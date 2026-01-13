Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“Our highest responsibility, finally, unavoidably is the stewardship of our potential—being all that we can be.” — Marilyn Ferguson (1938-2008), an American author, editor and public speaker known for her 1980 book The Aquarian Conspiracy, which is connected with the New Age Movement. Ferguson published and edited the well-regarded science newsletter Brain/Mind Bulletin from 1975 to 1996.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Performing Arts

Six: The Musical. Jan 13-18.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/six

AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Jan 19. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/crazy-for-you/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour. Jan 24.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/charlie-berens-the-lost-and-found-tour

Kate Goldman Family Series show continues

The Des Moines Playhouse Kate Goldman Family Series presents Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. This is a fresh spin of the classic fairy tale, sure to be an engaging experience for young ones and the young at heart. Runs thru Jan 25.

Joshua Powles is Wolfgang, and Joy Mielke-Johnson is Delivery Person.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

Dome After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Breathe in all that lovely, humid oxygenated air every Friday through March 27, before honest-to-goodness spring returns to Iowa. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/dome-after-dark-details/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Appearing at the Des Moines Botanical Garden Wed Jan 21, 6:30 PM. Beronda L. Montgomery takes readers on an amazing, immersive journey into the contributions of African-Americans in the plant world. When Trees Testify: Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy is a powerful reminder of why complete, transparent history is essential for everyone to best understand our heritage, how we are all connected to it, and how best to position ourselves for the future.

“Beronda L. Montgomery draws on the experience of Black Americans, her memories of growing up in Arkansas, and her expertise as a plant scientist to reflect on the deep connections between botany and history. When Trees Testify is a fascinating, informative, and deeply moving book.”

―Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sixth Extinction and Life on a Little-Known Planet

https://www.berondamontgomery.com/

11:17 AM – Now available for preorder – be the first to get this literary gem. In Recipe for Joy, Monica Comas captures the myriad of emotions when shared recipes from their grandmother bring two estranged sisters together. Monica is an experienced writer who infuses her debut novel with a heart-touching depth.

“Writing with a deep understanding of grief, grudges, and the difficult but essential path to forgiveness, Monica Comas has spun a heartwarming tale of healing and self-discovery. Recipe for Joy is an old-fashioned, hopeful hug of a novel, complete with recipes that are sweet to the tooth and nourishing to the soul.”

—Karen Dukess, USA today best-selling author of Welcome to Murder Week and The Last Book Party

https://monicacomas.com/

11:31 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Fri Jan 23, 6:30 PM. Grant Faulkner teams with longtime creative friend Gail Butensky to create a marvelously introspective, uniquely indefinable something out there in the distance. With a alluring blend of Faulkner’s prose and poetic writing coupled with Butensky’s evocative photographs, this gem is a seductive mind journey for all. Here is a trailer created for this collaborative work.

“When two kindred spirits are given creative clay, the results can be profound. In something out there in the distance, Grant Faulkner’s pen and Gail Butensky’s images unite in a masterful tour de force.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.unmpress.com/9780826368584/something-out-there-in-the-distance/

11:50 AM – Susan Werner shares insights into the creation of her jaunty little EP, “Birds of Florida.”

https://susanwerner.com/music/

11:57 AM – Poet Robert Tremmel reads “The Good Old Days” from his collection, Return of the Naked Man.

https://www.brickroadpoetrypress.com/robert-tremmel-bio

12:00 PM – The Secret Buttons is Ellen Shapiro’s powerful journey into WW II history through the beautifully illustrated and designed coming-of-age story inspired by something her own mother had shared with her long ago. If you wish, check out her website for a most enticing “flip through” video of this desirable reading adventure.

“Is it possible to describe a novel that centers on a family’s escape from Nazi horrors as delightful? I can and I will. Ellen Shapiro’s rhythmic writing and flowing graphic design, enriched by alluring illustrations, is an intelligent and movingly engaging totality from cover to cover.”

– Steven Heller, Former art director, New York Times Book Review, Co-chair emeritus, ‘Designer as Author,’ MFA program, School of Visual Arts, NYC

https://visualanguage.net/

12:16 PM – Robert Stack has dedicated his career to advocate for the disabled, and his new book is an exceptionally informative and acutely essential read for all who seek a better understanding of embracing empathy for the plight of disabled peoples. Silent No Longer: Advancing the Fight for Disability Rights gives a solid voice for those who deserve equity. As a driving force behind the national organization, Community Options, Inc., Robert is a tireless champion for exposing the systemic problems and leading actions to right those wrongs.

“Social change occurs when an insight is wedded to an irresistible force. Robert Stack is such a force. His insight has been that some rights are unreal unless there are community infrastructures for them. This is the story of his heroic work making real the rights of the disabled.”

– George F. Will, Award-Winning Columnist

https://www.comop.org/

12:31 PM – The Weary Ramblers have captivated an ever-growing legion of fans as they continue their ascension as one of America’s top Americana/Folk duos. Winners of the 2025 Josie Music Awards “Americana Song of the Year (Duo/Group/Collab),” winners of the 2025 Iowa Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category, winners of 21st annual International Acoustic Music Awards in “Best Group/Duo” category – their deserved recognition continues to grow. Listen for an insightful chat with this gracious pair of Iowa musicians.

“Chad Elliott and Kathryn Severing Fox, now and forever forged together as Weary Ramblers, form a musical bond that keeps producing melodic magic. Their debut self-titled album was followed by “Driftwood,” another treasure trove of musical gems. Latch onto this dynamic duo as they joyfully fill your life with irresistibly evocative storytelling music.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.wearyramblers.com/

12:50 PM – A memory from an artist interviewed long ago, the incomparable and legendary jazz pianist, Lee Shaw. “Blues 11.”

12:58 PM – Poet Robert Tremmel reads “Healing It” from his collection, Return of the Naked Man.

https://www.brickroadpoetrypress.com/robert-tremmel-bio

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts. Six: The Musical. Jan 13-18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/six

2. Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Family Series. Red Riding Hood: The Rest of the Story. Thru Jan 25. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

3. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Jan 19. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/crazy-for-you/

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour. Jan 24. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/charlie-berens-the-lost-and-found-tour

5. Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre. A Night of Improv Comedy. Jan 30-31. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/236874

6. The RUSH Tribute Project — widely praised as the most sonically and visually authentic Rush tribute in the world is coming to The Hoyt Sherman Place on Fri Jan 30, 7:30PM, where they will perform Moving Pictures in its entirety plus greatest hits and deep cuts. https://hoytsherman.org/event/the-rush-tribute-project/

7. Gina Gedler. First show of the New Year! Saturday- January 31st at 7pm I will be joined, at NOCE, by a stellar band and sassy back up chicks for this celebration of 4 iconic women – Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Linda Ronstadt, and Peggy Lee! A great night of tunes that will strike a chord and bring back some good memories. For tickets, please go to: www.nocedsm.com

8. Des Moines Performing Arts. Kimberly Akimbo. National Tour. Feb 3-8. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo

9. Des Moines Playhouse. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Feb 6-Mar 1. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

10. Ankeny Community Theatre. Pride@Prejudice. Feb 13-22. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted! Feb 13-Mar 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

12. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/polkadots-the-cool-kids-musical-2/

13. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Life on the Move. Feb 16. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/life-on-the-move

14. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Winnie the Pooh. Feb 20-Mar 1. https://www.dmyat.org/winnie-the-pooh

15. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Oliver, Jr. Feb 20-Mar 8. https://www.captheatre.org/

16. AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company – Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Director – Tom Perrine. Sun Feb 22, 6 PM, Mon Feb 23 7 PM.

17. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Outsiders. National Tour. Feb 24-Mar 1. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. Holiday Feature. “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” thru Jan 31

· Des Moines Art Center. Manuel Álvarez Bravo. Collaborations, thru Jan 18.

· Olson Larsen Galleries. “The Animal Show,” thru Jan 31.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

· Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming. “The Milky Way,” thru Feb 6.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Jan 19.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16.

· AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on her 70thBirthday. Feb 23.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

Jan 25, 2026 to Feb 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Capital City Pride Book Club. Wed Jan 21, 6-7 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Beronda L. Montgomery. When Trees Testify: Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy. Wed Jan 21, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Josiah Hesse. On Fire for God. Thu Jan 22, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Grant Faulkner. something out there in the distance. Fri Jan 23, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Robert Stack. Silent No Longer: Advancing the Fight for Disability Rights. Mon Jan 26, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

