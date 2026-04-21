The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world.”

– Albert Einsein, (1879-1955), a German-born physicist and activist who revolutionized physics with his theory of relativity and made significant contributions to quantum theory.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

New Book of Poetry Honors America’s Birthday

250 poems celebrate 250 years.

April is Poetry Month and Beaverdale Books will host a special event with poet John David Thompson on Fri Apr 24, 6:30 PM. His new book, United Poems of America is a collection of 250 poems, each poem covering a defining moment in each of America’s 250 years from 1776 to 2026. This presentation is free and open to the public.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/john-david-thompson/

Independent Bookstore Day

Sat Apr 25, is a day to celebrate locally owned and operated bookstores nationwide (and a convenient excuse to buy more books). The Des Moines metro has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to indie bookstores, but there are dozens of unique bookstores across the state that are worth the drive. See the list of area bookstores below.

https://www.bookweb.org/independent-bookstore-day

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Apr 24-May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Apr 24-May 3.

https://www.dmyat.org/

Des Moines Playhouse. Adventure Clubhouse – Cinderella. Apr 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/cinderella/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Apr 28-May 3.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Iowa Artist Series. Sara Routh is a songwriter, singer, and mom, and shares her journey about how she stays true to this combination of passions that bring her joy. Listen as Sara provides insights into her stellar, ongoing career of creativity and inspiration.

“Sara Routh’s artistic evolution continues to expand, embracing more people to appreciate how she blends music, mentorship, and motherhood with soul-touching success.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.sararouth.com/

11:19 AM – Opening Fri Apr 24. Artistic Director Tom Perrine shares insights into the unique Sarah Frank and Jack Balcombe Dream Project at Tallgrass Theatre Company, plus insights into this year’s show, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

11:32 AM – Opening Fri Apr 24. The 2026 Dreamer, Arlene McAtee, shares her personal journey to this year’s Sarah Frank and Jack Balcombe Dream Project at Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday(Apr 24-May 10) promises to be a most memorable and heart-touching theatrical experience.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

11:46 AM – Opening Fri Apr 24. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre brings the popular board game Clue to vibrant life as they present Clue High School Edition In the Stoner Studio Theater. Listen as Gennie Weis (as Mrs. Peacock) and Alissa Newenborp (Assistant Director) share peeks into this delightful show.

https://www.dmyat.org/

12:00 PM – Opening Tue Apr 28. The national tour of Suffs stops at Des Moines Performing Arts for a week, bringing the unbridled vibrancy of Broadway to the Heartland.

12:18 PM – Hoyt Sherman Place is a multi-faceted cultural gem in Iowa, offering an appealing array of cultural adventurism. From its legacy art gallery to its stately historic landmark home of its namesake to its nationally recognized diverse performance hall programming, their community outreach and education programming often doesn’t receive as much attention. Listen as Anna Cramer, Development Director, shares some details about their forthcoming Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival May 6. Free and open to the public, experience six local schools present their shows.

https://hoytsherman.org/event/project-s-t-a-g-e-festival-2026/

12:31 PM – NYC jazz great performing in Des Moines Apr 26 at Caspe Terrace. Tessa Souter will take the stage for Jazz at Caspe Terrace at the acoustically marvelous, intimate performing venue Caspe Sun Apr 26 at 2 PM. Thanks to the passion for this artform, Abe Goldstein and Jackie Garnett have established an exceptional series for Iowans to experience the best jazz artists without the expense of traveling to New York City.

“Souter’s voice works naturally within this milieu, her butterscotch timbres gliding smoothly from track to track.”

– John Ephland, Downbeat (★★★★ 4 stars)

https://jazzatcaspe.weebly.com/

www.tessasouter.com

12:51 PM – Susan Werner’s Floridian sass is at its finest as she describes the inspiration for her EP The Birds of Florida.

https://susanwerner.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Live Diving the Great Barrier Reef. Apr 22. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/diving-the-great-barrier-reef

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Apr 24-May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

3. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Apr 24-May 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

4. Des Moines Playhouse. Adventure Clubhouse – Cinderella. Apr 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/cinderella/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Apr 28-May 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

6. Des Moines Youth Symphony. Apr 28, 29, 5:30, 7:30 each night at the Staplin Performing Arts Center. Free and open to the public. sYouth Orchestras Spring Concert fearing our Preludio Strings, Youth Sinfonia and Youth Philharmonic at 5:30 pm and our Youth Symphony and Youth Wind Ensemble at 7:30 pm. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/youth-orchestras-spring-concert/

7. Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Thru May 3. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Iowa Artist 2026: Henry Payer, “Aagakiak Haciwi: We Live Opposite Each Other” Thru Jun17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/henry-payer/

· Des Moines Art Center. Maria Lassig’s Animated Films, “Honey, You’re a Wonderfuill Model” thru May 17. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/maria-lassnig/

· Moberg Gallery. Siricasso Garcia “Smile Now, Cry Later.” May 15-17, 2026. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/siricasso-garcia/Olson Larsen Galleries. “Inked” thru May 30. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-inked

· Des Moines Art Center. Christine Rebet, “Sound of Time” thru Aug 23. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/christine-rebet/

· Des Moines Art Center. Artists Around a Table, “Artmaking and Merrymaking, 1927-1952” Apr 25-Aug 30. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/artists-around-a-table/

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. 2026 Iowa Exhibited May 7 thru early/mid Jul. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#iowa-exhibited-2026

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

First Friday at Mainframe Studios – Critters & Creatures

May 1, 5-8 PM. Free admission. Immersive arts experience, never the same schedule.

Critters & Creatures is a joyful exhibition celebrating the critters and creatures from our world and our imaginations. Juried by Melanie Jacobs of Cat Loaf Studios, the show explores shared connections to animals and the stories artists tell through their spirit, personality, and presence.

In addition to the main exhibition, the event also includes NetWORK, a showcase by artists of the 2025 Work of Art Program.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events#calendar-d2b22f53-09cf-4e8b-a403-1f79feee9017-event-7a3a3673-9082-4611-bcde-91ed12999eb0

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – FEAST!

Sun May 3, 3 p.m. at the Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA 50266. ADMISSION: FREE. TICKETS: Tickets are Free. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/feast/

Get ready to indulge in a musical menu like no other! We’re serving up bold flavors with the sweeping drama of Wine Dark Sea, the quirky fun of Party Potatoes—yes, a tuba concerto about potatoes—and the outrageous spectacle of Godzilla Eats Las Vegas! This is a feast for the ears, filled with surprises, spice, and plenty of delight. Music has never been this delicious.

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation to Present Annual Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with the Kennedy Center’s National Turnaround Arts Initiative and six Title 1 North Des Moines Public Schools, will present the annual Project S.T.A.G.E. (Students, Teachers, Artists: Generating Excellence) Festival. The festival includes peer-to-peer performances of Broadway Junior™ musicals and will take place on Wednesday, May 6. Principal Foundation and Principal Charity Classic’s Birdies for Charity program, funded by Sammons Financial Group, are sponsors for this event. Turnaround Arts is a national program focusing on integrating the arts into all academic disciplines to spur learning and achievement across the board.

Wed May 6 – 8:45 AM–1:25 PM

8:45-9:15 AM – Moulton Elementary performance, Willy Wonka

9:35-10:05 AM – Cattell Elementary performance, Kid Flix

10:25-10:55 AM – Oak Park Elementary performance, Shrek

11:35 AM-12:00 PM – Harding Middle performance, Through the Decades

12:20-12:50 PM – Madison Elementary performance, Annie

1:10-1:25 PM – Findley Elementary performance, Lion King Kids

Des Moines Symphony

Season Finale: Alpine Symphony

MAY 9 7:30PM / MAY 10 2:30PM. The Season Finale celebrates R. Strauss’s monumental storytelling, from the Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare to the cinematic grandeur of An Alpine Symphony. Amaryn Olmeda returns for Mendelssohn’s gorgeous Violin Concerto.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/season-finale-courage-alpine-symphony/

Terrace Hill Mother’s Day Tea

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host the annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark.

Guests will enjoy scones, tea sandwiches, sweets, and Terrace Hill’s special blend tea while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite at

https://thmothersdaytea2026.eventbrite.com

or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

Event by Michael Howland and Calvin Johnson

St James Celebrations, 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, Iowa

Duration: 3 hr

Public invited to this free performance event. Anyone on or off Facebook.

This show reunites musical theatre casts from years part to reprise their roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Yasmina Din Madden. You Know Nothing. Thu Apr 23 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. John David Thompson. United Poems of America. Fri Apr 24, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Samuel Piccone. Domestica. Wed Apr 29, 6:30 PM.

4. The Little Book. Sarah Glenn Marsh. Our Rogue Fates. Fri May 1, 7 PM.

5. Des Moines Book Festival at the Franklin Event Center. AViD Author Taylor Wolfe, Just a Busy Season. Sat May 2, 11 AM – 6 PM. https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2026/

6. Beaverdale Books. Nick Narigon. Montuga: The Spheres of Trivandré. Tue May 5, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz