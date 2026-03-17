The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right … and a desire to know.” —John Adams (1735-1826), in 1765. John Adams was a Founding Father and the second president of the United States from 1797 to 1801. Before his presidency, he was a leader of the American Revolution that achieved independence from Great Britain.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series

Impro Theatre – The Twilight Zone Unscripted. Mar 17-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/twilight-zone-unscripted

Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Mar 20-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/meredith-willsons-the-music-man

Worth the trip

The Mount Pleasant Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a fabulous jazz concert with the Jerry Tolson Quartet and special guest Delfeayo Marsalis on March 20 in the Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant.

The event is a fundraiser for needed repairs at the Historic Second Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, the oldest African American church in Iowa. Mr. Tolson grew up in Mount Pleasant, where his family members were pillars of the Second Baptist Church for decades. We envision transforming the historic building into a museum to tell the story of the rich African American history of Mount Pleasant.

https://historicsecondbaptistmp.org/

Here’s a link to our Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1366977668497131/

The Des Moines Playhouse presents its next big show through its Kate Goldman Family Series, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Musical. Thru Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Appearing Des Moines Book Festival May 2. Gary Porter puts his pen to paper again giving us another delightful doggie adventure, this time in Little Rex. Add an engaging dash of unexpected encounters with literary fame, and Gary provides a platform for fun reading adventures to be shared across generations.

“Gary Porter has a penchant for puppies and people, often blending these ingredients into a delightfully engaging read. Little Rex is his latest, and sure to be a hit, especially if jointly read between generations as a shared experience.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.facebook.com/readlittlerex/

11:13 AM – Releases Apr 6. Learning to Whistle is Tess Perko’s debut contemporary women’s fiction novel about a recently bereft daughter who journeys to South America to run away from her grief—and instead finds self-discovery and healing.

“In a noteworthy debut novel, Tess Perko delivers a story which resonates with a special understanding and energy, led by her irresistible protagonist, Leonie. Be watching for more dynamic storytelling from Perko.” – The Culture Buzz

https://shewritespress.com/portfolio/tess-perko/

11:27 AM – Matt Terronez is a celebrated Hall of Fame artist whose new album, Tell Me a Story, is as rich and alluring musically as it is in its captivating storytelling. Tapping into a creative wellspring of collaborating artists, this gem is a must-have for music lovers everywhere.

“When a dynamic and seasoned creative force like Matt Terronez envisions a signature project such as Tell Me a Story, the results are profound, compelling and irresistibly immersive. The seductive variety and masterful musicianship will soak into your heart and soul.” – The Culture Buzz

https://mattterronez.com/new-album

11:44 AM – In What Darkness Does, Jennifer Graesser Dornbush crafts a mystery that will capture readers’ attention. With a Great Lakes setting that becomes a foundational presence itself, Jennifer shares a cast of unforgettable characters in this suspenseful gem.

“Readers will find Dornbush’s novel to be intricately plotted, with many subplots that will keep the pages turning.” — “Library Journal”

https://jenniferdornbush.com/books/what-darkness-does-2/

12:00 PM – Iowa Artist Series. Cat Rocketship and Dani Ausen are creative dynamos as individual artists and an amazing team. Listen as they share insights into their artistry and the positive impact they continue to create in their visual arts realm.

“Iowa’s visual and creative arts scene is so much better with the infusion of Cat Rocketship and Dani Ausen works. To connect with them and their artwork, whether individually or collectively, is to enhance one’s life.” – The Culture Buzz

https://catrocketship.com/

@cat_rocketship

@shopdaniawesome

12:18 PM – Thru Mar 22. Iowa Stage Theatre Company launches its 2026 Season with a stellar offering – Chekhov’s The Seagull. This company is well-equipped to deliver an unforgettable production of the first in Chekhov’s canon. Listen as Director Alex Wendel and Brittny Rebhun (who portrays Nina) share enticing glimpses into a show awaiting you.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:31 PM – In Clamor: How Noise Took Over the World and How We Can Take It Back, Chris Berdik, a journalist who writes about science, health, technology, and education. takes a marvelously articulate and compelling dive into the power of noise and soundscapes. Brilliant analysis of today’s cacophonic world.

“A comprehensive and well-crafted narrative of the history of noise pollution as well as what hope we have in countering this threat….an important work that deserves to be read and used as a springboard for serious discourse about this burgeoning problem that cuts across almost every aspect of global society.”

― Forbes

https://www.chrisberdik.com/

12:46 PM – Cherie Dargon delivers the much-anticipated Book 4 in her Grandmother’s Treasures series, the dual timeline story, The Recollection. Listen as Cherie provides tantalizing peeks into this fascinating story, inspired by real events and history.

“Anchored by her own family’s history and artifacts, Cherie Dargan continues to add to the tapestry of tales in her Grandmother’s Treasures series with The Recollection. Her alluring dual timeline storytelling is compelling.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.cheriedargan.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series – Impro Theatre – The Twilight Zone Unscripted. Mar 17-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/twilight-zone-unscripted

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Mar 20-22. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/meredith-willsons-the-music-man

3. Des Moines Playhouse. Improv theatre – Runaway Twain. Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

4. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. The Seagull. Thru Mar 22. https://www.iowastage.org/the-seagull

5. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackon Musical. Thru Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

6. On March 28, Iowa Stage Theatre Company is hosting its annual gala, Jazz & Jewels: A Night of Broadway Brilliance at Noce. You can find event details and tickets here: https://www.iowastage.org/copy-of2026-jazz-and-jewels-gala

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· The Avenues. New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring.

Thru March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines;

March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Iowa Exhibited is back! Iowa resident artists are invited to submit up to three original works for our annual exhibition. Submissions will be open until Fri Mar 20—so start selecting your strongest pieces now! The exhibition will be on view May 7 through early/mid July (final date coming soon), with an Opening Reception on Thu May 7 from 6:30–8:00 PM.

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

· CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

· CALL FOR ARTISTS. Mar 30 – Apr 30. Progress Iowa for the exhibit, called “PrintMaking Change,” celebrates the work they continue to create, and includes work from artists around Iowa. Exhibit on display from Mon., Mar. 30 to Thurs., Apr. 3.0

11 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday

https://www.mobilize.us/progressiowa/event/919087/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Today marks the opening of “America 250: Prairie, Plows, and the People’s College“ at Farm House Museum, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary through more than 250 historical objects. The exhibition presents six themes—Early Iowa State, Early Iowa, Immigration, National Imagery, Native Stories, and Innovation and the Victorian Home—through decorative arts, textiles, furniture, and documents that trace Iowa State’s land-grant heritage. Visitors can see George Washington Carver featured in the 1896 Bomb yearbook, a hand-painted Norwegian Rosemaling trunk from 1852, the VEISHA bicycle from the 1890s, and other objects that reveal how Farm House residents and early Iowa State students lived and learned. The exhibition runs through October 2026 and is free and open to the public. Visit museums.iastate.edu for hours and more information.

About Time Theatre Company begins a new season

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit. Apr 1 – 4, 2026, at The Annex next to xBk Live.

A unique, internationally acclaimed play by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, known for its radical format: a different actor performs it for the first time, with no rehearsal, no director, and no prior knowledge of the script, using a sealed envelope to guide them through a surreal, allegorical journey about power, obedience, and censorship, often involving the audience in surprising choices. It’s a powerful, ever-changing theatrical experiment that functions as a “message in a bottle” from a generation under restriction, exploring themes of freedom, storytelling, and moral choice.

https://abouttimetheatre.com/

Worth the trip – Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival 2026

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Open Mic Poetry Night hosted by Kelsey Bigelow. Fri Mar 20, 7-9 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. How to Live with a Ghost. Wed Mar 25, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Rachel Yoder. Nightbitch. Thu Mar 26, 6 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz