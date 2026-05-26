The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

– Oprah Winfrey, is a self-made billionaire, philanthropist, actress, author, producer, and television host. She’s best known for her Chicago-based talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran in national syndication from 1986–2011. Winfrey was a major force in the passing of the National Child Protection Act in 1994, which established a national registry of child abusers.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wed May 27

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

Author presentation – Christopher A. Micklos, Tick Town

Thu May 28, 6:30 PM at Beaverdale Books. Join this cult themed conversation as Christ talks about his pulp horror book, a campy delight, Tick Town.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-christopher-a-micklos/

SENI-OM-SED at Water Works Park

Fri May 29 (4:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

Des Moines Water Works Park (next to the Lauridsen Amphitheater in the Biergarten)

2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines, IA 50321

https://members.dtchamber.com/chambereventscalendar/Details/seni-om-sed-at-water-works-park-1728923?sourceTypeId=Website

The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The Roommatethru May 30. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Jun 5-21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Jun 5-14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Jun 5-14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

Terrace Hill’s Gala in the Garden will take place on June 6, 2026 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, and will celebrate the successful completion of the Terrace Hill Capital Campaign. Guests will enjoy delicious food, beverages, and entertainment as they explore the historic grounds and see the impact the fundraising campaign will have. This evening in bloom is a toast to the preservation and enhancements to “Iowa’s Home.”

To purchase tickets for Gala in the Garden and learn more about both the event and the projects the Terrace Hill Capital Campaign supports, go to

https://thgalainthegarden.eventbrite.com

. Tickets are $150.00 per person, and guests should plan to dress in Garden Formal attire. Tickets must be purchased by June 1, 2026.

Mainframe Studios First Friday June 5 – Nostalgia

First Friday from 5–8 pm featuring Nostalgia, an exhibition exploring how the past lives on in the present and shapes the way we see ourselves and the world around us. Juried by Jeff Rider and Jody Valentine, Nostalgia brings together artists working across a range of mediums who draw from memory to revisit places, people, and moments that feel both distant and familiar.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event will feature a duo exhibition by the Nostalgia jurors, Jeff Rider and Jody Valentine, as well as a special guest exhibition by artists of Perry, IA.

Guests can enjoy hundreds of open art studios, interactive activities, and delicious food and beverage options. Live music will be provided by the Steamer Trunk Novelty Orchestra throughout the evening. First Friday events at Mainframe Studios are family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Expanded overflow parking at 8th & Center St. and a complimentary shuttle make getting here easy!

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events#calendar-d2b22f53-09cf-4e8b-a403-1f79feee9017-event-e67dedd3-eecc-4d78-8509-6a0c7db6a63a

Cemetery Tours

History comes alive when these knowledgeable docents share their stories with guests on these exceptional journeys into Greater Des Moines history and the people who made it. Tours now through October.

Full details: https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Friday, June 5, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026, 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Michael O’Donnell’s new novel, Concert Black, is described as “a hauntingly elegant novel that unspools a tale of music, obsession, and the fragile architecture of legacy.” Listen as he shares glimpses into the inspiration and creation of this irresistible tale set in the post-World War II era.

“Concert Black is the twisty portrait of a ruthlessly ambitious star conductor and his unauthorized biographer–an intriguing novel of secrets, conducted with as many satisfying shifts of tempo and tone as any Romantic concerto. Swinging through time and space, from Chicago to London to the Scottish Highlands, Michael O’Donnell’s new novel impresses with its intimate knowledge of the music conservatory and concert hall. It asks not only what price success, but what obligation to the truth every writer bears.”

— “Alix Christie, author of Gutenberg’s Apprentice and The Shining Mountains”

https://www.michael-odonnell.com/

11:17 AM – In A Writing Marriage: A Memoir, Lori Carlson-Hijuelos invites readers into an intimate and candid view of her life with her husband, the celebrated and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Oscar Hijuelos. Lori shares revealing glimpses into this marvelous literary journey.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/A-Writing-Marriage/Lori-Carlson-Hijuelos/9798888451786

11:31 AM – Preview of CAP Theatre’s next show, Disney’s Alice In Wonderland Jr, running 5-24. Listen as Assistant Director Mark Mangum is joined by cast members Adeline Pollman (as Alice) and Daphnie Hennesy (as Small Alice) in a delightfully engaging family show.

https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

11:43 AM – The Des Moines Playhouse prepares for its next production, Noises Off!, the farce that set the standards for great farces. Running Jun 5-21. Listen as Joe Smith (as Selsdon Mowbray) and Catie Miller (as Dotty Otley).

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

11:57 AM – Poet Zack Rogrow reads “Other Times We Might Have Met” from his new collection,

The Kama Sutra for Senior Citizens and Other Poems on Aging.

https://www.zackrogow.com/

12:00 PM – Appearing at the Greenwood Lounge in Des Moines Tue Jun 9, 4:30 PM one show only. Switchback is one of the music industry’s celebrated duos, a dynamic union of two artists who present a passionate mix of American Roots & Celtic Soul. Listen as Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald share insights into their long-lived success and appeal.

https://waygoodmusic.com/

12:15 PM – Poet Jennifer Perrine reads “If Life Gives You Lemons.”

https://www.jenniferperrine.org/

12:18 PM – Switchback song “The Mayfly Dance.”

12:23 PM – Preview of the next Iowa Stage Theatre Company show, I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, running Jun 5-14. Listen as Director Brittny Rebhun is joined by cast member Alyson O’Hara (as Shelby) for a lively and insightful conversation about this quirky, irresistible show.

https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

12:38 PM – There is nothing like the incomparable Susan Werner to make a show better. Here she is singing “Egg Money” from her seminal album, HAYSEED.

https://susanwerner.com/

12:42 PM – In a beautifully crafted, deeply researched, and exceptionally beneficial life resource, Maggie Nick LCSW helps parents with her new book, Good Kids: Why You Suffered in Silence and How to Break the Cycle. Listen as Maggie shares peeks into the informative and helpful content of this gem.

“As a therapist and mother, I know how many of us learned to survive childhood by quieting our needs, managing other people’s emotions, and performing for love. Maggie Nick writes with such honesty and compassion that you can’t help but feel both seen and understood. This book transforms the pain of the ‘good kid’ narrative into a path of healing, reminding us that authenticity is reclaimable and cycle breaking is within reach.”

―Bryana Kappadakunnel, LMFT, Therapist, Author of Parent Yourself First and Founder of Conscious Mommy

https://maggienick.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The Roommate thru May 30. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

2. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Jun 5-14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

3. Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Jun 5-21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/

4. CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Jun 5-14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Storytime Under the Green Umbrella at Cowles Commons. Wed Jun 10, 24.

6. Tallgrass Theatre – Summer Concert Show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater – Side Show. Jun 11-13.

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Flip Fabrique at various metro parks. Wed Jun 13, 14, 15.

8. Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble – Broadcasting to the Troops, 1943. Jun 16.

9. About Time Theatre Company at Des Moines Playhouse – Gutenberg! The Musical, Jun 19-28.

10. About Time Theatre – in the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg: The Musical! Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

11. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jun 24-Aug 2.

12. The Ingersoll. MJ The Illusion: A Tribute to Michael Jackson. Jun 25-26.

13. Runaway Twain at the Playhouse. Long form improv. Jun 28.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Cemetery Tours

https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php

Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat

Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.

Friday, June 5, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM

Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM

Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook

Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.

Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM

Des Moines Metro Opera. Picnic & Puccini is perfect for families, childcare centers

and daycares. Fri Jun 5 at 10 AM, Sat Jun 6 at 10 AM. Tickets are $15 per person or $12 per person for groups of 10 or more using code “Picnic2026”.

Purchase online at dmmo.org/picnic or call 515-209-3257.

This year we’re presenting a double-feature weekend of giant puppets, lanterns, music, and interactive public art as part of Art on the Square and Friday After Five. The event begins Friday night, June 12th, with an “extraterrestrial encounter” featuring a UFO landing and giant illuminated alien puppet experience during the concert with Wicked Ways. Then on Saturday, June 13th, the celebration continues with a daytime puppet parade through downtown Oskaloosa at 2:00 PM.

We’d truly love to have you and your creative community involved. Whether that means building puppets, marching in the parade, performing, costuming, drumming, documenting the event, or simply coming to experience the weirdness and wonder together — we want this to feel like a collaborative celebration of community art.

I’ve attached the press release with more details, and I’d be happy to answer questions or brainstorm ways to collaborate.

We’d also love to talk about some of our other summer projects, including plans for a giant dragon puppet experience in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood as part of Magic of the Night 3 on July 10th.

Thank you for supporting arts and culture across Iowa. Hope to create something magical together this summer.

Best,

Brant Bollman

Uplifting Puppet Co.

William Penn Theatre Department

upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

FLIP Fabrique: Summer Break

Sat Jun 13: 10 & 11:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

Sun Jun 14: 5:30 p.m., Ankeny Bandshell (Ankeny)

Mon Jun 15: 6 p.m., Water Works Park (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/flip-fabrique-summer-break

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees

Tue Jul 14: 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Ashby Park (Des Moines)

Wed Jul 15: 6 p.m., Polk City Town Square (Polk City)

Thu Jul 16: 11 a.m., The Station (Bondurant); 6 p.m., Colby Park (Windsor Heights)

Fri Jul 17: 4:30 & 7 p.m., Walker Johnston Park (Urbandale)

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees is an interactive performance where children become part of the show.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/polyglot-theatres-bees

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Aug 29 – Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jun 10 & 24, Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

Be “In the Loop” with Hurley & Dancers on Friday, Aug. 21, 6-8 pm at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, in WDM. Drop in to peruse a gallery of dance, both live and captured, enjoy tapas and drinks, and make your own dances on the spot! $5-10 suggested donation price. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Christopher A. Micklos. Tick Town. Thu May 28, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Corina Deiters, poet. Marred Mask. Sat May 30, 2 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Douglas Basler. All Swirling and Weaving. Thu Jun 4, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Diane Debrovner, Stacy Cervenka. Roxie in Color. Sun Jun 7, 2 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz