Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Quote of the Week –

“What each of us must come to realize is that our intent always comes through.”

– Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), an American civil rights lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991. He was the Supreme Court’s first African-American justice.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

World Food Prize honors Dr. George Washington Carver

Join the World Food Prize Foundation for a free, family-friendly event to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. George Washington Carver at the historical Norman E. Borlaug Hall of Laureates, 100 Locust Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50309. Tue Feb 3, 2026, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Norman E. Borlaug Hall of Laureates. Explore the extraordinary life of Dr. Carver, a polymath with a profound curiosity who delved into nature, science, art, music, poetry, debate, military science, athletics and religion.

https://www.halloflaureates.org/en/tour/george_washington_carver_day/

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host its first Valentine’s Day Tea

Sat Feb 14 from 2 – 3:30 pm enjoy sweet and savory bites, Terrace Hill’s special blend tea, and sparkling wine (non-alcoholic option available for guests under 21) while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence. Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite, or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

The Terrace Hill Partnership presents first 2026 Tea & Talk Series

Tea & Talk series at 2:00 pm on the following Saturdays, Feb 7, 21, 28, and Mar 7. Guests will hear from local speakers, who will cover topics centered around arts and culture, conservation and gardening, historic architecture, and book publishing and illustration. Speakers will give short presentations in Terrace Hill’s Drawing Room. Tickets are $10 per program or $35 for a season pass. The speakers are donating their time, and all proceeds will benefit the gardens of Terrace Hill. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at

https://thteatalkseries2026.eventbrite.com

or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515.281.7205.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Feb 7 – Kelly Baum, John and Mary Pappajohn Director and CEO, Des Moines Art Center

Thriving: A New Era for the Des Moines Art Center

Feb 21 – Aaron Harpold, Director of Horticulture, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Feb 28 – Scott Allen, Historic Practice Leader, OPN Architects

Terrace Hill – B.F. Allen Greenhouse Reconstruction

Mar 7 – Susan Schmid and Tara Gartin, Author & Illustrator of No Company for Christmas

Turning Terrace Hill into a Book

Polk County Heritage Gallery

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish), thru Feb 12, 2026.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#gdm-exhibited-2025ish-selected-artists

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Opening soon. The Des Moines Playhouse brings Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the captivating who-done-it, to vibrant life (and, death) on stage Feb 6-Mar 1. Listen as Sara Collins (as Miss Casewell) and Nathan Jorgenson (as Christopher Wren) liven up the conversation with insights into this classic fast-paced murder mystery.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

11:15 AM – Daniel Henderson is a writer and historian and takes a wonderful dive into a successful vaudeville duo from Clarinda, Iowa in Rhythm & Pep: The Vaudeville Career of the Pearson Brothers. This team excelled in one of the most dynamic acts that reached the pinnacle: playing at The Palace in New York City…many times.

“Dan Henderson brings a vibrancy to his storytelling as he shares fascinating history, bringing the people he writes about to life. Rhythm & Pep: The Vaudeville Careers of the Pearson Brothers shares the arc of success these brothers from Clarinda, Iowa achieved, making it to the coveted Palace to perform, and joining the Orpheum Circuit. Filled with photos and illustrations, this is a gem of a read.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.danhendersonauthor.com/

11:29 AM – Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo, the hit Broadway musical that won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, runs Feb 3-8. Listen as headliner Ann Morrison shares insights into this heart-touching show.

“A HOWLINGLY FUNNY HEARTBREAKER OF A SHOW.” – The New Yorker

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo

11:44 AM – Corey Seemiller, PhD, is an educator, researcher, author, and speaker sharing her wisdom and experience in leadership, civic engagement, career development, fraternity and sorority life, and social justice. Her deeply personal and revealing new book, The Soulmate Strategy: My Imperfect Plan to Conquer Heartbreak and Find True Love is a master work in its candor and its ability to provide insights for its readers.

“The Soulmate Strategy is a raw, insightful, and important book about what it really takes to rebuild your life after heartbreak. Through humor, honesty, and hard-won wisdom, Corey Seemiller invites readers into her year-long journey from devastation to self-discovery, showing that healing isn’t about finding “the one,” but about finding yourself again. This isn’t a fairy tale about love, it’s a real story about courage, clarity, and the messy, beautiful work of starting over. The Soulmate Strategy reminds us that every ending holds the possibility of an empowering new beginning.”

-Sarah Prout, Bestselling Author of Dear Universe

https://www.coreyseemiller.com/relationship-coach/the-soulmate-strategy-book/

12:00 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Jan 28, 6:30 PM. Marc Dickinson is a contributor and driving force behind the first of a new series by Hayseed Press, A Very Special Hayseed Christmas: A Cozy Collection of Iowa Christmas Stories. Listen as he shares glimpses into this “instant classic” for folks to share during future holidays.

https://hayseedpress.com/

12:14 PM – Also appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Jan 28, 6:30 PM. Aaron Narigon and his brother founded Hayseed Press in 2024 to present a growing catalog of Iowa-centric subject matter featuring Iowa writers. Iowa Weird Vol. 1 is a captivating look into Iowa’s quirky, bizarre, and horrific stories, and Aaron shares peeks into the first of a promising series of collections sure to be read around many a campfire.

https://hayseedpress.com/

12:27 PM – Jeff Kluever is a well-respected Iowa historian, and his Marching Home captures a vibrant telling of life in the Civil War.

“Two men. One born a slave. The other born free. Brought together by war, one fights to free the woman he loves, and for the future they’ve dreamed of together. The other fights to prove he is capable of more than what society expects or permits Black men to achieve.”

https://jeffkluever.com/

12:40 PM – Iowa History Journal launches 2026 with another collection of diverse and captivating stories about Iowa’s past. Ambassador Kenneth Quinn leads a lively discussion about his feature story, “A governor, a canal, and a blacksmith.” He follows the twists of fate that brought one of Iowa’s most famous brand names from the Northeast to the Quad Cities.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre. A Night of Improv Comedy. Jan 30-31. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/236874

2. The RUSH Tribute Project — widely praised as the most sonically and visually authentic Rush tribute in the world is coming to The Hoyt Sherman Place on Fri Jan 30, 7:30PM, where they will perform Moving Pictures in its entirety plus greatest hits and deep cuts. https://hoytsherman.org/event/the-rush-tribute-project/

3. Gina Gedler at Noce. First show of the New Year! Saturday- Jan 31, 7pm, I will be joined by a stellar band and sassy back up chicks for this celebration of 4 iconic women – Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Linda Ronstadt, and Peggy Lee! A great night of tunes that will strike a chord and bring back some good memories. For tickets, please go to: www.nocedsm.com

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Kimberly Akimbo. National Tour. Feb 3-8. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo

5. Des Moines Playhouse. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Feb 6-Mar 1. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

6. Ankeny Community Theatre. Pride@Prejudice. Feb 13-22. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

7. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted! Feb 13-Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

8. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical-2/

9. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Life on the Move. Feb 16. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/life-on-the-move

10. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Winnie the Pooh. Feb 20-Mar 1. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

11. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Oliver, Jr. Feb 20-Mar 8. https://www.captheatre.org/

12. AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company – Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Director – Tom Perrine. Sun Feb 22, 6 PM, Mon Feb 23 7 PM.

13. AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. Enemy of the People by Arthur Miller. Director – Dan Chase. Sun Feb 22, and Mon Feb 23 at 6:30 PM.

14. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Outsiders. National Tour. Feb 24-Mar 1. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring. The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand is thrilled to announce the artist selections and schedule for their upcoming Projector Showcase.

The east facade of 2925 Ingersoll Avenue, traditionally the site of “So Much Water So Close to Home” by Iowa artist Matthew Kluber, will temporarily be used as a canvas for three new works of art over the next several months made possible by a rooftop public art projector.

A projector has been showcasing Kluber’s work since 2015, this is the first year that The Avenues has hosted a projector showcase. “So Much Water So Close To Home” will return to the site following the showcase schedule.

Following a public Call for Artists, The Avenues’ Arts & Culture committee reviewed submissions and ultimately selected three pieces:January 22 – February 18: “A Feast For Your Eyes” by Alyson O’Hara and Genevieve Lavalle, of Des Moines; February 19 – March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines; March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

“This showcase is an opportunity for The Avenues to use our unique public art projector platform to highlight the work of emerging artists from Iowa,” said Lauren Kollauf, executive director of The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand. “We hope the public will be intrigued by the new works and visit our district to see them on display.”

· Moberg Gallery. Holiday Feature. “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” thru Jan 31

· Olson Larsen Galleries. “The Animal Show,” thru Jan 31.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

· Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming. “The Milky Way,” thru Feb 6.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16.

· AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on her 70thBirthday. Feb 23.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Favorite Poem Project

Feb 14, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

RDG Planning & Design (Grand Ave), 301 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

You’re invited to our 2026 Favorite (love) Poem Project event on Valentine’s Day at RDG Planning & Design in Des Moines! A dozen local community leaders will read their favorite love poems alongside chocolates and bubbly for all to enjoy.

https://www.poetryamp.org/events

Howie’s Cabaret – Rarey Sung Broadway Treasures

Sun Mar 8, 5-8 PM at St. James Celebrations 9774 G24 HWY, Indianola, IA 50125

Free and open to the public. Produced by Michael Howland, Des Moines Theatre veterans are assigned both a solo and duet – each song is on the top of Howie’s list of Broadway musical numbers that are often overshadowed… powerful vocals, show stopping numbers, and amazing talent! Beverages available for purchase. You may bring your own food. Please invite your friends and family to attend!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1215899620012161

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Aaron Narigon, Marc Dickinson, Hayseed Press. A Very Special Hayseed Christmas, Iowa Weird Vol 1. Wed Jan 28, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. M. Waye Clark. The Boy on the Farm. Thu Jan 29, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Ellie Roscher. Fair Game: Trans Athletes and the Future of Sports. Thu Feb 5, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Jarrett Dapier. Wake now in the Fire. Fri Feb 6, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Event Center. Adele Parks. Our Beautiful Mess. Wed Feb 11, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Jenna Blum. Murder Your Darlings. Fri Feb 13, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

