Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Quote of the Week –

“Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I don’t live long enough to find out about, but I’m still curious about them.”

– Betty White (1922-2021) an American actress, comedian, and animal advocate who was a TV personality from the 1950s through the 1990s. A television pioneer with a career spanning nearly 70 years, she was known for her roles in sitcoms, game shows, and sketch comedy.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Appearing at the Des Moines Botanical Garden Wed Jan 21, 6:30 PM. Beronda L. Montgomery takes readers on an amazing, immersive journey into the contributions of African-Americans in the plant world. When Trees Testify: Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy is a powerful reminder of why complete, transparent history is essential for everyone to best understand our heritage, how we are all connected to it, and how best to position ourselves for the future.

“Beronda L. Montgomery draws on the experience of Black Americans, her memories of growing up in Arkansas, and her expertise as a plant scientist to reflect on the deep connections between botany and history. When Trees Testify is a fascinating, informative, and deeply moving book.”

―Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sixth Extinction and Life on a Little-Known Planet

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-beronda-l-montgomery/

Polk County Heritage Gallery

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish), thru Feb 12, 2026.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#gdm-exhibited-2025ish-selected-artists

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

Des Moines Performing Arts. Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour. Jan 24.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/charlie-berens-the-lost-and-found-tour

Appearing at Beaverdale Books Mon Jan 26, 6:30 PM – Robert Stack has dedicated his career to advocate for the disabled, and his new book is an exceptionally informative and acutely essential read for all who seek a better understanding of embracing empathy for the plight of disabled peoples. Silent No Longer: Advancing the Fight for Disability Rights gives a solid voice for those who deserve equity.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/robert-stack/

Kate Goldman Family Series show continues

The Des Moines Playhouse Kate Goldman Family Series presents Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. This is a fresh spin of the classic fairy tale, sure to be an engaging experience for young ones and the young at heart. Runs thru Jan 25.

Joshua Powles is Wolfgang, and Joy Mielke-Johnson is Delivery Person.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Neil Hamilton is a leading voice for restoring Iowa’s natural resources – water, land, soil – and his new book resonates with compelling wisdom and calls to action. Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Land and Water? Is an expanded invitation from his first books to join the movement to repair our broken lands, and leave a better natural world for future generations.

“Neil Hamiton issues a bracing call for us all to recognize and assume our civic and environmental responsibilities. Deploying his great breadth of knowledge and decades of personal and professional experience, he points us toward a future in which our ethical relationships to the land and to one another are honored and, most important, acted upon.”

—Curt Meine, author, The Essential Aldo Leopold: Quotations and Commentaries and We Can Do Better the collected writings of Paul Johnson

https://icecubepress.com/2025/07/25/through-natures-lens/

11:18 AM – Shobha Rao infuses her novel, Indian Country, with an amazing story about a couple from India—so different from generations of white colonialists who came before them—move to Montana, only to discover how brutal and unforgiving hubris can be.

“Rao’s prose is so controlled it feels as if she’s drawing a masterly bow across violin strings.”—The New York Times Book Review

https://www.shobharao.com/

11:33 AM – Edward N. McConnell’s book, Where Harry’s Buried, is a collection of eighteen short stories sweeping across a diverse array of themes.

“Edward N. McConnell’s collection of short stories, Where Harry’s Buried, is a veritable Whitman’s Sampler of enticing prose. Often thought-provoking, definitely entertaining, McConnell takes readers on a series of engaging rides.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.amazon.com/Where-Harrys-Buried-Other-Stories/dp/B0BQYH7BKG

11:46 AM – Dr. David Weill, a renowned transplant doctor, delivers a candid, heart-touching reading experience in his heart-wrenching memoir about growing up without religion, taking him on a journey of self-discovery as he uncovers his family’s past. Tell Me I Belong: A Journey Across Faiths and Generations is compelling, placing readers in Weill’s shoes.

“In this fascinating and personal book, Dr. David Weill takes us on a journey to understand his Jewish identity and heritage. It can be a guide for anyone who is searching for an elusive sense of belonging.”

— Walter Isaacson

https://www.davidweill.com/

12:00 PM – Iowa History Journal launches 2026 with another collection of diverse and captivating stories about Iowa’s past. Ambassador Kenneth Quinn leads a lively discussion about his feature story, “A governor, a canal, and a blacksmith.” He follows the twists of fate that brought one of Iowa’s most famous brand names from the Northeast to the Quad Cities.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:20 PM – In A Judge’s Tale: A Trailblazer Fights for Her Place on the Bench, Janet Kintner shares her journey to realize her dream. Myriad obstacles confronted her during this arduous journey, and Janet details her rocky road to her eventual, well-earned and well-deserved success.

“This courageous memoir recounts Kintner’s fight for fairness in a system stacked against her and her relentless belief that justice belongs to everyone. Bold, unflinching, and inspiring, her story is a testament to the power of resilience—and the price of being a female trailblazer.”

—Wendy B. Correa, author of My Pretty Baby

https://www.janetkintner.com/

12:36 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Fri Jan 23, 6:30 PM. Grant Faulkner teams with longtime creative friend Gail Butensky to create a marvelously introspective, uniquely indefinable something out there in the distance. With a alluring blend of Faulkner’s prose and poetic writing coupled with Butensky’s evocative photographs, this gem is a seductive mind journey for all. Here is a trailer created for this collaborative work.

“When two kindred spirits are given creative clay, the results can be profound. In something out there in the distance, Grant Faulkner’s pen and Gail Butensky’s images unite in a masterful tour de force.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.unmpress.com/9780826368584/something-out-there-in-the-distance/

12:55 PM – “City Kids” is just one of the captivating tracks on Susan Werner’s masterful album. HAYSEED.

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts. Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour. Jan 24. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/charlie-berens-the-lost-and-found-tour

2. Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Family Series. Red Riding Hood: The Rest of the Story. Thru Jan 25. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

3. Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre. A Night of Improv Comedy. Jan 30-31. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/236874

4. The RUSH Tribute Project — widely praised as the most sonically and visually authentic Rush tribute in the world is coming to The Hoyt Sherman Place on Fri Jan 30, 7:30PM, where they will perform Moving Pictures in its entirety plus greatest hits and deep cuts. https://hoytsherman.org/event/the-rush-tribute-project/

5. Gina Gedler. First show of the New Year! Saturday- January 31st at 7pm I will be joined, at NOCE, by a stellar band and sassy back up chicks for this celebration of 4 iconic women – Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Linda Ronstadt, and Peggy Lee! A great night of tunes that will strike a chord and bring back some good memories. For tickets, please go to: www.nocedsm.com

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Kimberly Akimbo. National Tour. Feb 3-8. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo

7. Des Moines Playhouse. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Feb 6-Mar 1. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

8. Ankeny Community Theatre. Pride@Prejudice. Feb 13-22. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

9. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted! Feb 13-Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

10. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical-2/

11. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Life on the Move. Feb 16. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/life-on-the-move

12. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Winnie the Pooh. Feb 20-Mar 1. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

13. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Oliver, Jr. Feb 20-Mar 8. https://www.captheatre.org/

14. AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company – Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Director – Tom Perrine. Sun Feb 22, 6 PM, Mon Feb 23 7 PM.

15. AUDITIONS: Ankeny Community Theatre. Enemy of the People by Arthur Miller. Director – Dan Chase. Sun Feb 22, and Mon Feb 23 at 6:30 PM.

16. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Outsiders. National Tour. Feb 24-Mar 1. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. Holiday Feature. “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” thru Jan 31

· Olson Larsen Galleries. “The Animal Show,” thru Jan 31.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

· Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming. “The Milky Way,” thru Feb 6.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16.

· AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on her 70thBirthday. Feb 23.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Favorite Poem Project

Feb 14, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

RDG Planning & Design (Grand Ave), 301 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

You’re invited to our 2026 Favorite (love) Poem Project event on Valentine’s Day at RDG Planning & Design in Des Moines! A dozen local community leaders will read their favorite love poems alongside chocolates and bubbly for all to enjoy.

https://www.poetryamp.org/events

The Terrace Hill Partnership will host its first Valentine’s Day Tea

Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 2:00 – 3:30 pm at Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark. Guests will enjoy sweet and savory bites, Terrace Hill’s special blend tea, and sparkling wine (non-alcoholic option available for guests under 21) while enjoying the beauty of the 1869 residence.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary restoration projects at Terrace Hill.

Reservations are $50 per guest and must be made in advance. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite, or call the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Capital City Pride Book Club. Wed Jan 21, 6-7 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Beronda L. Montgomery. When Trees Testify: Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy. Wed Jan 21, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Josiah Hesse. On Fire for God. Thu Jan 22, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Grant Faulkner. something out there in the distance (with co-author Gail Butensky). Fri Jan 23, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Robert Stack. Silent No Longer: Advancing the Fight for Disability Rights. Mon Jan 26, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

