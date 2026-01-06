Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“I love to think of nature as unlimited broadcasting stations, through which God speaks to us every day, every hour and every moment of our lives, if we will only tune in and remain so.” – George Washington Carver(1864-1943), an American agricultural scientist and inventor who promoted alternative crops to cotton and methods to prevent soil depletion. He was one of the most prominent black scientists of the early 20th century. He attended what is now Iowa State University.

Opening this Friday

The Des Moines Playhouse Kate Goldman Family Series presents Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. This is a fresh spin of the classic fairy tale, sure to be an engaging experience for young ones and the young at heart. Runs Jan 9-25.

Joshua Powles is Wolfgang, and Joy Mielke-Johnson is Delivery Person.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

Tonight only – Tuesday, January 6, 6:45-7:30 PM

Join Neil Hamilton, author of Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Land and Water, at the Des Moines Izaak Walton League, located at 4343 George Flagg Pkwy (Geo. Flagg & Park). Copies of Neil’s books will be available for sale and signing from Beaverdale Books. Admission to Neil’s talk is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with a Baked or Fried Walleye Dinner at 6 available for purchase.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/meet-the-author-neil-hamilton-26/

AUDITIONS – Carousel Theatre of Indianola, The Underpants

Directed by Michael Howland, Jan 6, 7 PM. First United Methodist Church of Indianola, Ashland Avenue door. https://carouseltheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts

Six: The Musical. Jan 13-18.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/six

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Carol Roh Spaulding continues her award-winning ways with Helen Button, the Eludia Prize-winning historical novel about Gertrude Stein’s housekeeper. Listen as Carol shares glimpses into this captivating story.

“Spaulding-Kruse’s Helen Button is a carefully crafted, compelling narrative…. that illuminates little known aspects of World War Two while also drawing parallels with political crises in postcolonial France. Told through the point of view of Hélène, the imagined French-American housekeeper of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, the narrative focuses on the plight of children during wartime as well as during times of social and political unrest.”

—Kathleen Renk, author of The Rosetti Diaries

https://www.carolrohspaulding.com/

11:16 AM – In The Mystics Would Like a Word: Six Women Who Met God and Found Spirituality for Today, Shannon K. Evans lets readers discover the story of Christian faith and spirituality as told by these extraordinary and wise women, one that speaks directly to today’s unique experiences, and leads to wholeness, healing, and spiritual vitality.

“The feminist reading of women mystics I’ve wanted for ages.”

— Sarah Bessey, bestselling author of Field Notes for the Wilderness and Jesus Feminist

https://www.shannonkevans.com/

11:31 AM – Poet Shannon Vesely reads “Baby Swallows” from her collection, Keeping Watch on Soap Creek.

https://www.shannonsvesely.com/

11:33 AM – CEO Robert Warren shares a brief overview about the wonders that await the cultural adventurer inside one of Iowa’s historical treasures – Hoyt Sherman Place.

“This is a multi-faceted gem of a property, from its historic renovations to its celebrated art gallery to its eclectic array of performing artists and shows. Hoyt Sherman Place and its Theatre should be a repetitive visit on everyone’s bucket list.” – The Culture Buzz

https://hoytsherman.org/

11:43 AM – Margaret Connor lets us feel the air and sunshine of her homeland in her embracingly enchanting memoir, My Ireland. Listen as Margaret provides tantalizing insights into her experiences from the mid-20thcentury of a land that is as much a part of her as she is of it.

“In this wonderfully readable book, Margaret Connor does an elegant job of capturing the essence of family life along with the customs, mores, and lifestyle of rural Ireland in the 1950s and 1960s. Hers is a life story rich in detail, history and ambition. Enjoyable and beautifully informative.”

Michael J. Dowling, author, president and CEO of Northwell Health

https://margaretconnorscripta.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Fri Jan 9. The Des Moines Playhouse Kate Goldman Family Series will present Red Riding Hood: The Other Side of the Story Jan 9-25. Listen as scenic designer Sam Stephen and cast member Joy Mielke-Johnson share wonderful glimpses into this engaging version of the classic Grimm fairy tale. This is a perfect opportunity to engage young ones into the world of reading, live theatre, and great conversation.

https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

12:14 PM – Releases this week. In The Star Society, Gabriella Saab takes readers on another immersive historical journey that will captivate. Listen as Gabriella talks about her inspiration and development of this exceptional story about two sisters whose post-WW II lives took different paths. This novel has all the wonderful hallmarks of Gabriella’s gifted storytelling.

