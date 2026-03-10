Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“It’s funny that we think of libraries as quiet demure places where we are shushed by dusty, bun-balancing, bespectacled women. The truth is libraries are raucous clubhouses for free speech, controversy, and community.”

— Paula Poundstone, an American stand-up comedian, author, actress, interviewer, and commentator.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Iowa Motion Picture Association hosts Red Carpet Event

This 35th Anniversary Event happens Sun Mar 15 at the Fleur Cinema & Café. 5 PM Cocktail Hour, 7 PM Live Awards Screening. Tickets $20. All proceeds from ticket sales and auction support the 48 Hour Film Project and the Iowa Motion Picture Association.

https://fleurcinema.com/movie-details/red-carpet-gala

Opens Fri Mar 13

Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s 2026 Season begins with Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. Mar 13-22. Iowa Stage has a gift for capturing the essence of such classic works, and this is an opportunity to experience Chekhov as presented by a talented company.

https://www.iowastage.org/the-seagull

Jurassic Quest at Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA on Mar 13-15.

The event features more than 80 life-size dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, fossil activities, and live presentations. We are also offering a Sensory Hour on Saturday morning with adjusted sound and lighting for families who benefit from a calmer environment.

https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/KCH9QS

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series

Impro Theatre – The Twilight Zone Unscripted. Mar 17-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/twilight-zone-unscripted

Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Mar 20-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/meredith-willsons-the-music-man

The Underpants, produced by Indianola’s Carousel Theatre, Thru Mar 15. https://carouseltheatre.org/

The Des Moines Playhouse presents its next big show through its Kate Goldman Family Series, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Musical. Thru Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Dr, Dale Atkins PhD crafted this extraordinary story as a celebration of eternal love and transformation, beautifully illustrating the profound bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter. This is a picture book that is meant to be shared between generations.

“This extraordinary story is a celebration of eternal love and transformation, beautifully illustrating the profound bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter. Change can be embraced with courage and resilience, and the transformative power of love can bridge any gap. The Turquoise Butterfly explores our unique strengths and vulnerabilities in this heartwarming, multigenerational tale.”

– THE MOMMIES REVIEWS

https://www.drdaleatkins.com/

11:18 AM – William Henry Seward’s Quest to Save the Nation During Its Secession Winter is C. Evan Stewart’s brilliant blend masterfully researched history and evocative prose. Listen as Even delves into this pivotal time in America’s past.

“Evan Stewart tells a dramatic, important, but little-known story about the coming of the Civil War. William H. Seward, Lincoln’s onetime rival and his Secretary of State, tried to conciliate the South. He failed but bought Lincon time to begin his presidency and shoulder the burden ahead. A lively, scholarly, and readable book.”

– Barry Strauss, Author of Jews vs. Romans: Two Centuries of Rebellion Against the World’s Mightiest Empire

https://www.cevanstewartauthor.com/

11:36 AM – Poet extraordinaire Kelsey Bigelow reads “Learned Instinct” from her collection, Depression Holders & Secret Keepers.

https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

11:38 AM – Michael Colburn is a fascinating author who has written about and studied the creative process for decades. He now devotes his time to writing Lady Black mysteries, and his latest, Asylum Murders, is a gem. Listen as he gives glimpses into this captivating story.

“Set primarily in Melbourne in the late 1890s, Asylum Murders is historical crime fiction with intrigue and criminal intent. There are murders and other crimes to solve, with Edie being front and center throughout.” – J. Weiss

https://michaelgcolburn.com/

11:54 AM – At Des Moines’ Temple Theater Apr 4. Nothing sparks a show like adding a Susan Werner song, and “Egg Money” from her seminal album, Hayseed, captures the sass, brilliance, and stellar song styling of this great artist.

“Always an impressive songwriter, Werner continues to compose sharp, funny, compassionate lyrics, a gift rare enough to set her apart…”

— The Washington Post

https://susanwerner.com/

12:00 PM – Opens this Friday March 13. Iowa Stage Theatre Company launches its 2026 Season with a stellar offering – Chekhov’s The Seagull. This company is well-equipped to deliver an unforgettable production of the first in Chekhov’s canon. Listen as Director Alex Wendel and Brittny Rebhun (who portrays Nina) share enticing glimpses into a show awaiting you.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:13 PM – Lincoln Child of the dynamic thriller duo, Douglass Preston-Lincoln Child, shares some solo time to give details about a long-awaited cornerstone of their epic Pendergrast series, Pendergrast: The Beginning. Enjoy the always-engaging chat with Lincoln.

“You will rarely see a series as consistently well written as this one.”

–Booklist (starred review)

https://www.prestonchild.com/

12:31 PM – Appearing in the Des Moines area during Drake Relays. Gary Porter puts his pen to paper again giving us another delightful doggie adventure, this time in Little Rex. Add an engaging dash of unexpected encounters with literary fame, and Gary provides a platform for fun reading adventures to be shared across generations.

“Gary Porter has a penchant for puppies and people, often blending these ingredients into a delightfully engaging read. Little Rex is his latest, and sure to be a hit, especially if jointly read between generations as a shared experience.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.facebook.com/readlittlerex/

12:44 PM – Larry Stone is a photographer, naturalist, explorer, and writer and has dedicated his life to sharing his love of the Iowa landscape and its vast offerings with others. In Iowa – Portrait of the Land, written for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, he welcomes others to savor the visual and descriptive journeys contained therein.

“Larry Stone captures the natural beauty and elegance of Iowa in both image and word, giving readers a greater understanding of what every Iowan should preserve, protect, ad cherish. When one cannot venture from their home or office, take a dive into Iowa – Portrait of the Land, for a refresher of what awaits the natural adventurer.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://larrystonesiowa.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. The Underpants. Thru Mar 15. https://carouseltheatre.org/

2. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackon Musical. Thru Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

3. . The Seagull. Mar 13-22. https://www.iowastage.org/the-seagull

4. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Mar 14.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

5. Des Moines Symphony. Reflection – Smetana & Beethoven. Mar 14-15 at the Civic Center. Joseph Giunta leads the Orchestra in Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 in D Major, K. 504, “Prague,” Smetana’s Moldau from Má Vlast and Beethoven’ Violin Concerto featuring Stella Chen in her Des Moines Symphony debut.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/reflection-smetana-beethoven/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series – Impro Theatre – The Twilight Zone Unscripted. Mar 17-22.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/twilight-zone-unscripted

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Mar 20-22. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/meredith-willsons-the-music-man

8. Des Moines Playhouse. Improv theatre – Runaway Twain. Mar 22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· The Avenues. New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring.

Thru March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines;

March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Iowa Exhibited is back! Iowa resident artists are invited to submit up to three original works for our annual exhibition. Submissions will be open until Fri Mar 20—so start selecting your strongest pieces now! The exhibition will be on view May 7 through early/mid July (final date coming soon), with an Opening Reception on Thu May 7 from 6:30–8:00 PM.

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

· CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Worth the trip

The Mount Pleasant Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a fabulous jazz concert with the Jerry Tolson Quartet and special guest Delfeayo Marsalis on March 20 in the Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant.

The event is a fundraiser for needed repairs at the Historic Second Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, the oldest African American church in Iowa. Mr. Tolson grew up in Mount Pleasant, where his family members were pillars of the Second Baptist Church for decades. We envision transforming the historic building into a museum to tell the story of the rich African American history of Mount Pleasant.

https://historicsecondbaptistmp.org/

Here’s a link to our Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1366977668497131/

Today marks the opening of “America 250: Prairie, Plows, and the People’s College“ at Farm House Museum, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary through more than 250 historical objects. The exhibition presents six themes—Early Iowa State, Early Iowa, Immigration, National Imagery, Native Stories, and Innovation and the Victorian Home—through decorative arts, textiles, furniture, and documents that trace Iowa State’s land-grant heritage. Visitors can see George Washington Carver featured in the 1896 Bomb yearbook, a hand-painted Norwegian Rosemaling trunk from 1852, the VEISHA bicycle from the 1890s, and other objects that reveal how Farm House residents and early Iowa State students lived and learned. The exhibition runs through October 2026 and is free and open to the public. Visit museums.iastate.edu for hours and more information.

About Time Theatre Company begins a new season

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit. Apr 1 – 4, 2026, at The Annex next to xBk Live.

A unique, internationally acclaimed play by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, known for its radical format: a different actor performs it for the first time, with no rehearsal, no director, and no prior knowledge of the script, using a sealed envelope to guide them through a surreal, allegorical journey about power, obedience, and censorship, often involving the audience in surprising choices. It’s a powerful, ever-changing theatrical experiment that functions as a “message in a bottle” from a generation under restriction, exploring themes of freedom, storytelling, and moral choice.

https://abouttimetheatre.com/

Worth the trip – Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival 2026

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Open Mic Poetry Night hosted by Kelsey Bigelow. Fri Mar 20, 7-9 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. How to Live with a Ghost. Wed Mar 25, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Rachel Yoder. Nightbitch. Thu Mar 26, 6 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

