Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

“The only way for a woman, as for a man, to find herself, to know herself as a person, is by creative work of her own.” – Betty Friedan (1921-2006), in “The Feminine Mystique.” Friedan was a prominent feminist writer, activist, and labor organizer who co-founded the National Organization for Women (NOW). Her 1963 bestseller, The Feminine Mystique, is credited with sparking the second wave of American feminism. Friedan, born Bettye Naomi Goldstein, was a journalist who covered labor, racism, sexism, and class inequality. After becoming a mother, she felt conflicted balancing work and homemaking.

Opening this Friday. Tallgrass Theatre Company fills their performing hall with sass, song, and an unforgettable musical theatre comedic experience when Disenchanted! hits the stage. Feb 13-Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Opening this Friday. Ankeny Community Theatre brings a fresh take on the timelessness of Jane Austen’s work in Pride@Prejudice. Running Feb 13-22, this show appeals to Austen fans and those unfamiliar with her works but love a great story.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre

.com/

Favorite Poem Project

Feb 14, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

RDG Planning & Design (Grand Ave), 301 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

You’re invited to our 2026 Favorite (love) Poem Project event on Valentine’s Day at RDG Planning & Design in Des Moines! A dozen local community leaders will read their favorite love poems alongside chocolates and bubbly for all to enjoy.

https://www

.poetryamp.org/events

Polk County Heritage Gallery – final days of exhibit

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish), thru Feb 12, 2026.

https://www

.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#gdm-exhibited-2025ish-selected-artists

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Appearing at Franklin Event Center Wed Feb 11. Multimillion selling UK author Adele Parks embarks on her first American book tour, including a stop in Des Moines. Listen as the vivacious Adele provides tantalizing glimpses into her latest offering, Our Beautiful Mess. Her Des Moines appearance will be facilitated by celebrated Iowa thriller author, Heather Gudenkauf.

“This book has it all: an engrossing and emotional plot and characters you truly believe exist beyond its pages. Unforgettable.”

—Gillian McAllister, New York Times bestselling author Wrong Place Wrong Time

https://www

.adeleparks.com/

11:18 AM – S. Elias W. Sharp, author, speaker, advocate, delivers a captivating memoir in his debut book, Dreams Are for the Dead. Elias powerfully conveys his journey in unfiltered prose, giving readers rare insight into understanding what an addict experiences, and how Elias escaped its clutches.

“This isn’t a hero’s journey. It’s a human one,” Sharp says. “This is for the ones still using, still surviving, still believing they’re too far gone. I wrote it to say: you’re not.”

https://www

.seliaswsharp.com/

11:31 AM – Opening this Friday. Ankeny Community Theatre brings a fresh take on the timelessness of Jane Austen’s work in Pride@Prejudice. Running Feb 13-22, this show appeals to Austen fans and those unfamiliar with her works but love a great story. Director Julia Spera, Lisa Day (Actress C), and Benjamin Roach (Actor A) lead a lively chat about this show.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre

.com/

11:42 AM – Maestro Joseph Giunta shares some time to provide a wonderfully insightful overview of the varied and community-contributing programming of the Des Moines Symphony. This organization is a shining national gem in the world of America’s orchestras.

https://dmsymphony

.org/

12:00 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Feb 13. Celebrated New York Times bestselling author Jenna Blum stops in Des Moines to share a lively and insightful presentation with fans. Her latest, Murder Your Darlings, is brimming with Jenna’s signature alluring storytelling, characters, and action. Listen as Jenna shares glimpses into this gem.

“Authors and book tours, stalkers and deadlines, horrid men and ice-cold revenge…Murder Your Darlings will have you cracking up while you’re checking under your bed.”

– Karin Slaughter, New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author

https://www

.jennablum.com/murder-your-darlings

12:17 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Feb 17. Historian and author Daniel Henderson shines the spotlight on perhaps Iowa’s most famous vaudevillians in Rhythm & Pep: The Vaudeville Career of the Pearson Brothers. Capturing the ascension of this act from its roots to the pinnacle of success – playing the Palace in New York City (several times) – Dan shares glimpses into this fascinating bit of show biz history.

“Dan Henderson brings a vibrancy to his storytelling as he shares fascinating history, bringing the people he writes about to life. Rhythm & Pep: The Vaudeville Careers of the Pearson Brothers shares the arc of success these brothers from Clarinda, Iowa achieved, making it to the coveted Palace to perform, and joining the Orpheum Circuit. Filled with photos and illustrations, this is a gem of a read.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www

.danhendersonauthor.com/

12:31 PM – In a series of soul-piercing narratives, Susan Abulhawa delivers a collection of powerful voices that need to be heard in Every Moment Is a Life: Gaza in the Time of Genocide. Susan is a novelist, political commentator, activist, and founder of Playgrounds for Palestine and bravely collected first-person stories from those striving to survive this harsh reality. @SusanJAbulhawa

https://www

.simonandschuster.com/books/Every-Moment-Is-a-Life/Susan-Abulhawa/9781668222362

12:47 PM – Perfect Valentine’s Day afternoon escape. Judy Conlin has been an active participant and advocate for Iowa’s strong poetry scene. She brings her eloquent insights in sharing this year’s My Favorite Poem event, a celebration of the love of poetry on Valentine’s Day, 2-4 PM. Free, fun, with chocolate and sparkling wine, there is no better setting for poetic interplay.

https://www

.poetryamp.org/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Playhouse. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Thru Mar 1. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. The Naked Magicians. Feb 12-14, five shows.

https://www

.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/the-naked-magicians

3. Ankeny Community Theatre. Pride@Prejudice. Feb 13-22.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre

.com/

4. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted! Feb 13-Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

5. Poetry Palooza – My Favorite Poems. Feb 14, 2-4 PM. FREE, includes sparkling wine, chocolate.

https://www.poetryamp.org/

6. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical-2/

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Life on the Move. Feb 16.

https://www

.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/life-on-the-move

8. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Winnie the Pooh. Feb 20-Mar 1. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

9. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Oliver, Jr. Feb 20-Mar 8.

https://www

.captheatre.org/

10. AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company – Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Director – Tom Perrine. Sun Feb 22, 6 PM, Mon Feb 23 7 PM.

11. AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. Enemy of the People by Arthur Miller. Director – Dan Chase. Sun Feb 22, and Mon Feb 23 at 6:30 PM.

12. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Outsiders. National Tour. Feb 24-Mar 1.

https://www

.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· The Avenues. New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring. The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand is thrilled to announce the artist selections and schedule for their upcoming Projector Showcase.

The east facade of 2925 Ingersoll Avenue, traditionally the site of “So Much Water So Close to Home” by Iowa artist Matthew Kluber, will temporarily be used as a canvas for three new works of art over the next several months made possible by a rooftop public art projector.

A projector has been showcasing Kluber’s work since 2015, this is the first year that The Avenues has hosted a projector showcase. “So Much Water So Close To Home” will return to the site following the showcase schedule.

Following a public Call for Artists, The Avenues’ Arts & Culture committee reviewed submissions and ultimately selected three pieces:

January 22 – February 18: “A Feast For Your Eyes” by Alyson O’Hara and Genevieve Lavalle, of Des Moines;

February 19 – March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines;

March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon.

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16.

· AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on her 70thBirthday. Feb 23.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· CALL FOR ARTISTS. Save the Date for the 16th Annual Art on the Prairie Festival 2026: Sat & Sun, Nov 14-15, 2026! The Artist Application for this juried show is now OPEN with deadline of Apr 1! www.ArtonthePrairie.org

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Two Poetry Learning Opportunities from a brilliant, seasoned poet

Kelsey Bigelow has become one of Iowa’s shining poetry stars. Experienced beyond belief, a tireless practitioner of her craft, and a relentless advocate for helping others embrace the beauty and importance of poetry, Kelsey has created two opportunities for poets yearning to improve their own abilities. “Poetry as a Coping Tool” is a 4-week workshop, and “Anatomy of a Working Manuscript” is a one-day intensive workshop.

https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

Global Dance Atlas, takes you around the world in rhythm! From the tangos of Piazzolla to the fire of Carmen, the energy of the Russian Sailors Dance, and the spirit of Shaker Dances — this is one concert that will have your toes tapping and your heart soaring. Free. Sun Mar 1, 3 PM.

https://www.ciwe.org/global-dance-atlas/

Today marks the opening of “America 250: Prairie, Plows, and the People’s College“ at Farm House Museum, commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary through more than 250 historical objects. The exhibition presents six themes—Early Iowa State, Early Iowa, Immigration, National Imagery, Native Stories, and Innovation and the Victorian Home—through decorative arts, textiles, furniture, and documents that trace Iowa State’s land-grant heritage. Visitors can see George Washington Carver featured in the 1896 Bomb yearbook, a hand-painted Norwegian Rosemaling trunk from 1852, the VEISHA bicycle from the 1890s, and other objects that reveal how Farm House residents and early Iowa State students lived and learned. The exhibition runs through October 2026 and is free and open to the public. Visit museums.iastate.edu for hours and more information.

Howie’s Cabaret – Rarey Sung Broadway Treasures

Sun Mar 8, 5-8 PM at St. James Celebrations 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, IA 50125

Free and open to the public. Produced by Michael Howland, Des Moines Theatre veterans are assigned both a solo and duet – each song is on the top of Howie’s list of Broadway musical numbers that are often overshadowed… powerful vocals, show stopping numbers, and amazing talent! Beverages available for purchase. You may bring your own food. Please invite your friends and family to attend!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1215899620012161

Worth the trip – Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival 2026

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Event Center. Adele Parks. Our Beautiful Mess. Wed Feb 11, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Jenna Blum. Murder Your Darlings. Fri Feb 13, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Daniel Henderson. Rhythm & Pep. Tue Feb 17, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Kali White VanBaale. Release of Information and Other Linked Stories. Fri Feb 20, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Logan Capesius, Sami DeWall, Alan Feirer, Devo Kimbro, Jason Liegois, J. Susanne Wilson. Sat Feb 28, 1-3 PM

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