“A gripping dual-timeline of espionage, sisterhood, and life in the shadows left behind by war. THE STAR SOCIETY follows sisters Ada and Ingrid from their life in Holland with the Dutch Resistance to the dazzling glitz of Hollywood as they continue their fight for justice. Gabriella Saab writes unforgettable heroines who are as clever as they are brave.”

— Madeline Martin, New York Times bestselling author of THE BOOKLOVER’S LIBRARY

https://gabriellasaab.com/

12:28 PM – Handbook for a New Consciousness: The Next Step in Human Evolution is a thought-provoking exploration into “…the bridge between science and religion, key to peace on Earth, and next step in human evolution.” Listen as author Anton Grosz PhD shares glimpses into a path of expanded understanding.

“The true essence of everyone is I AM. This is the message of Anton Grosz. Through his excellent exercises, we evolve in our consciousness, learn that we are all connected, and realize our Oneness. As we learn the deep truth of this message, we discover the deeper meaning of Love, Harmony, Gratitude, and Compassion. I applaud him in his eﬀorts in creating an excellent book that can help humanity to awaken.”

— Jerry Gin, Chairman, Foundation for Mind-Being Research

https://antongrosz.com/

12:44 PM – David McCloskey, Ex-CIA | Author | Speaker | Co-host “The Rest is Classified,”

has a gift for infusing his riveting stories with a depth of realism that many other authors cannot achieve. The Persian is a masterwork in weaving a web of inescapable thrills and edge-of-your-seat action. Listen as David provides peeks into his process and tidbits about this gem of a book.

“With its snarky tone and its conflicted protagonist’s California dreams, McCloskey’s novel is reminiscent of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer.… In probing the deep moral and practical complexities of this shadow war, McCloskey’s novel could not be more timely or unsettling.”

― Kirkus Reviews

https://www.davidmccloskeybooks.com/

1. AUDITIONS – Carousel Theatre of Indianola, The Underpants

Directed by Michael Howland, Jan 6, 7 PM. First United Methodist Church of Indianola, Ashland Avenue door

https://carouseltheatre.org/

2. Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Family Series. Red Riding Hood: The Rest of the Story. Jan 9-25. https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

3. Des Moines Performing Arts – Live at the Temple. Amythyst Kiah. Jan 9. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/latt/amythyst-kiah

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Six: The Musical. Jan 13-18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/six

5. AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Jan 19. https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/crazy-for-you/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour. Jan 24. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/charlie-berens-the-lost-and-found-tour

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

· Moberg Gallery. Holiday Feature. “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” thru Jan 31

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” thru Jan 11.

· Des Moines Art Center. Manuel Álvarez Bravo. Collaborations, thru Jan 18.

· Olson Larsen Galleries. “The Animal Show,” thru Jan 31.

· Des Moines Art Center. Camille Henrot. Thru Mar 29.

· Des Moines Art Center. Bill Owens. “Work and Leisure,” thru Apr 19.

· Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming. “The Milky Way,” thru Feb 6.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS: Carousel Theatre of Indianola. The Underpants. Jan 5-6.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Crazy for You. Jan 19.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse-Kate Goldman Family Series. Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Feb 16.

· AUDITIONS: Tallgrass Theatre Company. For Peter Pan on her 70thBirthday. Feb 23.

· AUDITIONS: Des Moines Playhouse. Noises Off! Mar 23.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

Jan 25, 2026 to Feb 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

1. Beaverdale Books at Izaak Walton League. Neil Hamilton. Through Nature’s Lens: Do We Really Love Our Water and Land. Tue Jan 6, 6:45 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Capital City Pride Book Club. Wed Jan 21, 6-7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Beronda L. Montgomery. When Trees Testify: Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy. Wed Jan 21, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Josiah Hesse. On Fire for God. Thu Jan 22, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Robert Stack. Silent No Longer: Advancing the Fight for Disability Rights. Mon Jan 26, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

