The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.” – Douglas Adams (1952-2001), was an English author, humourist, and screenwriter. He was best known as the creator of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, a 1978 radio comedy series which he adapted into a “trilogy” of five books that sold over 14 million copies in his lifetime.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Roosevelt Senior AP Art Student Exhibition at MASS Gallery

Fri May 15, 5:30 – 8:30 PM. MASS Gallery in Mainframe Studios, Suite 245, 900 Keo Way in downtown Des Moines, honors the works of the senior class of AP art students from Roosevelt High School.

https://www.threads.com/@mass_dsm

Ankeny Art Center 2026 Arts Festival

50+ artists, live music, food trucks, activities for adults and kids. Sat May 16, 10 AM – 4 PM in Uptown Ankeny.

https://www.ankenyartcenter.org/artfestival

The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The RoommateMay 14-31. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

Theatre Midwest at The Viking Theatre at Grand View University. Apples in Winter. May 14-16, 7:30 PM. www.theatremidwest.org

Des Moines Playhouse – Adventure Clubhouse with Chicken Little May 15 (3 shows). https://dmplayhouse.com/events/chicken-little/

Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Improv. May 15-16. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/236874

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theatre. Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will Choir You. May 15 (2 shows). https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/choir-choir-choir

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Ballet Des Moines. Cinderella. May 16-17. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/cinderella

CJC Big Band – Final concert of the season. Sun May 17, 2-4 PM, New Hope Methodist Church, 4525 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines. Free.

https://www.facebook.com/cjcbigband/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Jacqueline Pennewill whisks her readers into an alluring world filled with adventure, intrigue and more with The Book of Eternity. This debut YA Gothic fantasy is the first of the Copper Moon Trilogy, delivering a marvelous intergenerational shared reading opportunity.

“If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.”

― John Irving, A Prayer for Owen Meany

https://jacquelinepennewill.com/

11:15 AM – National tour stops at Beaverdale Books Fri May 15. Barry Markovsky delivers a thought-provoking deep dive into worlds we all think about with his exceptional Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizarre, and Paranormal Experiences. Listen as Barry provides glimpses into this fascinating, deeply researched book.

“…a beautiful read for beginners and experts alike… A wonderful gateway book to help many become well-informed skeptical believers.”

– Roger Mueller, blogcritics.org

https://www.bmarkovsky.com/

11:31 AM – Book launch at the Franklin Event Center, Room 148, Wed May 13. Suzanna de Baca has been a community pillar, encouraging numerous positive developments in every project she engages. She shares her introspective, creative side with You Were Never Lost: Poems from the Tallgrass Prairie. This stunning collection of introspective and inspiring poems will resonate well into the future.

https://substack.com/@suzannadebacapoetry

11:45 AM – Fri May 15, 6-9 PM, at Confluence Brewing Company. The PedalArt Poster Show Listen as DSM Street Collective Executive Director Alex Rice shares insights into the enthusiastic appeal of this annual event.

https://www.dsmstreetcollective.org/?lightbox=dataItem-moxdyz0i

12:00 PM – Opening May 14. The Roommate opens a new era of live theatre at the legacy performing hall, The Ingersoll. Listen as director Maxwell Schaeffer and the cast’s two stars, Kellie Kramer and Kristin Larson, share insights into this masterfully crafted script by Iowa-connected Jen Silverman. Add the complete evening allure of The Ingersoll – dinner and show – and the revival of dinner theatre in Des Moines has returned with a flourish never seen before.

“The region has been waiting for the return of The Ingersoll with eager anticipation, and the talented team of producers and managers do not disappoint. Savor the one-stop beauty of memory-making at its best.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

12:19 PM – The May-Jun issue of the Iowa History Journal is available at its retail outlets, and veteran contributor Don Doxsie shares insights into his two-part story about one of Iowa’s most celebrated figures, Jay N. “Ding” Darling. Each issue is packed with fascinating stories about Iowa’s exceptional past.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:35 PM – Amy Lorowitz vividly whirls her readers into a delightful romantic adventure with her Summer Husband. Listen as Amy shares glimpses into this wonderful story’s genesis and unique allure.

“In the jovial romance novel Summer Husband, a neglected wife learns that self-discovery can happen at any age.” —Foreword Clarion Reviews

https://summerhusband2026.ag-sites.net/works.htm

12:47 PM – National tour stops in Des Moines Thu May 14, 7 PM at the Central Library. Shannon Chakraborty’s book tour includes an appearance in the celebrated AViD Author Series sponsored by the Des Moines Public Library. Shannon shares the origin of her Amina al Sirafi series as she shares insights into the second book of this speculative

“Sheer joy, with quirky characters, spooky monsters, sprightly banter, and swashbuckling that puts Sindbad to shame.”

— Kirkus Reviews (starred review)

https://www.sachakraborty.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. The Ingersoll. Launching its new performing arts series with The Roommate May 14-31. https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

2. Theatre Midwest at The Viking Theatre at Grand View University.Apples in Winter. May 14-16, 7:30 PM. www.theatremidwest.org

3. Des Moines Playhouse – Adventure Clubhouse with Chicken Little May 15 (3 shows). https://dmplayhouse.com/events/chicken-little/

4. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theatre. Choir! Choir! Choir! Presents: We Will Choir You. May 15 (2 shows). https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/choir-choir-choir

5. Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

6. Ballet Des Moines. Cinderella. May 16-17. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/cinderella

7. Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Improv. May 15-16. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/236874

8. Tallgrass Theatre. Broadway Karaoke. May 23, 7 PM.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Thru May 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/polkadots-2025/

10. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire. Jun 5-14. https://www.iowastage.org/im-gonna-marry-you-tobey-maguire

11. CAP Theatre. Alice in Wonderland Jr. Jun 5-14. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

12. About Time Theatre – in the Des Moines Playhouse Blackbox Theatre. Gutenberg: The Musical! Jun 19-28. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. Siricasso Garcia “Smile Now, Cry Later.” May 15-17, 2026. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/siricasso-garcia/Olson Larsen Galleries. “Inked” thru May 30. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-inked

· Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/

· Des Moines Art Center. Maria Lassig’s Animated Films, “Honey, You’re a Wonderful Model” thru May 17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/maria-lassnig/

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Thru Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent. Sat May 16, 9:30 AM-6:30 PM. Sun May 17, 9:30 AM-12:30 PM. Callbacks Sun May 17, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmyat.org/rent

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

Event by Michael Howland and Calvin Johnson

St James Celebrations, 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, Iowa

Duration: 3 hr

Public invited to this free performance event. Anyone on or off Facebook.

This show reunites musical theatre casts from years part to reprise their roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

SENI-OM-SED at Water Works Park

Friday, May 29, 2026 (4:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

Des Moines Water Works Park (next to the Lauridsen Amphitheater in the Biergarten)

2201 George Flagg Parkway

Des Moines, IA 50321

https://members.dtchamber.com/chambereventscalendar/Details/seni-om-sed-at-water-works-park-1728923?sourceTypeId=Website

Des Moines Metro Opera. Picnic & Puccini is perfect for families, childcare centers

and daycares. Fri Jun 5 at 10 AM, Sat Jun 6 at 10 AM. Tickets are $15 per person or $12 per person for groups of 10 or more using code “Picnic2026”.

Purchase online at dmmo.org/picnic or call 515-209-3257.

Free Summer Family Fun. Des Moines Performing Arts presents a series of free events throughout the summer. At various metro locations, check links for details.

FLIP Fabrique: Summer Break

Sat Jun 13: 10 & 11:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

Sun Jun 14: 5:30 p.m., Ankeny Bandshell (Ankeny)

Mon Jun 15: 6 p.m., Water Works Park (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/flip-fabrique-summer-break

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees

Tue Jul 14: 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Ashby Park (Des Moines)

Wed Jul 15: 6 p.m., Polk City Town Square (Polk City)

Thu Jul 16: 11 a.m., The Station (Bondurant); 6 p.m., Colby Park (Windsor Heights)

Fri Jul 17: 4:30 & 7 p.m., Walker Johnston Park (Urbandale)

Polyglot Theatre’s Bees is an interactive performance where children become part of the show.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/polyglot-theatres-bees

Domino Effect by Ingrid Ingrid

Aug 29 – Sep 30

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/domino-effect

Storytime Under the Green Umbrella

Wednesdays: Jun 10 & 24, Jul 8 & 22, Aug 5 & 19: 10:30 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/storytime-on-cowles-commons

Dance Fitness with Tony Zika

Sundays: Jun 28, Jul 26 & Aug 23: 9 a.m., Cowles Commons (Des Moines)

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/hyvee-summer-arts-series/dance-workout

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books at Franklin Event Center, Room 148. Book Launch. Suzanna C. de Baca. You Were Never Lost: Poems from the Tallgrass Prairie. Wed May 13, 6 PM.

2. AViD Author Series at Central Library. Shannon Chakraborty. The Tapestry of Fate, The Adventures of Amina Akl-Sirafi. Thu May 14, 7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Tim Bascomb. The Boundless Game: Soccer Stories from Across the Street to Around the World. Tue May 19, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz