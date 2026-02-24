Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“The Spirit that prevails among Men of all degrees, all ages and sexes is the Spirit of Liberty.”

—Abigail Adams (1744-1818), in 1775, was the wife and closest advisor of John Adams, the second president of the United States, and the mother of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Ballet Des Moines – Nothing Holds Still

includes three world premiere ballets at Hoyt Sherman Place, Feb 27 & 28 performance will include both sought-after and brand new choreographers, live music from the Belin Quartet, costumes by BDM Wardrobe Director Sarah Dornink, and an art installation by BDM Artist-in-Residence Olivia Valentine. The triple bill includes:

Behind. Between. Beyond. Choreography by DaYoung Jung with an original score by Midwest composer Philip Daniel.

bound. Choreography by BDM Choreographic Institute winner and company dancer Cameron Miller.

Spilled Shadows. Choreography by BDM Artistic Director Eric Trope. Music by Fanny Mendelssohn played live by the Belin Quartet. Set design by BDM Artist-in-Residence Olivia Valentine, with support from the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation.

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nothing-holds-still

Final week for these shows.

· Winnie the Pooh. Thru Mar 1. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

· Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Thru Mar 1. Des Moines Playhouse https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

· Disenchanted! Thru Mar 1. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

· The Outsiders. National Tour. Thru Mar 1. Des Moines Performing Arts https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

Nos Books event at xBK. Yasmina Din Madden. You Know Nothing Book Launch and Reading, FREE. Thu Feb 26, 5:30-7:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Logan Capesius, Sami DeWall, Alan Feirer, Devo Kimbro, Jason Liegois, J. Susanne Wilson. Sat Feb 28, 1-3 PM

CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

Two Poetry Learning Opportunities from a brilliant, seasoned poet

Kelsey Bigelow has become one of Iowa’s shining poetry stars. Experienced beyond belief, a tireless practitioner of her craft, and a relentless advocate for helping others embrace the beauty and importance of poetry, Kelsey has created two opportunities for poets yearning to improve their own abilities. “Poetry as a Coping Tool” is a 4-week workshop, and “Anatomy of a Working Manuscript” is a one-day intensive workshop.

https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

Global Dance Atlas. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble takes you around the world in rhythm! From the tangos of Piazzolla to the fire of Carmen, the energy of the Russian Sailors Dance, and the spirit of Shaker Dances — this is one concert that will have your toes tapping and your heart soaring. Free. Sun Mar 1, 3 PM.

https://www.ciwe.org/global-dance-atlas/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Charlotte Jones-Voiklis leads a lively conversation about one of the most influential authors for generations of readers, Madeline L’Engle. Charlotte shares rare insights into L’Engle’s master work, A Wrinkle in Time, as only someone in her position can: she is L’Engle’s granddaughter and the executor of her estate.

“A coming of age fantasy story that sympathizes with typical teen girl awkwardness and insecurity, highlighting courage, resourcefulness and the importance of famiyl ties as key to overcoming them.”

―Carol Platt Liebau, author, in the New York Post

https://www.madeleinelengle.com/

11:15 AM – In Lucien, J. R. Thornton crafts a captivating novel that’s been described as “darkly seductive and addictively readable.” Listen as J. R. shares glimpses into this story’s creation, and its inspiration.

“Thornton has married Succession with The Secret History, and the result is an utterly original and deeply affecting novel that lays bare the pressure and perils of privilege.”

– Bret Anthony Johnston, Author of We Burn Daylight

https://www.jrthornton.com/

11:32 AM – Opening Friday March 5. From the wit of Steve Martin comes a rip-roaringly delightful show, The Underpants, produced by Indianola’s Carousel Theatre, March 5-15. This show holds the promise to sweep its audiences into a delightful escape of comedy. Listen as Director Michael Howland and Alexandra Rose (who plays Louise) share peeks inside the hilarity to ensue.

https://carouseltheatre.org/

11:43 AM – Opening Friday March 6. The Des Moines Playhouse presents its next big show through its Kate Goldman Family Series, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Musical. Based on the popular young reader series, Chris Stamatelos (as Percy) and Madeline Davis (as Annabeth) share wonderful insights about this grand theatrical experience.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

12:00 PM – Now running thru Mar 1. The national tour of The Outsiders stops in Des Moines Feb 24-Mar 1 at Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center. Listen as cast member Mark Doyle (as Bob) provides insights into this powerful, 4-time Tony Award-winning show (including Best Musical).

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

12:11 PM – Patrice Gopo returns to TCB after excellent interviews about previous works, Autumn Song: Essays on Absence and Ripening Time (a delightful picture book). With another talented writer serving as lead co-host, Rachelle Chase engages Patrice to share glimpses into the powerfully important We Deserve to Heal: Black Women on the Perils and Promises of Friendship with White Women.

“Unapologetic and frank. We Deserve to Heal matters.”

—Deesha Philyaw, author of National Book Award finalist The Secret Lives of Church Ladies

https://www.patricegopo.com/

12:25 PM – Celebrated thriller writer Steve Berry returns with his latest book, The Devil’s Bible, the 20th in the wonderful Cotton Malone series. Anchored in history, Steve weaves a tale that traverses time and sets into motion modern potential for disaster if Cotton doesn’t win the day.

“The ensuing tangle pulls in Malone and ignites wonderful action sequences [that] will intrigue the loyal audience Berry has created and possibly bring newbies on board. Readers can revel in a white-knuckle air battle and a gunfight in a museum and learn about what spycrafters call a ‘canary trap.’”

— Booklist

https://steveberry.org/

12:41 PM – Brimming with essential information to better cope with today’s technical world, Andrew Ferguson delivers a timely resource that will benefit all. Your Data Will Be Used Against You: Policing in the Age of Self-Surveillance is a must-have life resource for anyone desiring to become informed about the dangers and pitfalls that nefarious forces are using against potential victims in the cyber-age.

“As Virgil guided Dante through Hell, so too does Ferguson guide us through the world of digital informants and the inadequate legal regime that enables it. Your Data Will Be Used Against You is essential and a bright flashing warning sign articulating the vulnerability we all live with, the inability of the current legal system to protect us, and the loaded gun this system represents to would-be tyrants whether they wear a badge or make the laws.”

~Matthew Guariglia, author of Police and the Empire City: Race and the Origins of Modern Policing in New York

https://nyupress.org/9781479838288/your-data-will-be-used-against-you/

III. Performance Arts

1. Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Theatre. Feb 27-28. Nothing Holds Still, three world premier ballets. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nothing-holds-still

2. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Winnie the Pooh. Thru Mar 1. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

3. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Oliver, Jr. Thru Mar 8.

https://www

.captheatre.org/

4. Des Moines Playhouse. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Thru Mar 1. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

5. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted! Thru Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Outsiders. National Tour. Thru Mar 1. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

7. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Series. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackon Musical. Mar 6-22. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

8. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Xperiment. Mar 6-7.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Des Moines Performing Arts – Wellmark Family Series. Billy Goats Gruff and Other Tales. Mar 6.

10. Des Moines Performing Arts. Jerry Seinfeld. Mar 7.

11. Howie’s Broadway Cabaret. Rarely Performed Broadway Songs! Mar 8, 5-8 PM. 19 performers will sing one solo and one duet. Two trios will be in the mix as well.

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/howies-list-rarely-sung-broadw/1215899620012161/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=sRd7iL7q3QFZIJye&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1AVZceDgxy%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#

12. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. The Seagull. Mar 13-22. https://www.iowastage.org/the-seagull

13. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Mar 14.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. “Unravel and Reclaim”. The new exhibit features collages and ceramics by Venezuelan artist Edgard Camacho, who now lives in Des Moines. His work embraces visible seams, fissures and reassembly to explore themes of fragmentation, rupture and repair. Thru Feb 28. https://moberggallery.com/

· The Avenues. New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring.

February 19 – March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines;

March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Community Jazz Center Big Band event

Thanks to Walnut Hills for the use of your church for CJC Big Band rehearsals. What better way to say thanks than a concert featuring requests of TV and movie themes from the congregation and youth groups. All proceeds from the concert go to the youth group work trip. Free.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8. 5 PM

WALNUT HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

12321 HICKMAN RD, URBANDALE

https://www.cjc-dsm.org/cjc-big-band.html

Howie’s Cabaret – Rarely Sung Broadway Treasures

Sun Mar 8, 5-8 PM at St. James Celebrations 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, IA 50125

Free and open to the public. Produced by Michael Howland, Des Moines Theatre veterans are assigned both a solo and duet – each song is on the top of Howie’s list of Broadway musical numbers that are often overshadowed… powerful vocals, show stopping numbers, and amazing talent! Beverages available for purchase. You may bring your own food. Please invite your friends and family to attend!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1215899620012161

Worth the trip

The Mount Pleasant Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a fabulous jazz concert with the Jerry Tolson Quartet and special guest Delfeayo Marsalis on March 20 in the Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant.

The event is a fundraiser for needed repairs at the Historic Second Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, the oldest African American church in Iowa. Mr. Tolson grew up in Mount Pleasant, where his family members were pillars of the Second Baptist Church for decades. We envision transforming the historic building into a museum to tell the story of the rich African American history of Mount Pleasant.

https://historicsecondbaptistmp.org/

Here’s a link to our Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1366977668497131/

Today marks the opening of “America 250: Prairie, Plows, and the People’s College“ at Farm House Museum, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary through more than 250 historical objects. The exhibition presents six themes—Early Iowa State, Early Iowa, Immigration, National Imagery, Native Stories, and Innovation and the Victorian Home—through decorative arts, textiles, furniture, and documents that trace Iowa State’s land-grant heritage. Visitors can see George Washington Carver featured in the 1896 Bomb yearbook, a hand-painted Norwegian Rosemaling trunk from 1852, the VEISHA bicycle from the 1890s, and other objects that reveal how Farm House residents and early Iowa State students lived and learned. The exhibition runs through October 2026 and is free and open to the public. Visit museums.iastate.edu for hours and more information.

About Time Theatre Company begins a new season

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit. Apr 1 – 4, 2026, at The Annex next to xBk Live.

A unique, internationally acclaimed play by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, known for its radical format: a different actor performs it for the first time, with no rehearsal, no director, and no prior knowledge of the script, using a sealed envelope to guide them through a surreal, allegorical journey about power, obedience, and censorship, often involving the audience in surprising choices. It’s a powerful, ever-changing theatrical experiment that functions as a “message in a bottle” from a generation under restriction, exploring themes of freedom, storytelling, and moral choice.

https://abouttimetheatre.com/

Worth the trip – Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival 2026

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Nos Books event at xBK. Yasmina Din Madden. You Know Nothing Book Launch and Reading, FREE. Thu Feb 26, 5:30-7:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Logan Capesius, Sami DeWall, Alan Feirer, Devo Kimbro, Jason Liegois, J. Susanne Wilson. Sat Feb 28, 1-3 PM

3. Beaverdale Books. Drew Daywalt. Forty the Fortune Teller. Thu Mar 5, 4-5 PM

4. Beaverdale Books. Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Mar 20, 7-9 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Melinda Wichmann. How to Life with a Ghost. Wed Mar 25, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Rachel Yoder. Nightbitch. Thu Mar 26, 6 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Barry Markovsky. Everyday Extraordinary: A Scientist Ponders a Lifetime of Magical, Bizaare, and Paranormal Experiences. Fri May 15, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

