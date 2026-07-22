The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“If you can cultivate the right attitude, your enemies are your best spiritual teachers because their presence provides you with the opportunity to enhance and develop tolerance, patience and understanding.”

— Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, the incumbent Dalai Lama, the highest spiritual leader and head of Tibetan Buddhism. The Nobel Peace Prize was bestowed on him in 1989.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Tonight (Tuesday) and next Tuesday – Final 2026 Jazz in July offerings

Hoyt Sherman Place becomes Iowa’s jazz epicenter this and next Tuesday.

Tue Jul 21 –

5:30-6:15 PM: WDM Valley High School Jazz Combo outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

6:30-8:15 PM: Carson Parker Quartet featuring Avi Gedler outside on EMC Plaza Stage

Tue Jul 28 –

5:30-7:15 PM: Phillips, Towne, and D’Angelo Organ Trio with special guest Matt Landon outside on EMC Plaza Stage

7:30-9:00 PM: The Robert Espe Big Band presents “A Gentle Man: Kenny Wheeler” inside on Theater Stage

feat. Large and Small Ensembles and special guest Avi Gedler

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine.

https://hoytsherman.org/2026/04/09/jazz-in-july-free-summer-concert-series-returns-in-2026-at-hoyt-sherman-place/

Auditions – Tonight (Tuesday) is the final opportunity to join the madness

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Reefer Madness. Get ready to go up in smoke with the return of this musical cult classic! Reefer Madness is a high-energy, drug-induced musical comedy that satirizes 1930s propaganda with wild humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters you won’t forget. Tue Jul 21, from 6:00-9:00 pm at 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa.

https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jul 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

The 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest

AgArts announces our 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest featuring $1,000 (first prize) and $500 (runner-up prize). We are seeking writing—poetry or non-fiction, 500-word maximum. Along with your writing, submit 1-3 excellent photos that document the specific bio-sanctuary that you’ve enhanced or created. Winners will be published in The Blazing Star Journal and Emerging Voices Substack page. Deadline: Oct 1, 2026. Entry fee: $10

https://www.agarts.org/agarts-announces-the-2026-bio-sanctuary-contest/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Seth Panitch captivates with his new novel, Antique. Listen as Seth provides enticing glimpses into this irresistible tale anchored in antiques, adventure, and unforgettable action.

“Panitch’s first novel is a touching story about the value people place on the objects in their lives and on themselves; fans of Antiques Roadshow will especially enjoy.”

– Library Journal, STARRED REVIEW

https://sethpanitch.com/

11:16 AM – This week only: Thu-Sun. CAP Theatre of Altoona, a unique young theatre artists program, prepares for its CAP Summer Classic – Twelfth Night or What You Will. Performances are Jul 23-26. Listen as Director Jolene Gentzler, Bennett Bell (as Feste), and Voeden Shonka (as Orsino) lead a lively discussion about their production.

https://www.captheatre.org/home/twelfth-night-or-what-you-will-26-cap-classic/

11:30 AM – In S. E. McPherson’s brilliant coming-of-age story, Wanted Boys, she draws readers into a vivid world through her insightful understanding of her subject matter. S. E. shares how this story came about, the first of her new dystopian adult novel series.

“A skillfully constructed and refreshingly grounded coming-of-age story.”

–Kirkus Reviews

https://www.semcpherson.com/

11:45 AM – Death Is Our Business: Russian Mercenaries and the New Era of Private Warfare is a brilliant and introspective examination by seasoned and exceptional journalist John Lechner. This vivid, often chilling, account of war-for-hire is powerful and thought-provoking,

“An excellent new book on Russia’s private militaries . . . Lechner’s book is particularly good at focusing on the way Wagner became embroiled in foreign wars after the conflict in eastern Ukraine died down . . . Death Is Our Business provides powerful descriptions of the lives that were upended by the mercenary deployments.”

―Nicolas Niarchos, New York Times

https://www.johnlechnerauthor.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre is ready to engage audiences with their next relevant, thought-provoking production, Rent School Edition. Listen as Director Julie Rodish-Reed is joined by cast members Payton Haacke (Angel) and Ben Hall (Collins) for a lively discussion about this generationally profound musical.

https://www.dmyat.org/

12:14 PM – Special guest of honor Dinah Englund joins the 2026 Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards, the regional celebration of performing arts named after her mother. Listen as Dinah shares personal memories from her visit with her mother to the 2016 Cloris Awards, and how special this year’s ceremony is to her.

https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/

12:31 PM – The latest issue of the Iowa History Journal is out, and Jeff Stein joins the show to talk about his feature story about “the question” from Iowa journalist Grant Price that created a headlines bounty of media from then-President Nixon’s response.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:46 PM – Steven M. Rubin’s The Unravelling of Michael Galler is a captivating storytelling as he carries readers on an unforgettable journey of a young man’s tumultuous journey through life. Steven shares wonderful peeks into the inspiration and content of this novel.

“The Unraveling of Michael Galler lures you in as a poignant, even relatable, journey before it compels you into a suspenseful cautionary tale. Steven M. Rubin’s thought-provoking and visceral eloquence illuminates the adage that our thoughts become our words, words become our habits, and habits become our character—and ultimately our destiny.”

—Vahe Gregorian, Pulitzer Prize–nominated journalist and sports columnist at The Kansas City Star

https://stevenmrubin.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Legally Blonde! Thru Jul 26.

2. CAP Classic Theatre in Altoona. Twelfth Night. Jul 23-26.

3. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jul 24-Aug 2.

4. Runaway Twain. Long form improv at Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Jul 26.

5. “The Melodies That Made Us,” Aug. 21-23, Urbandale High School. Urbandale Community Theatre’s cabaret features a few greatest hits from its 30 years on stage.

6. The Cloris Awards. Aug. 30, Sheslow Auditorium. 5 PM social hour; 6 PM awards ceremony. Local actors Mary Bricker and Micheal Davenport co-host the 11th annual ceremony that celebrates local theater, a century after its namesake made her first entrance. Special guest of honor is Dinah Englund, Cloris Leachman’s daughter.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. The Friday Group – Ron Dinsdale, Elizabeth Engler, Jim Engler, Tom Murphy, Nancy Prizant, Jeff Rider, Denise Wicker. Aug 5-Sep 24. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#new-page

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

Call for Artists –

· Polk County Heritage Gallery – By the Blade: Defining Collage. Iowa artists are invited to submit up to five original collaged creations for an exhibit selected by juror Alyss Vernon. We are looking for: traditional collage on paper, canvas, or panel, 3D assemblage and sculpture, textiles, installation art, experimental video and other media. All submitted works must be original and exhibition-ready. For this exhibition, the definition of collage is being widened to welcome works that are not just cut with a blade and pasted to a substrate. Think broadly. Anything that has been re-contexualized goes! Submissions will be open Jul 27-Aug 10. The exhibition will be on view Sep 30-Nov 5.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Mainframe Studios. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events

13. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

14. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 Presents six exhibitions each year.

https://olsonlarsen.com/

15. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· Polk County Heritage Gallery – By the Blade: Defining Collage. Iowa artists are invited to submit up to five original collaged creations for an exhibit selected by juror Alyss Vernon. We are looking for: traditional collage on paper, canvas, or panel, 3D assemblage and sculpture, textiles, installation art, experimental video and other media. All submitted works must be original and exhibition-ready. For this exhibition, the definition of collage is being widened to welcome works that are not just cut with a blade and pasted to a substrate. Think broadly. Anything that has been re-contexualized goes! Submissions will be open July 27 — August 10. The exhibition will be on view Sept 30 — Nov 5

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Ingersoll LIVE

Presented by Bankers Trust, will feature two stages of live music on August 29. The neighborhood block party takes over the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue from 3-10 p.m. with family-friendly entertainment, local food and drinks and community vendors.

The Studio One Stage will feature a fresh lineup of talent and expertly curated musical performances thanks to a partnership with Iowa Public Radio. Acts include:

· 5:00 p.m.: Rutabaga

· 6:30 p.m. 28 Days Later

· 8:00 p.m.: YOUNGER

On the Mediacom Main Stage, don’t miss:

· 6 p.m.: Faculty Lounge

· 8:30 p.m.: Bad Friends

Local dance groups – including The Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corps – will be performing on the street throughout the event. To see the full entertainment line-up and schedule, visit: www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2026/

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Thru Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jul 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Meet a songwriter and a poet. Chip Albright. Twenty-Five. David Wolf. Seven. Tue Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Ellen Cutler. From the Depths: Dyslexia, Bipolar Disorder, and the Triumph of Art. Wed Jul 22, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books at the West Des Moines Library. Victor A. Amoroso. Journeys: My Year in Short Stories. Mon Jul 27, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Kevin T. Mason. Retracing the Dragoon Trail in Iowa. Tue Jul 28, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Felcia Babb Cass. Yield: A Quixotic Quest to Rescue Virtue. Wed Jul 29, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. Exercise Finished. Thu Jul 30, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Jim Graham, Keith Hedger, Crespin Marqs, Traci McCausland, Leighton Richards, S. Elias Sharp, Peggy Timm. Sat Aug 1, 1-3 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Scott Reister. Football Spy. Tue Aug 4, 7 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Susie Linn. Search: An Adoptee’s Journey to Find Her Biological Family. Wed Aug 5, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Melissa Koch. Stone by Stone: A Rock’s Journey Through Time. Wed Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Andrea Uptmor. The New People. Mon Aug 17, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books. Quinlan and Quentin Riser. Eden’s Money Magic: Learning About Finances. Tue Aug 18, 4 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Historic Valley Junction. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz