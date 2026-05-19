Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

https://outofthewoodspress.com/featured-title/ 12:44 PM – Lori Gold has a gift for captivating storytelling and it radiates an irresistible pull in her new novel, Kiss, Marry, Kill. Listen as Lori shares her origin story for this intriguing blend of friendships, mayhem, and consequences. “Deviously clever and emotionally rich, Kiss, Marry, Kill is a sharp dive into friendship, fate, and the choices that change everything. I devoured it.”

—Chandler Baker, New York Times bestselling author of Whisper Network https://www.lorigoldsteinbooks.com/ III. Performance Arts 1. The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The Roommate thru May 31. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate 2. Tallgrass Theatre. Broadway Karaoke. May 23, 7 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ 3. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Thru May 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/polkadots-2025/ 4. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Jun 5-14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire 5. Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Jun 5-21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/ 6. CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Jun 5-14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/ 7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Storytime Under the Green Umbrella at Cowles Commons. Wed Jun 10, 24. 8. Tallgrass Theatre – Summer Concert Show at Jamie Hurd Amphitheater – Side Show. Jun 11-13. 9. Des Moines Performing Arts – Free Summer Family Fun. Flip Fabrique at various metro parks. Wed Jun 13, 14, 15. 10. Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble – Broadcasting to the Troops, 1943. Jun 16. 11. About Time Theatre Company at Des Moines Playhouse – Gutenberg! The Musical, Jun 19-28. 12. About Time Theatre – in the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg: The Musical! Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/ 13. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent: School Edition. Jun 24-Aug 2. 14. The Ingersoll. MJ The Illusion: A Tribute to Michael Jackson. Jun 25-26. 15. Runaway Twain at the Playhouse. Long form improv. Jun 28. 16. IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions Exhibitions – · Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/ · Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/ · Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/ · Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026 1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ 9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com 11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ 13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ 14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ 16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/ 1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights. 2Check website for current exhibitions. V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed) · Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying. · AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/ · AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities. 1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/ 2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html 3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ 5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ 6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ 7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ 8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition 9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ 10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ 11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ 12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/ 13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/ 14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/ VI. Planning ahead Cemetery Tours https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave. Saturday, May 16, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave. Saturday, May 2, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2026 , 10:00-12:00 PM

, 10:00-12:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave. Saturday, May 16, 2026 , 9:00-11:00 AM

, 9:00-11:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave. Saturday, April 4, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, May 16, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, June 20, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, July 18, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, August 8, 2026 , 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 9:00-11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2026 , 1:00-3:30 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour

, 1:00-3:30 PM Saturday, October 10, 2026, 1:00-3:30 PM Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa” Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities. Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present. 7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public. hoytsherman.org. SENI-OM-SED at Water Works Park Friday, May 29, 2026 (4:00 PM – 7:00 PM) Des Moines Water Works Park (next to the Lauridsen Amphitheater in the Biergarten) 2201 George Flagg Parkway Des Moines, IA 50321 https://members.dtchamber.com/chambereventscalendar/Details/seni-om-sed-at-water-works-park-1728923?sourceTypeId=Website Des Moines Metro Opera. Picnic & Puccini is perfect for families, childcare centers and daycares. Fri Jun 5 at 10 AM, Sat Jun 6 at 10 AM. Tickets are $15 per person or $12 per person for groups of 10 or more using code “Picnic2026”. Purchase online at dmmo.org/picnic or call 515-209-3257. This year we’re presenting a double-feature weekend of giant puppets, lanterns, music, and interactive public art as part of Art on the Square and Friday After Five. The event begins Friday night, June 12th, with an “extraterrestrial encounter” featuring a UFO landing and giant illuminated alien puppet experience during the concert with Wicked Ways. Then on Saturday, June 13th, the celebration continues with a daytime puppet parade through downtown Oskaloosa at 2:00 PM. We’d truly love to have you and your creative community involved. Whether that means building puppets, marching in the parade, performing, costuming, drumming, documenting the event, or simply coming to experience the weirdness and wonder together — we want this to feel like a collaborative celebration of community art. I’ve attached the press release with more details, and I’d be happy to answer questions or brainstorm ways to collaborate. We’d also love to talk about some of our other summer projects, including plans for a giant dragon puppet experience in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood as part of Magic of the Night 3 on July 10th. Thank you for supporting arts and culture across Iowa. Hope to create something magical together this summer. Best,

Brant Bollman

Uplifting Puppet Co.

William Penn Theatre Department

upliftingpuppetco@gmail.com Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details. FLIP Fabrique: Summer Break Sat Jun 13: 10 & 11:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

Sun Jun 14: 5:30 p.m., Ankeny Bandshell (Ankeny)

Mon Jun 15: 6 p.m., Water Works Park (Des Moines) https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/flip-fabrique-summer-break Polyglot Theatre’s Bees Tue Jul 14: 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Ashby Park (Des Moines)

Wed Jul 15: 6 p.m., Polk City Town Square (Polk City)

Thu Jul 16: 11 a.m., The Station (Bondurant); 6 p.m., Colby Park (Windsor Heights)

Fri Jul 17: 4:30 & 7 p.m., Walker Johnston Park (Urbandale) Polyglot Theatre’s Bees is an interactive performance where children become part of the show. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/polyglot-theatres-bees Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid Aug 29 – Sep 30 https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect Storytime Under the Green Umbrella Wednesdays: Jun 10 & 24, Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines) https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons Dance Fitness with Tony Zika Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines) https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting: 1. Beaverdale Books. Tim Bascomb. The Boundless Game: Soccer Stories from Across the Street to Around the World. Tue May 19, 6:30 PM. 2. Beaverdale Books. Christopher A. Micklos. Tick Town. Thu May 28, 6:30 PM. 3. Beaverdale Books. Corina Deiters, poet. Marred Mask. Sat May 30, 2 PM. 4. Beaverdale Books. Douglas Basler. All Swirling and Weaving. Thu Jun 4, 6:30 PM. 5. Beaverdale Books. Diane Debrovner, Stacy Cervenka. Roxie in Color. Sun Jun 7, 2 PM. *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library. Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores: The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news. 1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ 2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ 3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District). https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/ 4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://shelflovedsm.com/ 5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/ 6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ 7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ 8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ 9. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ 10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ 11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ 12. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ 13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Thank you for your cultural adventurism, John Busbee for The Culture Buzz