The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station,

KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.” – Rachel Carson (1907-1964), an American marine biologist, writer, conservationist, and environmentalist. Her 1962 book Silent Spring is considered a landmark in the modern environmental movement. The book exposed the dangers of synthetic pesticides like DDT, which were widely used by the government and industry after World War II. Carson’s meticulous research linked the chemicals to environmental degradation and harm to wildlife and human health.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Poetry Palooza has arrived! Don’t miss this celebration of poetry

Thu-Sat, Apr 16-18 at Grand View University, this free and open to the public event brings nationally renowned poets to Des Moines for three days of interactive opportunities with poetry.

Featuring: Martín Espanada (National Book Award for Poetry, American Book Award), Kimberly Blaeser (past Wisconsin Poet Laureate), Jewel Rodgers (Nebraska State Poet), Kelli Lage (celebrated Iowa poet), and Jennifer L. Knox (emcee, author of five books of poems, Iowa Arts Council fellow).

https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

Author Event at Beaverdale Books

Wed Apr 15, 6:30 PM. Paula Sevenbergen’s new book, Flow, explores a rite of passage through the eyes of a sheltered young girl and the rage that boils up when she is betrayed by those around her. The book is an exploration of guilt, shame, bullying, and the horror and wonder of the human body sure to appeal to fans of Carrie and Yellowjackets. Beaverdale Books will present a conversation with author Paula Sevenbergan and Melissa Knutson on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. Melissa Kutson, co-founder of Give Grace Give Hope, Inc. will host this conversation.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-paula-sevenbergen/

Art at The Fremont. “Dungeons & Dragons Art Show” Sat Apr 18 – 6-10 PM. https://www.facebook.com/inferalengines

AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted through April 21. See link for full details. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

Independent Bookstore Day

Sat Apr 25, is a day to celebrate locally owned and operated bookstores nationwide (and a convenient excuse to buy more books). The Des Moines metro has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to indie bookstores, but there are dozens of unique bookstores across the state that are worth the drive. See the list of area bookstores below.

https://www.bookweb.org/independent-bookstore-day

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – This Thu-Sat, Apr 16-18. The 2026 Poetry Palooza continues its ascension as one of America’s premier poetry events April 16-18, 2026 at Grand View University, Des Moines, Iowa. Spoken word poet an event organizer Kelsey Bigelow shares some details about this immersive, FREE to the public, experience.

“From the novice to the veteran poet, Poetry Palooza is your creative immersion with kindred spirits, from poets laureate to national poets to some of Iowa’s best. Workshops, panel discussions, and more – bring your journal, your enthusiasm and your desire to expand your understanding of poetry’s power.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

11:20 AM – Now available. The Mar-Apr 2026 issue of Iowa History Journalis available. The Culture Buzz continues its long tradition of sharing peeks into the latest from Iowa’s premier popular history magazine with Arvid Huisman, “Country Roads” columnist and author of the feature story about Iowa’s Highway 20 celebrating its centennial.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

11:36 AM – NYC jazz great performing in Des Moines Apr 26. Tessa Souter will take the stage at the acoustically marvelous, intimate performing venue Caspe Terrace Sun Apr 26 at 2 PM. Thanks to the passion for this artform, Abe Goldstein and Jackie Garnett have established an exceptional opportunity for Iowans to experience the best jazz artists without the expense of traveling to New York City.

“Souter’s voice works naturally within this milieu, her butterscotch timbres gliding smoothly from track to track.”

– John Ephland, Downbeat (★★★★ 4 stars)

https://jazzatcaspe.weebly.com/

11:55 AM – Tessa Souter recording, “The Peacock.”

www.tessasouter.com

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday Apr 17. The Des Moines Playhouse has a special gift for producing musicals, and Crazy for You holds a bounty of promise for audiences. As Director Katrina Ploof claims, this should be billed as the first “juke box musical,” featuring the irresistible music of George and Ira Gershwin. Listen as Katrina is joined by Ashley Rogers (as Polly Baker) for a lively dive into the allure of this wonderful show.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

12:13 PM – Headlining at the 2026 Poetry Palooza April 16-18. Jewel Rodgers, Nebraska State Poet, is a creative flashpoint for poetry as a catalytic power to engage and elevate people. Jewel talks about her celebrated work, Wax Over Water, and her mission to share poetry with others.

https://www.jewelrodgers.com/

https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

12:32 PM – Opening this Friday Apr 17. CAP Theatre prepares its next alluring stage adventure with J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Listen as Katie Murphy (Asst. Director) and Leneé Miklus (as Peter Pan) share insights into this captivating and timeless story.

https://www.captheatre.org/

12:46 PM – Headlining at the 2026 Poetry Palooza April 16-18. Kimberly Blaeser has blessed the world with a wealth of insightful poetry and imagery, stimulating those who have connected with her to gain a greater understanding of the world. As a Native American Writer, musician, photographer, scholar, and past Wisconsin Poet Laureate, Kimberly has a deep reservoir of experience and knowledge from which she converts into powerful, meaningful and catalytic poetry, prose and more. Listen as she talks about her recent Ancient Light.

“Through poems, photographs, and drawings, Blaeser offers Indigenous stories and lifeways as a means of hope and resilience: ‘Let us mask / ourselves in hope—all broken of these histories.’” —Jami Macarty, New Pages

https://www.kblaeser.org/

https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts – Wellmark Family Series at the Temple Theatre. Doodle Pop. Apr 15-18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/applause/doodle-pop

2. CAP Theatre. J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Apr 17-19. https://www.captheatre.org/peter-pan/

3. Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Apr 17-May 3. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

4. AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted now through April 21. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

5. Des Moines Symphony. Copeland & Gershwin. Apr 18-19. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/dm-symphony/hope-copland-and-gershwin

6. Community Jazz Center. Jazz Appreciation Month Festival. Apr 19, 11 AM – 4 PM at the Turner Jazz Center, Drake University. https://www.cjc-dsm.org/april-jazz-fest.html

7. Des Moines Playhouse. Improv theatre – Runaway Twain. Apr 19. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

8. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

9. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Live Diving the Great Barrier Reef. Apr 22. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/diving-the-great-barrier-reef

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Apr 24-May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

11. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Apr 24-May 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

12. Des Moines Playhouse. Adventure Clubhouse – Cinderella. Apr 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/cinderella/

13. Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Apr 28-May 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

14. Des Moines Youth Symphony. Apr 28, 29, 5:30, 7:30 each night at the Staplin Performing Arts Center. Free and open to the public. sYouth Orchestras Spring Concert fearing our Preludio Strings, Youth Sinfonia and Youth Philharmonic at 5:30 pm and our Youth Symphony and Youth Wind Ensemble at 7:30 pm. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/youth-orchestras-spring-concert/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Art at The Fremont. “Dungeons & Dragons Art Show” Sat Apr 18 – 6-10 PM. Call for Artists still open. Contact event producer, D Ryan Allen (https://www.facebook.com/inferalengines).

https://www.facebook.com/events/1644990666695925/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted through April 21. See link for full details.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – FEAST!

Sun May 3, 3 p.m. at the Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA 50266. ADMISSION: FREE. TICKETS: Tickets are Free. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/feast/

Get ready to indulge in a musical menu like no other! We’re serving up bold flavors with the sweeping drama of Wine Dark Sea, the quirky fun of Party Potatoes—yes, a tuba concerto about potatoes—and the outrageous spectacle of Godzilla Eats Las Vegas! This is a feast for the ears, filled with surprises, spice, and plenty of delight. Music has never been this delicious.

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation to Present Annual Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with the Kennedy Center’s National Turnaround Arts Initiative and six Title 1 North Des Moines Public Schools, will present the annual Project S.T.A.G.E. (Students, Teachers, Artists: Generating Excellence) Festival. The festival includes peer-to-peer performances of Broadway Junior™ musicals and will take place on Wednesday, May 6. Principal Foundation and Principal Charity Classic’s Birdies for Charity program, funded by Sammons Financial Group, are sponsors for this event. Turnaround Arts is a national program focusing on integrating the arts into all academic disciplines to spur learning and achievement across the board.

Wed May 6 – 8:45 AM–1:25 PM

8:45-9:15 AM – Moulton Elementary performance, Willy Wonka

9:35-10:05 AM – Cattell Elementary performance, Kid Flix

10:25-10:55 AM – Oak Park Elementary performance, Shrek

11:35 AM-12:00 PM – Harding Middle performance, Through the Decades

12:20-12:50 PM – Madison Elementary performance, Annie

1:10-1:25 PM – Findley Elementary performance, Lion King Kids

Des Moines Symphony

Season Finale: Alpine Symphony

MAY 9 7:30PM / MAY 10 2:30PM. The Season Finale celebrates R. Strauss’s monumental storytelling, from the Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare to the cinematic grandeur of An Alpine Symphony. Amaryn Olmeda returns for Mendelssohn’s gorgeous Violin Concerto.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/season-finale-courage-alpine-symphony/

Terrace Hill Mother’s Day Tea

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host the annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark.

Guests will enjoy scones, tea sandwiches, sweets, and Terrace Hill’s special blend tea while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite at

https://thmothersdaytea2026.eventbrite.com

or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

Event by Michael Howland and Calvin Johnson

St James Celebrations, 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, Iowa

Duration: 3 hr

Public invited to this free performance event. Anyone on or off Facebook.

This show reunites musical theatre casts from years part to reprise their roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Paula Sevenbergen. Flow. Wed Apr 15, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books at Big Grove Brewery. Sarah Becan. Let’s Make Cocktails! Mon Apr 20, 6 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Yasmina Din Madden. You Know Nothing. Thu Apr 23 6:30 PM.

4. The Little Book. Sarah Glenn Marsh. Our Rogue Fates. Fri May 1, 7 PM.

5. Des Moines Book Festival at the Franklin Event Center. Sat May 2, 11 AM – 6 PM. https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2026/

6. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz