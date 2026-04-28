The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Simplicity and sincerity generally go hand in hand, as both proceed from a love of truth.” – Mary Wollstonecraft (1759-1797), an English writer, philosopher, and campaigner who fiercely advocated for women’s rights and equal opportunities. Her 1792 book, A Vindication of the Rights of Woman, is considered a classic of feminism and one of the first publications to champion women’s rights. In it, she argued for equal educational opportunities for men and women, and that women should have power over themselves, not men.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Beaverdale Books – Poet Sam Piccone

Wed Apr 29, 6:30 PM. Samuel Piccone as he reads from his newest work, Domestica. He will be joined in conversation by poets Jennifer L. Knox and Tara Labovich.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-samuel-piccone/

First Friday at Mainframe Studios – Critters & Creatures

May 1, 5-8 PM. Free admission. Immersive arts experience, never the same schedule.

Critters & Creatures is a joyful exhibition celebrating the critters and creatures from our world and our imaginations. Juried by Melanie Jacobs of Cat Loaf Studios, the show explores shared connections to animals and the stories artists tell through their spirit, personality, and presence.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event also includes NetWORK, a showcase by artists of the 2025 Work of Art Program.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events#calendar-d2b22f53-09cf-4e8b-a403-1f79feee9017-event-7a3a3673-9082-4611-bcde-91ed12999eb0

The Little Book Fri May 1, 7 PM.

Adult fantasy author Sarah Glenn Marsh stops in Des Moines to share her latest adventure, Our Rogue Fates.

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/events/4591920260501

In Our Backyard: A New Eco-Play Festival, produced by The EcoTheatre Lab

May 1-3. Four distinct events that, all free and open to the public, and sign language interpretation will be provided at all events.

There is also a Facebook event for each of the four festival events that can be shared

Festival info: www.ecotheatrelab.com/in-our-backyard-festival

https://www.facebook.com/TheEcoTheatreLab/

https://www.instagram.com/ecotheatrelab/

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – FEAST!

Sun May 3, 3 p.m. at the Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA 50266. ADMISSION: FREE. TICKETS: Tickets are Free. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/feast/

Beaverdale Books – Nick Narigon. Montuga: The Sphere of Trivandré, Tue May 5, 6:30 PM.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-nick-narigon/

Worth a road trip: THE BLACK ANGEL: Music, Myth, and Memory

Apr 30 – May 2, 2026 | Iowa City, Iowa

MusicIC, Iowa City’s premiere chamber music festival exploring the connections between music and literature, presents THE BLACK ANGEL: Music, Myth, and Memory, a three-day festival examining how composers across centuries have engaged with themes of mortality, symbolism, and the unseen, while also drawing inspiration from Iowa City’s own Black Angel legend.

Now entering its 16th season, MusicIC continues its long-standing mission of innovative, text-driven programming rooted in Iowa City’s identity as a UNESCO City of Literature.

At the heart of this year’s festival is George Crumb’s Black Angels, “Thirteen Images from the Dark Land,” (1971), a landmark work for amplified string quartet, marking the 55th anniversary of its publication in 2026.

All of the below events are free and open to the public.

www.musicic.org

https://www.iowacityofliterature.org

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Apr 24-May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Apr 24-May 3.

https://www.dmyat.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Thru May 3.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Opening soon: May 8-24, 2026. The Kate Goldman Family Series at the Des Moines Playhouse brings a joyous, heart-touching musical to the stage with Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Listen as cast members Kodä Scott and Alicia Kodä Scott, the talented daughter-mother duo, lead a lively discussion about this show’s wonderful appeal.

“The Kate Goldman Family Series at the Des Moines Playhouse is Iowa’s greatest cross-generational gateway to performing arts, introducing many first-timers to the joy of live theatre, while allowing older generations to rekindle their inner child fires. Literature-based, these shows have sparked countless memory-building interactions through the years. The KGFS is a legacy tradition.” – The Culture Buzz

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/polkadots-2025/

11:14 AM – Sara Amini, author, actor, storyteller, provides an energized chat about her newest middle school graphic novel, Mixed Feelings. Sara instills in her writing a boundless energy and inquisitiveness that makes this beautifully illustrated gem a must-share experience between generations.

“With a grounded, friendly color palette…This story is sure to be a balm for mixed and first-generation readers alike who are looking to feel seen and understood.”

— The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books

https://www.saraamini.com/

11:29 AM – Playing thru May 3. The national tour of Suffs stops at Des Moines Performing Arts for a week, bringing the unbridled vibrancy of Broadway to the Heartland. Listen as Marya Grandy (as Carrie Chapman Catt) provides excellent insights into this powerful show. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

11:48 AM – Free final concert of the season on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2 PM. The Des Moines Community Orchestra wraps its 50th with fantastic flair under the direction of Kara Mather, the third candidate to lead the orchestra next season. Kara is joined by Dr. Kevin Allemagne as they share the celebratory selections of this “Mozart and Motherhood” concert. Free and open to the public at the Staplin Fine Arts Center at Valley High School.

“With impassioned commitment anchored by a legacy tradition, the Des Moines Community Orchestra proves that performance excellence can be achieved by musicians from all walks of life, connected by their common bond of excelling at their craft.”– The Culture Buzz

https://www.desmoinescommunityorchestra.org/

12:00 PM – One day only – Wed May 6. Hoyt Sherman Place is a multi-faceted cultural gem in Iowa, offering an appealing array of cultural adventurism. From its legacy art gallery to its stately historic landmark home of its namesake to its nationally recognized diverse performance hall programming, their community outreach and education programming often doesn’t receive as much attention. Listen as Anna Cramer, Development Director, shares some details about their forthcoming Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival May 6. Free and open to the public, experience six local schools present their shows.

https://hoytsherman.org/event/project-s-t-a-g-e-festival-2026/

12:13 PM – Appearing at The Little Book Fri May 1, 7 PM. Sarah Glenn Marsh makes a book tour stop in Des Moines this week to share her latest adventure, Our Rogue Fates. This adult fantasy debut by the experienced writer is a riveting yarn filled with all the escapades, relationships, and settings any reader could hope for.

“An epic story of love worth treasuring that’ll stay in your heart long after the last page!”

—Matthew Hubbard, critically acclaimed author of The Last Boyfriends Rules for Revenge

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/events/4591920260501

12:30 PM – Susan Werner captures human foibles through her musical magic in “What Did You Do to Your Face?” from Eight Unnecessary Songs.

https://susanwerner.com/music/

12:33 PM – Opening May 14. The Roommate opens a new era of live theatre at the legacy performing hall, The Ingersoll. Listen as director Maxwell Schaeffer and the cast’s two stars, Kellie Kramer and Kristin Larson, share insights into this masterfully crafted script by Iowa-connected Jen Silverman. Add the complete evening allure of The Ingersoll – dinner and show – and the revival of dinner theatre in Des Moines has returned with a flourish never seen before.

“The region has been waiting for the return of The Ingersoll with eager anticipation, and the talented team of producers and managers do not disappoint. Savor the one-stop beauty of memory-making at its best.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.theingersoll.com/events/2026/the-roommate

12:52 PM – The legendary Lee Shaw left a legacy of great recordings for us to savor well after her departure to the heavenly concert hall. This is “Lonely Town,” from her Live at Reutlingen album.

III. Performance Arts

1. EcoTheatre Lab – In Our Backyard: A New Eco-Play Festival, produced by The EcoTheatre Lab. May 1-3. Four distinct events, all free and open to the public. Sign language interpretation will be provided at all events. All festival info: www.ecotheatrelab.com/in-our-backyard-festival

https://www.facebook.com/TheEcoTheatreLab/

https://www.instagram.com/ecotheatrelab/

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Thru May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

3. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Thru May 3.

https://www.dmyat.org/

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Thru May 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

5. Des Moines Youth Symphony. Apr 28, 29, 5:30, 7:30 each night at the Staplin Performing Arts Center. Free and open to the public. Youth Orchestras Spring Concert fearing our Preludio Strings, Youth Sinfonia and Youth Philharmonic at 5:30 pm and our Youth Symphony and Youth Wind Ensemble at 7:30 pm.

https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/youth-orchestras-spring-concert/

6. Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Thru May 3. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

7. Theatre Midwest at The Viking Theatre at Grand View University.Apples in Winter. May 14-16, 7:30 PM. www.theatremidwest.org

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/

· Des Moines Art Center. Maria Lassig’s Animated Films, “Honey, You’re a Wonderfuill Model” thru May 17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/maria-lassnig/

· Moberg Gallery. Siricasso Garcia “Smile Now, Cry Later.” May 15-17, 2026. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/siricasso-garcia/Olson Larsen Galleries. “Inked” thru May 30. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-inked

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Apr 25-Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited May 7 thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse, Come From Away. Mon Jun 22, 6:30 PM. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/come-from-away/

· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Rent. Sat May 16, 9:30 AM-6:30 PM. Sun May 17, 9:30 AM-12:30 PM. Callbacks Sun May 17, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmyat.org/rent

· AUDITIONS. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Register to receive first notice of upcoming auditions. https://www.iowastage.org/upcoming-audition

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation to Present Annual Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with the Kennedy Center’s National Turnaround Arts Initiative and six Title 1 North Des Moines Public Schools, will present the annual Project S.T.A.G.E. (Students, Teachers, Artists: Generating Excellence) Festival. The festival includes peer-to-peer performances of Broadway Junior™ musicals and will take place on Wednesday, May 6.

Wed May 6 – 8:45 AM–1:25 PM

8:45-9:15 AM – Moulton Elementary performance, Willy Wonka

9:35-10:05 AM – Cattell Elementary performance, Kid Flix

10:25-10:55 AM – Oak Park Elementary performance, Shrek

11:35 AM-12:00 PM – Harding Middle performance, Through the Decades

12:20-12:50 PM – Madison Elementary performance, Annie

1:10-1:25 PM – Findley Elementary performance, Lion King Kids

Des Moines Symphony

Season Finale: Alpine Symphony

MAY 9 7:30PM / MAY 10 2:30PM. The Season Finale celebrates R. Strauss’s monumental storytelling, from the Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare to the cinematic grandeur of An Alpine Symphony. Amaryn Olmeda returns for Mendelssohn’s gorgeous Violin Concerto.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/season-finale-courage-alpine-symphony/

Terrace Hill Mother’s Day Tea

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host the annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark.

Guests will enjoy scones, tea sandwiches, sweets, and Terrace Hill’s special blend tea while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite at

https://thmothersdaytea2026.eventbrite.com

or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

Event by Michael Howland and Calvin Johnson

St James Celebrations, 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, Iowa

Duration: 3 hr

Public invited to this free performance event. Anyone on or off Facebook.

This show reunites musical theatre casts from years part to reprise their roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Samuel Piccone. Domestica. Wed Apr 29, 6:30 PM.

2. The Little Book. Sarah Glenn Marsh. Our Rogue Fates. Fri May 1, 7 PM.

3. Des Moines Book Festival at the Franklin Event Center. AViD Author Taylor Wolfe, Just a Busy Season. Sat May 2, 11 AM – 6 PM. https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2026/

4. Beaverdale Books. Nick Narigon. Montuga: The Spheres of Trivandré. Tue May 5, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz