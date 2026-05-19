Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:5/19/2026
From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,
KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.
Quote of the Week –
“Creative people must find a balance between having solitude to work on their ideas and seeking new experiences to inform them. Finding that balance is a learning process.”
– Scarlett Thomas, an English author who writes contemporary postmodern fiction. She has published ten novels, including The End of Mr. Y and PopCo, as well as the Worldquake series of children’s books, and Monkeys With Typewriters, a book on how to unlock the power of storytelling.
Newsletter content:
I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;
II. Guests on this week’s show;
III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
VI. Planning ahead;
VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
I. Iowa Flash Buzz –
Wednesday night film beckons at Flix Brewhouse
Winter Hymns, is a feature film that has played to sold out houses. Here’s the trailer:
Feature film set in one room following a palliative care doctor as she meets with a series of dying patients and their families in the Midwest. Wisconsin Public Radio called it “powerful” for its “unflinching” portrait of end of life and hospice care. (Note: it’s not a documentary, it’s a drama). There’s a lot of great performances by a nearly all midwest cast.[JB1]
We are screening at Flix Brewhouse on Wed May 20 after selling out shows in Madison and touring around elsewhere in the Midwest.
https://flixbrewhouse.com/showtimes/1000043536-winter-hymns/
Tallgrass Theatre. Broadway Karaoke. May 23, 7 PM.
Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Thru May 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/polkadots-2025/
Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Jun 5-21. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/noises-off/
Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Jun 5-14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire
CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Jun 5-14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/
The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The Roommatethru May 31. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate
Mainframe Studios First Friday June 5 – Nostaligia
First Friday on June 5, 2026, from 5–8 pm featuring Nostalgia, an exhibition exploring how the past lives on in the present and shapes the way we see ourselves and the world around us. Juried by Jeff Rider and Jody Valentine, Nostalgia brings together artists working across a range of mediums who draw from memory to revisit places, people, and moments that feel both distant and familiar.
In addition to the main exhibition, the event will feature a duo exhibition by the Nostalgia jurors, Jeff Rider and Jody Valentine, as well as a special guest exhibition by artists of Perry, IA.
Guests can enjoy hundreds of open art studios, interactive activities, and delicious food and beverage options. Live music will be provided by the Steamer Trunk Novelty Orchestra throughout the evening.
First Friday events at Mainframe Studios are family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Expanded overflow parking at 8th & Center St. and a complimentary shuttle make getting here easy!
Cemetery Tours
History comes alive when these knowledgeable docents share their stories with guests on these exceptional journeys into Greater Des Moines history and the people who made it. Tours now through October.
Full details: https://www.dsm.city/news_detail_T21_R216.php
Civil War History Tour by Jeff Kluever
Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.
- Saturday, June 13, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour
Glendale Cemetery Historical Tour by Ganesh Ganpat
Glendale Cemetery – 4909 University Ave.
- Friday, June 5, 2026, 10:00-12:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour
Notable Women of Early Des Moines by Lorna Truck & Kat Rinken
Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.
- Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1:00-3:00 PM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour
Woodland Cemetery Historical Tour by Archie Cook
Woodland Cemetery – 2019 Woodland Ave.
- Saturday, June 20, 2026, 9:00-11:30 AM Golf Cart-Assisted Tour
II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –
11:00 AM – Sally Page draws us into a beautifully crafted reading adventure with her new offering, Six Little Words. This award-winning author will make us think differently of Shakespeare’s famous sextet of words, “To be or not to be.”
“I loved everything about this book! Beautifully written, thought provoking and uplifting.” – Amanda Prowse, International Bestseller
11:17 AM – The Sooner I Go delivers a powerfully suspenseful adult romance as only the talented Heather Cumiskey can write. Listen as she shares glimpses into the creation of this immersive story.
“Cumiskey shows us why it’s never a safe bet to take people and circumstances at face value. Romance combines with intrigue in this plotline that’s refreshingly far from a formula romance.”
—Shelley Grandy, author of Devious Web
11:34 AM – Peter H. Reynolds, writer and illustrator, is a true leader in the realm of picture books, masterfully blending vivid imagery with captivating and meaningful storytelling. Listen as he shares reflections on his brilliant career, and the creation of this new offering, When You Dream Big!
https://www.peterhreynolds.com/
11:54 AM – Poet Suzanna de Baca reads “Why Build a Farm Pond” from her new collection, You Were Never Lost: Poems from the Tallgrass Prairie.
https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/author/suzannadebaca/
11:56 AM – Always delivering a delightful dose of musical mastery and mirth, Susan Werner romps through her smile-inducing “Florida La La La” from her EP, The Birds of Florida.
https://susanwerner.com/music/
12:00 PM – The May-Jun issue of the Iowa History Journal is available at its retail outlets, and veteran contributor Don Doxsie shares insights into his two-part story about one of Iowa’s most celebrated figures, Jay N. “Ding” Darling. Each issue is packed with fascinating stories about Iowa’s exceptional past.
https://iowahistoryjournal.com/
12:16 PM – Long awaited by a multitude, Take This Phone and Shove It! A Frustrated Senior’s Guide to Smartphones is the life resource seniors, and others seeking clear paths to smartphone understanding, have been waiting for. Tech savvy senior Anne Goldberg delivers a masterpiece with this gem.
https://www.takethisphoneandshoveit.com/
12:31 PM – Victor Trillo returns to the show to share glimpses into the new annual edition of The PATHfinders evocative anthology, The Secret Chord: Poetry, Stories & Art. These are deeply personal and revealing expressions of children dealing with their lives with incarcerated parents.