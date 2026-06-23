The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“When all else fails, write what your heart tells you. You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.”

– Mark Twain (1835-1910), the pen name of Samuel Langhorne Clemens, was a Missouri-born writer, humorist, and inventor. Twain’s writings often drew from his experiences as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi River, where he earned his pilot’s license in 1859.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Creedence Clearwater experience

The Ingersoll presents “Commotion: America’s #1 Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival” on Jun 27, 28. Commotion delivers an authentic Creedence Clearwater Revival experience, performing classics like “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” and many more. They’re regarded as America’s top CCR tribute act. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/commotion–creedence-clearwater-revival-tribute

PlayMakers Playwriting Contest

Deadline for submission: Jun 30, 2026. PlayMakers is celebrating 100 years as a community drama club in Ames by hosting a playwriting contest for 10-minute plays. Plays can be on any topic or theme, but must be in English, and conform to radio and tv broadcast rules for profanity and obscenity. Prizes of $150 each will be awarded to the winners. We are soliciting entries from writers who are located in Iowa or with ties to our community. Play manuscripts of no more than 1600 words in standard format will be judged by a panel of PlayMakers members and community members interested in Theater Arts.

https://www.writopialab.org/programs/specialty-programs/worldwide-plays-festival/the-

competition/standard-playwriting-format

About Time Theatre Company, presented at the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg! The Musical. Thru Jun 28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/gutenberg-the-musical/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Iowa Artist Series. Chip Albright has become a creative encourager in Iowa, leveraging his musicianship, business acumen and writing skills to engage others. A member of the Iowa Writers’ Collaborative, Chip also produces a show on KFMG – Iowa Homegrown.

https://www.albrightspark.com/chipalbrightmusic

11:22 AM – Susan Werner shares new sass with “Sleep (Is the New Black)” from her latest album, Eight MORE Unnecessary Songs.

https://susanwerner.com/release/eight-more-unneccessary-songs/

11:25 AM – Opening soon. Legally Blonde takes center stage Jul 10-26 as the summer blockbuster musical from the Des Moines Playhouse. Listen as insights into this fantastic musical from cast members Melina Murrane (as Elle) and Will C. Johnson (as Emmett) are delivered.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/legally-blonde/

11:39 AM – A Gritty Little Tourist Town: Bar Tales from Costa Rica is a masterful, character-driven romp through the talented vision of Willa Goodfellow. This richly filled adventure will satisfy your thirst for immersive storytelling.

“Cold beer, eccentric expats, and eavesdropping howler monkeys—you might just buy a one-way ticket to this gritty little tourist town in Costa Rica.”

—Nadine Hays Pisani, author of Happier than a Billionaire

https://willagoodfellow.com/

12:00 PM – Now running thru Jun 28. Guttenberg! The Musical is the powerfully quirky, irresistible show from About Time Theatre Company. Presented in the Des Moines Playhouse’s Blackbox Theatre, a dynamic duo of versatile talent, Charlie Reese and Dan Haymes, deliver an unforgettable performance arts experience. Listen as these two share insights into this gem.

https://abouttimetheatre.com/

12:15 PM – Jamie Rose weaves the threads of her life, her experiences, and her exceptional abilities as a coach to create a vital life resource in her new book, Facing Madam X: The Tools for Women. Jamie shares illuminating insights into her boo during this lively conversation.

“Jamie Rose does something remarkable in FACING MADAME X. She not only takes the idea of ‘The Tools,’ originally evolved by her mentor and partner Dr. Phil Stutz, and conceptualizes them for women and the female hero’s journey . . . but she delivers a helluva brave and compelling memoir of her own up-and-down life as well. . . Ms. Rose digs way deeper than just guiding us through this save-our-bacon rescue package. She sets it in the context of her own struggles—as actress, wife, therapist, coach, divorced woman, etc.—and holds nothing back. I had never heard of the Tools when I picked up FACING MADAME X but I have used them since and they are for real. Thank you, Jamie Rose, for this fearless deep dive into what ails all of us . . . and for giving us a tool kit to handle it and thrive.”

—Steven Pressfield, bestselling author of The War of Art

https://www.jamierosecoaching.com/

12:34 PM – Another gem from Susan Werner’s new album, Eight MORE Unnecessary Songs, “Medicine Cabinet.”

12:37 PM – Past Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart reads one of her poems. This talented writer, musician and memoirist fuses her diverse skills into her evocative poetry.

https://www.facebook.com/debra.marquart.1/

12:40 PM – Nizam Missaghi MD distills a lifetime into a brilliant understanding of keeping faith in the noble and worthy things in life. Passport to Freedom: From Tehran to Triumph will inspire readers with Nizam’s unflagging focus on achieving ethical and career success.

“What emerges from these pages is not merely a memoir of escape. It is a testament to resilience. To the quiet heroism of parents who refused to surrender their values. To the transformative power of education. And to the profound impact that free societies can have when they open their doors to those yearning for liberty.”

— RAINN WILSON, Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and New York Times best-selling author

https://nizammissaghi.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. About Time Theatre Company, presented at the Des Moines Playhouse black box theatre. Gutenberg! The Musical. Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/gutenberg-the-musical/

2. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jul 24-Aug 2.

3. The Ingersoll. MJ The Illusion: A Tribute to Michael Jackson. Jun 25-26.

4. Runaway Twain at the Playhouse. Long form improv. Jun 28.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS. Tallgrass Theatre Company, She Kills Monsters, Young Adventurers Edition Mon Jul 6, Tue Jul 7 at 6 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Roarin’ 20’s at Beaverdale Books

Celebrate the store’s expansion and 20-year anniversary with a 20% discount on most items.

Beaverdale Books has been in business for 20 years, and central Iowans are invited to a party! Stop by on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to join in the fun and enjoy some birthday cake, champagne, and lemonade! Check out the great buys, including a 20% discount (except consignment books), Buy One, Get One offers on select hardcovers, plus FREE advance reader copies.

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, July 11, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Uplifting Theatre Company – unforgettable puppetry

We’d also love to talk about some of our other summer projects, including plans for a giant dragon puppet experience in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood as part of Magic of the Night 3 on July 10th.

Thank you for supporting arts and culture across Iowa. Hope to create something magical together this summer.

Best,

Brant Bollman

Uplifting Puppet Co.

William Penn Theatre Department

upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Aug 29 – Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. AViD Author Series at the Central Library. Patrick Bringley. All the Beauty in the World. Sat Jun 27, 11 AM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Dasha Kelly. Baker’s Dozen. Mon Jun 29, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Meet the Writers. Forum: Okoboji Writers & Songwriters Retreat. Julie Gammack. Tue Jul 7, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Emceed by Kelsey Bigelow. Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Jul 10, 7 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. David P. Donovan, Rose M. Donovan. The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland. Fri Jul 17, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Kelly Crull. The Black Mambas: The World’s First All-Woman Anti-Poaching Unit. Mon Jul 20, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Meet a songwriter and a poet. Chip Albright. Twenty-Five. David Wolf. Seven. Tue Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Ellen Cutler. From the Depths: Dyslexia, Bipolar Disorder, and the Triumph of Art. Wed Jul 22, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz