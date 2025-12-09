The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Culture BuzzFrom Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters.”

– Seneca (c. 4 BC–AD 65) most commonly refers to Seneca the Younger (Lucius Annaeus Seneca), a prominent Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, and dramatist known for his moral writings, essays, and tragedies, and as a tutor to Emperor Nero.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

World premier of Iowa indie film at Fleur Cinema & Café

Dec 12-14, 2025 at the Fleur Cinema & Café, Des Moines. William Rock is the writer/director of A Jury of Her Peers, a dramatic film inspired by real events more than a century ago in Iowa. The original short story was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Susan Glaspell.

https://www.juryofherpeers.com/

Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre.

The Nutcracker (also touring to other Iowa cities) Dec 11-14.

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nutcracker2025

Iowa Dance Theatre at Des Moines Performing Arts.

The Nutcracker. Dec 12-13.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/the-nutcracker

CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions).

The CAP Radio Hour – Live! Dec 12-14.

https://www.captheatre.org/the-cap-radio-hour-live-2/

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble.

Holiday Spectacular. Dec 13 (in Ames), 14 (in Des Moines).

https://www.ciwe.org/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Thant Myiant U is a writer, historian, conservationist, and international public servant is also the grandson of his book, Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World. Listen as Thant shares insights into that world, and how the hopes and dreams can still resonate today.

“A wonderful subject, beautifully written, evoking a world startlingly like and unlike our own – a reminder of paths tragically not taken, of idealism and cynicism – of how much the United Nations offered and could still offer. Essential reading for anyone interested in the origins and possibilities of our current global crisis.”

– Rory Stewart, author of Politics on the Edge

https://www.thantmyintu.com/

11:14 AM – Jenna Blum’s illustrious and versatile talents flow into a new genre with Murder Your Darlings, a psychological drama that will grip readers from page one. Listen as this delightful conversation veers into a myriad of topics, while also giving enticing glimpses into this reading adventure.

“Authors and book tours, stalkers and deadlines, horrid men and ice cold revenge . . . Murder Your Darlings will have you cracking up while you’re checking under your bed.”

—Karin Slaughter, New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author

https://www.jennablum.com/

11:30 AM – Sandra Ingerman is a world-renowned teacher of shamanism, is recognized for bridging ancient cross-cultural healing methods with modern culture. She’s taught for 40 years, including workshops worldwide on shamanic journeying, healing, and reversing environmental pollution using spiritual methods. Her new book, co-authored with Llyn Roberts, Walking Through Darkness: A Nature-Based Path to Navigating Suffering and Loss, is a valuable life resource book for anyone in their life journey. Co-host Kimberly Busbee, energy guide, shamanic practitioner, psychic medium, brings her expertise into a lively conversation.

“Walking Through Darkness is a wise and sensitive roadmap to navigating dark nights of the soul. Sandra and Llyn are excellent guides who help us step into our true power and polish our souls, even when life seems too difficult to endure. This heartfelt book offers a wealth of inspiration–its many personal stories, practices, and journeys are steeped in the healing power of nature and love.”

–Marci Shimoff, #1 NY Times bestselling author, Happy for No Reason and Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul

https://www.sandraingerman.com/

11:46 AM – Director Alex Lindsley spices up the conversation about the upcoming run at Tallgrass Theatre Company of The A Sisters & Friends at the Velvet Lounge. With a revamped show with some seasonal favorites, the eagerly anticipated return of the A Sisters will warm everyone up for the holidays.

“The A Sisters have become a seasonal “must experience” at Tallgrass. With a blend of songsters, merriment and energized entertainment, this show always leaves the audience warmly satisfied.” – The Culture Buzz

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

12:00 PM – Iowa premiere Dec 12-14, 2025 at the Fleur Cinema & Café, Des Moines. William Rock is the writer/director of A Jury of Her Peers, a dramatic film inspired by real events more than a century ago in Iowa. The original short story was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Susan Glaspell. Listen as William shares insights about this Iowa produced indie film.

https://www.juryofherpeers.com/

12:14 PM – Celebrated author Susan Breen takes readers on an irresistible adventure when a mother’s valiant efforts to bring her family the joy of Christmas go haywire when she finds herself haunted by the angry ghost of Charles Dickens. Listen as Susan shares peeks into this grand reading experience.

“Merry is a Christmas novel to be savored. Breen’s latest is filled with warmth, insight, emotional depth, and a protagonist that will stay with you long after you turn the final page.”

– Carola Lovering, New York Times bestselling author of Tell Me Lies and Bye, Baby

https://www.susanjbreen.com/

12:26 PM – Christy Mandin returns from her debut of her beloved character with Millie Fleur Saves the Night. Beautifully illustrated and enticingly told, Christy’s book will enchant, giving shared readers, young and old, a memorable reading experience.

“Mandin’s enchanting sequel has all the charm and singularity of her first offering…Creative, unthreatening, and bursting with atmosphere, Millie Fleur Saves the Night should enchant readers of any age as it encourages them to face their fears and embrace the unknown.”

–Shelf Awareness, starred review

https://www.christymandin.com/

12:40 PM – Michael Perry, one of the Heartland’s great storytellers, returns with a wonderfully introspective book, Improbably Mentors & Happy Tangents. Enjoy Mike’s usual irresistible banter as he shares glimpses into this gem of a read, which will prove to be a soul-touching experience.

“If Mark Twain had written a book about seeking wisdom, this would have been it!”

—Andy Andrews, The Traveler’s Gift.

https://sneezingcow.com/

12:57 PM – Poet Marilyn Baszcynski reads “Forgiveness” from her collection, daughter, while i’m still here.

https://marilynbaszczynski.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street the play. Thru Dec 14.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

2. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Thru Dec 21. https://www.iowastage.org/a-christmas-carol

3. Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen. Thru Dec 27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-frozen/

4. Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. The Nutcracker (also touring to other Iowa cities) Dec 11-14. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nutcracker2025

5. Iowa Dance Theatre at Des Moines Performing Arts. The Nutcracker. Dec 12-13. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/the-nutcracker

6. CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions). The CAP Radio Hour – Live! Dec 12-14. https://www.captheatre.org/the-cap-radio-hour-live-2/

7. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Holiday Spectacular. Dec 13 (in Ames), 14 (in Des Moines).

https://www.ciwe.org/

8. Des Moines Symphony at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Holiday Brass. Dec 20-21. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/holiday-brass-3/

9. Tallgrass Theatre Company. The A Sisters & Friends at the Velvet Lounge. Dec 19-21.

10. Des Moines Symphony. New Year’s Eve Pops: Cirque. Dec 31. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/new-year-s-eve-pops-cirque/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Stephanie Brunia Photography “Name One’s Heart” Nov 20 thru Dec 31.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines.

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola.

https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company.

http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest.

https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED IOWA INDEPENDENT FILM JURY OF HER PEERSSCORES FESTIVAL APPEARANCE AHEAD OF DECEMBER WORLD PREMIERE WEEKEND

Film inspired by century-old, Iowa true-crime unsolved murder doubles up on debuts

DES MOINES, IOWA – NOVEMBER 2, 2025. Jury of Her Peers, a new independent motion picture, will soon arrive in its Central Iowa World Premiere Weekend, following a special “sneak peek” in Hollywood.

Jury will screen at the popular Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival in North Hollywood this month. The LACHFF is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating independent crime and horror films and filmmakers.

Then, Jury will return to Iowa for its official World Premiere Weekend beginning on Friday night, December 12, 2025 at 7 pm, at the Fleur Cinema and Café in Des Moines. The World Premiere Weekend will continue with additional screenings at the Fleur on Saturday, December 13 at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm; and on Sunday, December 14 at 3:30 pm. Admission to all screenings is $12 and Q/As with the filmmakers will follow all Premiere Weekend screenings.

Jury of Her Peers is the flagship project of the Des Moines-based company Will Do Films, LLC headed by screenwriter-director William Rock. The film highlights an eerie true-crime case from deep in the turn-of-the-twentieth century American heartland. Told and re-told, the story of the shocking – and officially unsolved – axe-murder of Iowa farmer John Hossack exposed small-town rivalries and prejudices, as well as the feminine strength that has kept the incident in the public imagination for more than a century.

www.juryofherpeers.com

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

Jan 25, 2026 to Feb 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!