausland, Leighton Richards, S. Elias Sharp, Peggy Timm. Sat Aug 1, 1-3 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Scott Reister. Football Spy. Tue Aug 4, 7 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Susie Linn. Search: An Adoptee’s Journey to Find Her Biological Family. Wed Aug 5, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Melissa Koch. Stone by Stone: A Rock’s Journey Through Time. Wed Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Andrea Uptmor. The New People. Mon Aug 17, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Quinlan and Quentin Riser. Eden’s Money Magic: Learning About Finances. Tue Aug 18, 4 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Historic Valley Junction. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz