The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”– Oprah Winfrey, an American media leader, actress, producer, author, and philanthropist. She’s best known for her syndicated talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran from 1986–2011 and addressed social issues and self-improvement. Winfrey is also the founder of OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) and Harpo Productions, and the editorial director of Oprah Daily.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted through April 21. See link for full details. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

Frank Hansen solo art show – “Live at the Finken’-Engler House.” Immerse yourself with the opportunity to purchase some of Hansen’s Emotionalism Art. Fri Apr 10, 5-8 PM.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1214-19th-st-west-des-moines-ia-50265-2343-united-states/frank-hansen-live-at-the-finkin-engler-house/1277100077686426/

Umeri Drake Alumni Choir at Sheslow Auditorium. “Loves Me, Loves Me Not.” Apr 12, 6 PM. https://umeri.wp.drake.edu/

The Ingersoll. Church Basement Ladies. Thru Apr 12. https://www.theingersoll.com/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. The Mar-Apr 2026 issue of Iowa History Journal is available. The Culture Buzz continues its long tradition of sharing peeks into the latest from Iowa’s premier popular history magazine with Arvid Huisman, “Country Roads” columnist and author of the feature story about Iowa’s Highway 20 celebrating its centennial.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

11:16 AM – Tim Beard leverages his wealth of knowledge and experience as a Marine veteran and former CIA operative to keep others safe with Volume II of his Look Twice series, Your Guide to Staying Safe with Tech, Travel, and Natural Disasters.

“Tim Beard’s series of Life Resource books are truly invaluable to anyone who wants to mitigate risk and live with greater purpose. A master series.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.timbeardauthor.com/

11:32 AM – Opening Apr 24. CAP Theatre prepares its next alluring stage adventure with J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Listen as Katie Murphy (Asst. Director) and Leneé Miklus (as Peter Pan) share insights into this captivating and timeless story.

https://www.captheatre.org/

11:46 AM – Alex Messenger follows his bestselling memoir about surviving a grizzly bear attack with his debut thriller, The Ice on the Lake. With tantalizing glimpses into the harrowing tale spins, Alex has established his talents with this page-turner.

“Kudos to Alex Messenger! The Ice on the Lake, his first foray into fiction, has the feel of Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea but set in the frozen waters of Lake Superior. A clever plot, thoughtfully executed, Messenger unspools his story with a slow-burning tension that builds to a powerful ending. I enjoyed this book very much and look forward to many more good reads from this author.”

–Allen Eskens, bestselling author of The Life We Bury and The Quiet Librarian

https://www.alexmessenger.com/

12:00 PM – Concert April 12 in Des Moines. Umeri Drake Alumni Choir will present “Loves Me, Loves Me Not” in Sheslow Auditorium at 6 PM. Listen as choir director Dr. Aimee Beckmann-Collier share insights into the formation of this distinguished and talented choir, and tantalizing details about this next concert.

https://umeri.wp.drake.edu/

12:15 PM – Headlining at the 2026 Poetry Palooza April 16-18. Jewel Rodgers, Nebraska State Poet, is a creative flashpoint for poetry as a catalytic power to engage and elevate people. Jewel talks about her celebrated work, Wax Over Water, and her mission to share poetry with others.

https://www.jewelrodgers.com/

https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

12:35 PM – Jewel Rodgers, Nebraska State Poet, reads “Real Poet.”

https://www.jewelrodgers.com/

12:36 PM – Opening Apr 24. The Des Moines Playhouse has a special gift for producing musicals, and Crazy for You holds a bounty of promise for audiences. As Director Katrina Ploof claims, this should be billed as the first “juke box musical,” featuring the irresistible music of George and Ira Gershwin. Listen as Katrina is joined by Ashley Rogers (as Polly Baker) for a lively dive into the allure of this wonderful show.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

12:50 PM – Poet emcee at Poetry Palooza Apr 16-18. Jennifer L. Knox readers her “Irwin Allen vs the Lion Tamer.”

https://www.jenniferlknox.com/

12:52 PM – Headlining at the 2026 Poetry Palooza April 16-18. Kimberly Blaeser, past Wisconsin Poet Laureate, reads her “The Where in my Belly.”

https://www.kblaeser.org/

12:56 PM – The incomparable Susan Werner delivers the delightfully snarky “City Kids” from her masterwork, HAYSEED.

https://susanwerner.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted through April 21. See link for full details. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

2. Umeri Drake Alumni Choir at Sheslow Auditorium. “Loves Me, Loves Me Not.” Apr 12. https://umeri.wp.drake.edu/

3. The Ingersoll. Church Basement Ladies. Thru Apr 12. https://www.theingersoll.com/

4. CAP Theatre. J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Apr 17-19. https://www.captheatre.org/peter-pan/

5. Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Apr 17-May 3. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts – Wellmark Family Series at the Temple Theatre. Doodle Pop. Apr 15-18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/applause/doodle-pop

7. Des Moines Symphony. Copeland & Gershwin. Apr 18-19. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/dm-symphony/hope-copland-and-gershwin

8. Community Jazz Center. Jazz Appreciation Month Festival. Apr 19, 11 AM – 4 PM at the Turner Jazz Center, Drake University. https://www.cjc-dsm.org/april-jazz-fest.html

9. Des Moines Playhouse. Improv theatre – Runaway Twain. Apr 19. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

10. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

11. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Live Diving the Great Barrier Reef. Apr 22. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/diving-the-great-barrier-reef

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Apr 24-May 10. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

13. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Clue – High School Edition. Apr 24-May 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

14. Des Moines Playhouse. Adventure Clubhouse – Cinderella. Apr 24. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/cinderella/

15. Des Moines Performing Arts. Suffs. Apr 28-May 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/suffs

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· The Avenues. New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring.

Thru April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

· Frank Hansen solo show – “Live at the Finken’-Engler House.” Immerse yourself with the opportunity to purchase some of Hansen’s Emotionalism Art. Fri Apr 10, 5-8 PM.

· Art at The Fremont. “Dungeons & Dragons Art Show” Sat Apr 18 – 6-10 PM. Call for Artists still open. Contact event producer, D Ryan Allen (https://www.facebook.com/inferalengines).

https://www.facebook.com/events/1644990666695925/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. August: Osage County. Virtual auditions only, submissions accepted through April 21. See link for full details.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-august-osage-county/

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Legally Blonde. Apr 20. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/legally-blonde/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. The Ingersoll. https://www.theingersoll.com/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – FEAST!

Sun May 3, 3 p.m. at the Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA 50266. ADMISSION: FREE. TICKETS: Tickets are Free. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/feast/

Get ready to indulge in a musical menu like no other! We’re serving up bold flavors with the sweeping drama of Wine Dark Sea, the quirky fun of Party Potatoes—yes, a tuba concerto about potatoes—and the outrageous spectacle of Godzilla Eats Las Vegas! This is a feast for the ears, filled with surprises, spice, and plenty of delight. Music has never been this delicious.

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation to Present Annual Project S.T.A.G.E. Festival

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with the Kennedy Center’s National Turnaround Arts Initiative and six Title 1 North Des Moines Public Schools, will present the annual Project S.T.A.G.E. (Students, Teachers, Artists: Generating Excellence) Festival. The festival includes peer-to-peer performances of Broadway Junior™ musicals and will take place on Wednesday, May 6. Principal Foundation and Principal Charity Classic’s Birdies for Charity program, funded by Sammons Financial Group, are sponsors for this event. Turnaround Arts is a national program focusing on integrating the arts into all academic disciplines to spur learning and achievement across the board.

Wed May 6 – 8:45 AM–1:25 PM

8:45-9:15 AM – Moulton Elementary performance, Willy Wonka

9:35-10:05 AM – Cattell Elementary performance, Kid Flix

10:25-10:55 AM – Oak Park Elementary performance, Shrek

11:35 AM-12:00 PM – Harding Middle performance, Through the Decades

12:20-12:50 PM – Madison Elementary performance, Annie

1:10-1:25 PM – Findley Elementary performance, Lion King Kids

Terrace Hill Mother’s Day Tea

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host the annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark.

Guests will enjoy scones, tea sandwiches, sweets, and Terrace Hill’s special blend tea while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite at

https://thmothersdaytea2026.eventbrite.com

or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Broadway Cabaret. Music Theatre Reunions. Sat May 16, 5-8 PM.

Event by Michael Howland and Calvin Johnson

St James Celebrations, 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, Iowa

Duration: 3 hr

Public invited to this free performance event. Anyone on or off Facebook.

This show reunites musical theatre casts from years part to reprise their roles.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1507612140786078

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Presents “An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, in partnership with historian John Liepa and the Des Moines Civil War Roundtable, presents a special exhibit entitled An Exploration of Baseball’s History in Iowa on Wednesday, May 27. This exhibit is made possible by funding from Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for Humanities.

Noon to 5:00 PM – Visit the art gallery for a free special exhibition featuring baseball items from the 1850s to the present.

7:00 to 8:15 PM – John Liepa will give his presentation “Baseball’s Origins: The Civil War’s Role in Spreading the Game to Iowa.” This presentation is free and open to the public.

hoytsherman.org.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Paula Sevenbergen. Flow. Wed Apr 15, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books at Big Grove Brewery. Sarah Becan. Let’s Make Cocktails! Mon Apr 20, 6 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Yasmina Din Madden. You Know Nothing. Thu Apr 23 6:30 PM.

4. The Little Book. Sarah Glenn Marsh. Our Rogue Fates. Fri May 1, 7 PM.

5. Des Moines Book Festival at the Franklin Event Center. Sat May 2, 11 AM – 6 PM. https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2026/

6. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz