The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“We are cups, constantly and quietly being filled. The trick is, knowing how to tip ourselves over and let the beautiful stuff out.”

– Ray Bradbury (1920-2012), a celebrated American author who wrote imaginative science fiction, fantasy, horror, mystery, and realistic fiction. His work is known for its poetic style, social criticism, and exploration of themes like technology’s impact on humanity and the relationship between imagination and reality. Bradbury’s unique writing style combined the poetic imagery of Thomas Wolfe with the crispness of Ernest Hemingway.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Tallgrass Theatre – Summer Concert Show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater – Side Show. Jun 11-13. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Ankeny Community Theatre. Once Upon a Mattress. Jun 12-21. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Tallgrass Theatre – Summer Concert Show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater – Side Show. Jun 11-13. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Storytime Under the Green Umbrella at Cowles Commons. Wed Jun 10, 24.

Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Flip Fabrique at various metro parks. Wed Jun 13, 14, 15.

Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble – Broadcasting to the Troops, 1943. Jun 16.

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Thru Jun 14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Thru Jun 14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Thru Jun 21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

Ballet Des Moines visits five cities, including Des Moines, during the statewide BDM Summer Tour

Thu Jun 11, 5-9pm, Des Moines, Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, 2251 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines, IA 50321

In addition to free seating at Water Works Park, guests at the Des Moines tour stop have the option of a paid, add-on experience during the performance, including VIP seating, a sparkling wine flight, picnic dinner, and post-performance reception with the dancers of Ballet Des Moines. Limited tickets remain at www.balletdesmoines.org/desmoines.

BDM Summer Tour includes:

· Wed Jun 10, 5-8pm, Waterloo, IA

· Sun Jun 13, 5-7:45pm, Cedar Rapids, IA

Cemetery Tours

History comes alive when these knowledgeable docents share their stories with guests on these exceptional journeys into Greater Des Moines history and the people who made it. Tours now through October.

Full details: https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Iowa Artist Series. Liz Lidgett has established herself as a premiere art expert, and talks about her business, Liz Lidgett + Design.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11:16 AM – Steven M. Rubin captures vividly the family dynamics as transitions from high school to college stirs things up even more in his captivating novel, The Unravelling of Michael Galler.

“Every family, like every fingerprint, has its own unique pattern of conflicts, values, and bonds. Michael Galler examines whether the bonds of family can be stronger than the forces working to dismantle it. It’s a physical and emotional battleground in which the underlying tension eventually leads you to its inevitable, cathartic conclusion.”

—Gavin O’Connor, writer and director of Miracle, The Accountant, Warrior, and The Way Back

https://stevenmrubin.com/

11:30 AM – The incomparable jazz pianist Lee Shaw with “Lonely Town” from Live at Reutlingen.

11:36 AM – G. Wayne Miller, the celebrated prolific and multi-talented author, launches his newest, a powerful and compelling novel, Burnt Cove, about a murder, a mystery, and a haunting in Maine.

“G. Wayne Miller never ceases to amaze and engage, this time with his 23rd book, Burnt Cove. Murder, mystery, and a haunting are all woven together by the master craftsman of storytelling.” – The Culture Buzz

http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

11:57 AM – Spoken word and written word poet Kelsey Bigelow reads her “Learned. Instinct.”

https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. Ankeny Community Theatre brings the musical Once Upon a Mattress to life Jun 12-21. Based on the princess and the pea fairytale, this lively musical comedy is a great escape. Listen as Barb Wagner (who plays Queen Aggravain) leads a lively chat about the show.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/once-upon-a-mattress/

12:12 PM – Whistling Women and Crowing Hens is a brilliant debut novel by Melora Fern captures a vivid historic era whisking readers back toa 1920s era.

“A thoroughly immersive and uplifting tale, deftly exploring female ambition in the riotous 1920s.”

– Heather Bell Adams, Author of Marantha Road

https://www.melorafern.com/

12:27 PM –Switchback is one of the music industry’s celebrated duos, a dynamic union of two artists who present a passionate mix of American Roots & Celtic Soul. Listen as Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald share insights into their long-lived success and appeal.

https://waygoodmusic.com/

12:43 PM – Antique is brilliant novel about a woman who finds magic in almost unusual place. Those who are drawn to “Antique Road Show” will be especially impressed with the themes in this book. Seth Panitch infuses his book with his illustrious background in theatre, filmmaking, and writing.

“From the moment I opened Antique, I was hooked. Seth Panitch’s charming characters bring to life the world of antique appraisal, where grails are sought, and value and worth are measured by more than what meets the eye. Readers will fall hard for this life-affirming page turner that charms and enchants, and ultimately celebrates the healing power of kindness. I couldn’t put this book down.”

– Erin Palmisano, author of The Secrets of Maiden’s Cove

https://sethpanitch.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre – Summer Concert Show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater – Side Show. Jun 11-13. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. Once Upon a Mattress. Jun 12-21.

3. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Storytime Under the Green Umbrella at Cowles Commons. Wed Jun 10, 24.

4. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Flip Fabrique at various metro parks. Wed Jun 13, 14, 15.

5. Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble – Broadcasting to the Troops, 1943. Jun 16.

6. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Thru Jun 14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

7. Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Thru Jun 21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

8. CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Thru Jun 14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

9. About Time Theatre – in the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg: The Musical! Jun 19-28.

10. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jun 24-Aug 2.

11. The Ingersoll. MJ The Illusion: A Tribute to Michael Jackson. Jun 25-26.

12. Runaway Twain at the Playhouse. Long form improv. Jun 28.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Uplifting Theatre Company – unforgettable puppetry

This year we’re presenting a double-feature weekend of giant puppets, lanterns, music, and interactive public art as part of Art on the Square and Friday After Five. The event begins Friday night, June 12th, with an “extraterrestrial encounter” featuring a UFO landing and giant illuminated alien puppet experience during the concert with Wicked Ways. Then on Saturday, June 13th, the celebration continues with a daytime puppet parade through downtown Oskaloosa at 2:00 PM.

We’d truly love to have you and your creative community involved. Whether that means building puppets, marching in the parade, performing, costuming, drumming, documenting the event, or simply coming to experience the weirdness and wonder together — we want this to feel like a collaborative celebration of community art.

I’ve attached the press release with more details, and I’d be happy to answer questions or brainstorm ways to collaborate.

We’d also love to talk about some of our other summer projects, including plans for a giant dragon puppet experience in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood as part of Magic of the Night 3 on July 10th.

Thank you for supporting arts and culture across Iowa. Hope to create something magical together this summer.

Best,

Brant Bollman

Uplifting Puppet Co.

William Penn Theatre Department

upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

FLIP Fabrique: Summer Break

Sat Jun 13: 10 & 11:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

Sun Jun 14: 5:30 p.m., Ankeny Bandshell (Ankeny)

Mon Jun 15: 6 p.m., Water Works Park (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/flip-fabrique-summer-break

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees

Tue Jul 14: 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Ashby Park (Des Moines)

Wed Jul 15: 6 p.m., Polk City Town Square (Polk City)

Thu Jul 16: 11 a.m., The Station (Bondurant); 6 p.m., Colby Park (Windsor Heights)

Fri Jul 17: 4:30 & 7 p.m., Walker Johnston Park (Urbandale)

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees is an interactive performance where children become part of the show.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/polyglot-theatres-bees

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Aug 29 – Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jun 10 & 24, Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Thomas M. Bradley Col, USA, Ret. Marching Without Applause: The Officers Who Defied a Nation’s Doubt. Wed Jun 10, 6:30 PM.

2. AViD Author Series at the Central Library. Tayari Jones. Kin. Mon Jun 15, 7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Gabbie Hanks. Nasty Little Secrets. Tue Jun 16, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Randall Henderson. From Born-Again Christian to Born-Again Skeptic. Wed Jun 17, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Timothy J. Zarley. 1902: When Baseball Stood Divided. Fri Jun 19, 6:30 PM.

6. AViD Author Series at the Central Library. Patrick Bringley. All the Beauty in the World. Sat Jun 27, 11 AM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Dasha Kelly. Baker’s Dozen. Mon Jun 29, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Meet the Writers. Forum: Okoboji Writers & Songwriters Retreat. Julie Gammack. Tue Jul 7, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Emceed by Kelsey Bigelow. Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Jul 10, 7 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. David P. Donovan, Rose M. Donovan. The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa: Murder, Prostitution, and Corruption in the Heartland. Fri Jul 17, 6:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Kelly Crull. The Black Mambas: The World’s First All-Woman Anti-Poaching Unit. Mon Jul 20, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books. Meet a songwriter and a poet. Chip Albright. Twenty-Five. David Wolf. Seven. Tue Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books. Ellen Cutler. From the Depths: Dyslexia, Bipolar Disorder, and the Triumph of Art. Wed Jul 22, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz