The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“A father had to work only half as hard as any mother to be considered twice as good.”

– Mary Kay Blakely (1948-2023), in American Mom (1994). Mary Kay Blakely’s essays and articles on social and political issues have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Vogue, Life, and Mirabella. She is a contributing editor at both Ms. magazine and the L.A. Times Sunday Magazine.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

About Time Theatre Company, presented at the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg! The Musical. Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/gutenberg-the-musical/

AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Storytime Under the Green Umbrella at Cowles Commons. Wed Jun 24.

Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Thru Jun 21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

Cemetery Tours

History comes alive when these knowledgeable docents share their stories with guests on these exceptional journeys into Greater Des Moines history and the people who made it. Tours now through October.

Full details: https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Glen Dickinson has been researching Des Moines history of his west side neighborhood. A recent project is creating a short documentary about Ingersoll Park, an amusement park located at the end of the trolley line that ran to it. Fascinating history. His previous work explored the history of his Waterbury Neighborhood.

https://heuss.presencehost.net/customerdesigns/glen-dickinson-book.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawLGK0lleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFvMUpmUUU5TURjenFsZElzAR7PhdNM3yA0n8qu1VFrTzUDYN45XHil6_hGLjnLuz2CkuZ5RsDoHBdC6g2oMg_aem_zKTGhcvm-STIzB5QgEWYGQ

11:17 AM – Jacqueline Pennewill whisks her readers into an alluring world filled with adventure, intrigue and more with The Book of Eternity. This debut YA Gothic fantasy is the first of the Copper Moon Trilogy, delivering a marvelous intergenerational shared reading opportunity.

“If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.”

― John Irving, A Prayer for Owen Meany

https://jacquelinepennewill.com/

11:31 AM – Beth Howard and her partner run Whippoorwill Creek Farm, a multi-faceted farming and destination experience. Whippoorwill Creek Farm brings you beef, goats and veggies

without the sprays, chemicals, or the GMO grains. We also host farm tours, cooking and writing classes, on-farm dinners, and overnight stays.

“Buying from Whippoorwill Creek Farm connects you to the things that matter:

feeding our families delicious and nutritious food and making sure Iowa’s land is healthy for our great-great-great grandkids.”

~Beth Hoffman and John Hogeland

https://www.iowa-farm.com/

11:50 AM – Susan Werner’s Floridian sass is at its finest as she describes the inspiration for her EP The Birds of Florida.

“(Werner is) a songwriter and musician who is in such complete command of her gifts that it’s almost scary.”

– All Music Guide

https://susanwerner.com/

11:58 AM – Iowa Artist Series. Sara Routh is a songwriter, singer, and mom, and shares her journey about how she stays true to this combination of passions that bring her joy. Listen as Sara provides insights into her stellar, ongoing career of creativity and inspiration.

“Routh’s work manages to catch you in time and make your world stop for a little bit. Her lyrics are good; she is clever and clearly writes from her heart. But it is that voice and the way she makes it dip and dive and swirl around your head like a half-remembered dream that make Black Sheep worth your time and effort.”

— Chad Taylor, Sound Check, City View, Des Moines, IA

https://www.sararouth.com/

12:17 PM – Long awaited by a multitude, Take This Phone and Shove It! A Frustrated Senior’s Guide to Smartphones is the life resource seniors, and others seeking clear paths to smartphone understanding, have been waiting for. Tech savvy senior Anne Goldberg delivers a masterpiece with this gem.

https://www.takethisphoneandshoveit.com/

12:33 PM – Brad Barkley crafts an immersive reading journey with The Reel Life of Zara Kegg. This masterfully conceived and delivered coming-of-age young reader novel, anchored by themes of love, grief, and Godzilla, will wrap its allure firmly around your heart and soul.

“Zara is the unforgettable heart of this richly textured novel. A moving and authentic portrait of a memorable, complex teen.”

―Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

https://www.bradbarkley.com/

12:48 PM – The incomparable jazz pianist Lee Shaw with “Lonely Town” from Live at Reutlingen. While she passed into that great jazz club in the sky years ago, her music and mastery continue to inspire.

12:55 PM – Susan Werner’s sassy “City Kids” is a fun way to wrap this week’s show.

https://susanwerner.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. About Time Theatre Company, presented at the Des Moines Playhouse black box theatre. Gutenberg! The Musical. Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/gutenberg-the-musical/

2. Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Thru Jun 21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

3. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jun 24-Aug 2.

4. The Ingersoll. MJ The Illusion: A Tribute to Michael Jackson. Jun 25-26.

5. Runaway Twain at the Playhouse. Long form improv. Jun 28.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

· AUDITIONS. Tallgrass Theatre Company, She Kills Monsters, Young Adventurers Edition Mon Jul 6, Tue Jul 7 at 6 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, July 11, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Uplifting Theatre Company – unforgettable puppetry

We’d also love to talk about some of our other summer projects, including plans for a giant dragon puppet experience in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood as part of Magic of the Night 3 on July 10th.

Thank you for supporting arts and culture across Iowa. Hope to create something magical together this summer.

Best,

Brant Bollman

Uplifting Puppet Co.

William Penn Theatre Department

upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Aug 29 – Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Randall Henderson. From Born-Again Christian to Born-Again Skeptic. Wed Jun 17, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Timothy J. Zarley. 1902: When Baseball Stood Divided. Fri Jun 19, 6:30 PM.

3. AViD Author Series at the Central Library. Patrick Bringley. All the Beauty in the World. Sat Jun 27, 11 AM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Dasha Kelly. Baker’s Dozen. Mon Jun 29, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Meet the Writers. Forum: Okoboji Writers & Songwriters Retreat. Julie Gammack. Tue Jul 7, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Emceed by Kelsey Bigelow. Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Jul 10, 7 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. David P. Donovan, Rose M. Donovan. The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland. Fri Jul 17, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Kelly Crull. The Black Mambas: The World’s First All-Woman Anti-Poaching Unit. Mon Jul 20, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Meet a songwriter and a poet. Chip Albright. Twenty-Five. David Wolf. Seven. Tue Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Ellen Cutler. From the Depths: Dyslexia, Bipolar Disorder, and the Triumph of Art. Wed Jul 22, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz