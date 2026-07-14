The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Preservation of one’s own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures.”

– Cesario Estrada “Cesar” Chavez (1927-1993), was an American labor unionist and political activist. Along with Dolores Huerta and Gilbert Padilla, he co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later merged with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to become the United Farm Workers.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Shakespeare on the Lawn. Measure for Measure. Jul 15-19.

https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/

Auditions

Ankeny Community Theatre will hold auditions for Clue on Fri Jul 17 at 6:30 pm and

Sun Jul 19 at 2:00 pm at Ankeny Community Theatre.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-clue/

Auditions

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Reefer Madness. Get ready to go up in smoke with the return of this musical cult classic! Reefer Madness is a high-energy, drug-induced musical comedy that satirizes 1930s propaganda with wild humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters you won’t forget. Mon Jul 20 and Tue Jul 21, from 6:00-9:00 pm at 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa.

https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Des Moines Metro Opera season wraps this week

The 2026 Summer Festival concludes this week with Tosca on Jul 11, 16, 19; King Roger on Jul 17; and, Of Mice and Men on Jul 15, 18.

King Roger

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/2026/July

Cemetery Tours

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

The 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest

AgArts announces our 2026 Bio-Sanctuary Contest featuring $1,000 (first prize) and $500 (runner-up prize). We are seeking writing—poetry or non-fiction, 500-word maximum. Along with your writing, submit 1-3 excellent photos that document the specific bio-sanctuary that you’ve enhanced or created. Winners will be published in The Blazing Star Journal and Emerging Voices Substack page. Deadline: Oct 1, 2026. Entry fee: $10

https://www.agarts.org/agarts-announces-the-2026-bio-sanctuary-contest/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Prolific, engaging, and immensely popular, Jerry Spinelli continues his young readers series with Fifth Grade Top Dog. Listen as Jerry provides glimpses into this and his other books that appeal to young readers, encouraging them to discover the wonders of reading.

“Top Dogs learn to heel in this new chapter in a long-standing series. At last! It’s taken years upon years, but finally Suds is top of the heap. author Spinelli continues the trials of his put-upon hero—…with another tale that takes its title from the old schoolyard rhyme “First grade babies! / Second grade cats! / Third grade angels! / Fourth grade rats.” Fifth grade is clearly Top Dogs, and Suds and his best friend, Joey, are keen to establish their newfound roles. ….. Youthful shenanigans, smartly conveyed with humor, heart, and candor.”

– Kirkus Reviews

https://jerryspinelliauthor.com/

11:16 AM – Iowan Bob Feller remains one of baseball’s greats, and Jim Ingraham captures Feller’s story eloquently and appealingly in So Young, So Great: Bob Feller Electrifies Baseball and America.

“A teenager pitching regularly in the Major Leagues while still in high school? Only one player has ever done it: Bob Feller, ninety years ago. They don’t make ’em like that anymore, as you will learn in Jim Ingraham’s new book So Young, So Great.”

—Mike Hargrove, manager of the Cleveland Indians, 1991–99

https://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/nebraska/9781496245595/so-young-so-great/

11:32 AM – The Unfinished Business of 1776: Why the American Revolution Never Ended is a profound and essential read for anyone who wants to better understand the continuing impact of the pivotal beginning of America’s first 250 years. Thomas Richards Jr. writes with accuracy, flair, and a most thought-provoking way, giving us much to think about.

“Incisive and lively. . . . This book doesn’t just reproduce facts; it sparks reflection on what liberty and justice mean, then and now. Richards’s scholarship and vibrant prose create a meaningful guide for those seeking to understand the United States’ ongoing debates with its founding ideals.”

—Library Journal (starred review)

https://thenewpress.org/authors/thomas-richards-jr/

11:47 AM – CAP Theatre of Altoona, a unique young theatre artists program, prepares for its CAP Summer Classic – Twelfth Night or What You Will. Performances are Jul 23-26. Listen as Director Jolene Gentzler, Bennett Bell (as Feste), and Voeden Shonka (as Orsino) lead a lively discussion about their production.

https://www.captheatre.org/home/twelfth-night-or-what-you-will-26-cap-classic/

12:00 PM – This week only – Jul 15-19. Shakespeare on the Lawn makes its annual, magical appearance in the Salisbury House & Gardens south lawn with this year’s production, Measure for Measure. Regardless of the heat, the sheltered oak garden area provides a beguilingly comfortable setting for Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s annual summer offering.

https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/

12:14 PM – In one of the most exhilarating audio books ever produced, Nicole Conn delivers a truly magnificent reading experience with Descending Thirds. This sweeping tale crackles with intensity as it spans time to sweep readers to its surprising, satisfying end. Listen as Nicole shares the foundational elements that make this work truly noteworthy.

“The vibrancy of “Descending Thirds” will resonate within me for the rest of my life. This master work by Nicole Conn is a brilliantly conceived and delivered a literary sensory experience. Her lush descriptives are enhanced by the chameleon brilliance of narrator Mary Jane Wells, whose nimble, evocative characterizations create a cast of many. Conn adds signature highlights of original classical music magnificently composed by Sally Bishop Melbourne, whose keen sensitivity to the needs of the story adds a rare level of audio intertwining…(this is) a cinematic-caliber epic sure to leave readers breathless in their deep appreciation for this creative gem.”

– John Busbee, The Culture Buzz

https://descendingthirds.com/

12:29 PM – Julie Gammack, Founder and Producer of one of the nation’s most immersive and comprehensive writers’ retreats, shares news about the 2026 Okoboji Writers’ & Songwriters’ Retreat Sep 27-30. From national leaders in a variety of industry realms – writing, publishing, producing, and more – gather in a congenial camaraderie for a few days of immersive, creative joy.

“I will move forward with confidence and more assertively promote my own company. I will finish my book. I now have an agent to pitch it. A reason to keep going and get it in its best form.”

– An OWR IV survey respondent

“I’ve been going to writers’ conferences for decades. I learned more in three days here than all the ones I’ve attended before – and they were great, too!”

– Ann H, first-time participant

https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

12:48 PM – John Krantz is passionate about jazz. He performs it, he mentors through it, and he celebrates the best annual event for this special art form: Jazz in July. Listen as John describes the feast of musicians during the show lineup each Tuesday in July, 7, 14, 21, 28.

https://hoytsherman.org/2026/04/09/jazz-in-july-free-summer-concert-series-returns-in-2026-at-hoyt-sherman-place/

III. Performance Arts

1. Shakespeare on the Lawn. Measure for Measure. Jul 15-19.

2. Des Moines Metro Opera. Summer Festival season now through Jul 19. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/2026/July

3. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Legally Blonde! Thru Jul 26.

4. Auditions. The Ankeny Community Theatre will hold auditions for Clue on Fri Jul 17 at 6:30 pm and Sun Jul 19 at 2:00 pm at Ankeny Community Theatre.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-clue/

5. Auditions. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Reefer Madness. Get ready to go up in smoke with the return of this musical cult classic! Reefer Madness is a high-energy, drug-induced musical comedy that satirizes 1930s propaganda with wild humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters you won’t forget. Mon Jul 20 and Tue Jul 21, from 6:00-9:00 pm at 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa.

https://www.iowastage.org/audition

6. CAP Classic Theatre in Altoona. Twelfth Night. Jul 23-26.

7. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jul 24-Aug 2.

8. Runaway Twain. At Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Jul 26.

9. “The Melodies That Made Us,” Aug. 21-23, Urbandale High School. Urbandale Community Theatre’s cabaret features a few greatest hits from its 30 years on stage.

10. The Cloris Awards, Aug. 30, Sheslow Auditorium. Local actors Mary Bricker and Micheal Davenport co-host the 11th annual ceremony that celebrates local theater, a century after its namesake made her first entrance.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS. Ankeny Community Theatre. Clue on Fri Jul 17 at 6:30 pm and

Sun Jul 19 at 2:00 pm at Ankeny Community Theatre.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-clue/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Reefer Madness. Get ready to go up in smoke with the return of this musical cult classic! Reefer Madness is a high-energy, drug-induced musical comedy that satirizes 1930s propaganda with wild humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters you won’t forget. Mon Jul 20 and Tue Jul 21, from 6:00-9:00 pm at 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa.

https://www.iowastage.org/audition

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Ingersoll LIVE, presented by Bankers Trust, will feature two stages of live music on August 29. The neighborhood block party takes over the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue from 3-10 p.m. with family-friendly entertainment, local food and drinks and community vendors.

The Studio One Stage will feature a fresh lineup of talent and expertly curated musical performances thanks to a partnership with Iowa Public Radio. Acts include:

· 5:00 p.m.: Rutabaga

· 6:30 p.m. 28 Days Later

· 8:00 p.m.: YOUNGER

On the Mediacom Main Stage, don’t miss:

· 6 p.m.: Faculty Lounge

· 8:30 p.m.: Bad Friends

Local dance groups – including The Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corps – will be performing on the street throughout the event. To see the full entertainment line-up and schedule, visit: www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2026/

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Thru Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jul 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. David P. Donovan, Rose M. Donovan. The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland. Fri Jul 17, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Kelly Crull. The Black Mambas: The World’s First All-Woman Anti-Poaching Unit. Mon Jul 20, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Meet a songwriter and a poet. Chip Albright. Twenty-Five. David Wolf. Seven. Tue Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Ellen Cutler. From the Depths: Dyslexia, Bipolar Disorder, and the Triumph of Art. Wed Jul 22, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books at the West Des Moines Library. Victor A. Amoroso. Journeys: My Year in Short Stories. Mon Jul 27, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Kevin T. Mason. Retracing the Dragoon Trail in Iowa. Tue Jul 28, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Felcia Babb Cass. Yield: A Quixotic Quest to Rescue Virtue. Wed Jul 29, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. Exercise Finished. Thu Jul 30, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Jim Graham, Keith Hedger, Crespin Marqs, Traci McCausland, Leighton Richards, S. Elias Sharp, Peggy Timm. Sat Aug 1, 1-3 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Scott Reister. Football Spy. Tue Aug 4, 7 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Susie Linn. Search: An Adoptee’s Journey to Find Her Biological Family. Wed Aug 5, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books. Melissa Koch. Stone by Stone: A Rock’s Journey Through Time. Wed Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books. Andrea Uptmor. The New People. Mon Aug 17, 6:30 PM.

14. Beaverdale Books. Quinlan and Quentin Riser. Eden’s Money Magic: Learning About Finances. Tue Aug 18, 4 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Historic Valley Junction. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz