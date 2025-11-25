Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“The proper function of (wo)man is to live, not exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.”

– Jack London (1876-1916), an American novelist, journalist and activist. A pioneer of commercial fiction and American magazines, he was one of the first American authors to become an international celebrity and earn a large fortune from writing.

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Christy Mandin returns from her debut of her beloved character with Millie Fleur Saves the Night. Beautifully illustrated and enticingly told, Christy’s book will enchant, giving shared readers, young and old, a memorable reading experience.

“Mandin’s enchanting sequel has all the charm and singularity of her first offering…Creative, unthreatening, and bursting with atmosphere, Millie Fleur Saves the Night should enchant readers of any age as it encourages them to face their fears and embrace the unknown.”

–Shelf Awareness, starred review

https://www.christymandin.com/

11:14 AM – In The Accident, Lori Miller Kase delivers storytelling for young readers with a alluring flair. Listen as she shares insights into her story, its inspiration and her motivation for writing stories that capture the attention of her primary audience while serving as great opportunities for intergenerational reading.

“Lori Miller Kase’s debut YA thriller, THE ACCIDENT, will keep readers glued to the chair until the final pages. It’s not only impossible to put down but also a compelling portrait of a young woman struggling to make the right decision. Kase’s writing is descriptive, her teen voice rings true, and the emotional landscape she creates is filled with nuance.”

—Christine Pakkala, Author, Jasmine and Maddie

https://www.lorimillerkase.com/

11:29 AM – The Des Moines Playhouse continues its holiday tradition with a major mainstage musical, this time presenting the beloved tale, Disney’s Frozen. Running December 5-27, listen as leading players Emily Devick (Anna) and Mio Legaspi (Kristoff), shown in the photo below, share energized insights about their roles and journey with this show.

https://dmplayhouse.com/

11:42 AM – Susan Werner adds some witty sass to the show with “Egg Money,” from her classic album, HAYSEED.

“The classically trained and jazz inspired singer is redefining the genre and winning admirers around the country…”

— Philadelphia Inquirer

https://susanwerner.com/

11:46 AM – Celebrated author Susan Breen takes readers on an irresistible adventure when a mother’s valiant efforts to bring her family the joy of Christmas go haywire when she finds herself haunted by the angry ghost of Charles Dickens. Listen as Susan shares peeks into this grand reading experience.

“Merry is a Christmas novel to be savored. Breen’s latest is filled with warmth, insight, emotional depth, and a protagonist that will stay with you long after you turn the final page.”

– Carola Lovering, New York Times bestselling author of Tell Me Lies and Bye, Baby

https://www.susanjbreen.com/

12:00 PM – Running December 5-14, Ankeny Community Theatre presents the stage version of the holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street. Listen as cast members Eric Bench (as Kris Kringle) and Benjamin Roach (as Fred Gayley) provide wonderful insights into the magic that happens when this story is brought to a live theatrical setting.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

12:12 PM – What has become one of Central Iowa’s treasured holiday show classics, A Christmas Carolwill be presented by Iowa Stage Theatre Company December 5-21. Immerse yourself in the transformation of the Stoner Studio Theatre as this award-winning theater company brings this Larry Carpenter adaptation to vibrant life. John Earl Robinson (as Ebenezer Scrooge) and co-director Brittny Rebhun share advance insights into this refreshingly reimagined gem.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:29 PM – J. J. Viertel is the masterful father-son duo who penned the captivating novel, The Glass Eel. Based in an amazing bit of Northeast American history, Jack and Josh complement each other’s special talents in delivering a tale that will engage and have the reader turning pages as quickly as they can consume this thriller.

“This is a quality thriller about the stuff tourists don’t see—real people with real lives, some good, some bad, with the best of them in real danger. Highly recommended.”

– Lee Child, bestselling author of the “Jack Reacher” series

https://jjviertel.com/

12:42 PM – Brad Meltzer’s evolution keeps expanding, and his venturing into the world of middle grade books brings an amazing array of tantalizing reading experiences for the audience, while also engaging adults who want to share the reading experience or simply enjoy a masterfully crafted story. The Nazi Conspiracy for young readers is a compelling dive into history as only the gifted Brad Meltzer can share. Listen as Brad provides insights into this excellent book, while providing philosophical background into his motivations.

“This is a riveting sub-plot in the middle of the greatest cataclysm in human history — the Second World War. It’s told with confidence and mastery and is what we all crave — a page turner!” – Ken Burns

https://bradmeltzer.com/

1. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Thru Nov 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Triple Espresso. Thru Dec 7. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/triple-espresso

3. Broadway Cabaret, produced by Michael Howland. The group has changed but these 13 will tackle Songs From A Hat!! Don’t miss this fun cabaret! And loads of talented vocals! Sun Nov 30, 5-8 PM. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ACkgPCY2D/?mibextid=wwXIfrhttps://www.facebook.com/share/1ACkgPCY2D/?mibextid=wwXIfr

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Notebook. Dec 2-7. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-notebook

5. Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street the play. Dec 5-14. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

6. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Dec 5-21. https://www.iowastage.org/a-christmas-carol

7. Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen. Dec 5-27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-frozen/

8. Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. The Nutcracker (also touring to other Iowa cities) Dec 11-14. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nutcracker2025

9. Iowa Dance Theatre at Des Moines Performing Arts. The Nutcracker. Dec 12-13. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/the-nutcracker

10. CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions). The CAP Radio Hour – Live!Dec 12-14. https://www.captheatre.org/the-cap-radio-hour-live-2/

11. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Holiday Spectacular. Dec 13 (in Ames), 14 (in Des Moines). https://www.ciwe.org/

12. Des Moines Symphony at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Holiday Brass. Dec 20-21. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/holiday-brass-3/

13. Tallgrass Theatre Company. The A Sisters & Friends at the Velvet Lounge. Dec 19-21.

14. Des Moines Symphony. New Year’s Eve Pops: Cirque. Dec 31. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/new-year-s-eve-pops-cirque/

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Stephanie Brunia Photography “Name One’s Heart” Nov 20 thru Dec 31.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. Pride@Prejudice. By Daniel Elihu Kramer. Sun Dec 7, 6:30 pm, Mon Dec 8, 6:30 pm. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-pride-prejudice/

· AUDITIONS – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Disenchanted. Sun Dec 7, 1 PM; Mon Dec 8, 6 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Lightning Thief. Mon Dec 8, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-lightning-thief/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

Jan 25, 2026 to Feb 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED IOWA INDEPENDENT FILM JURY OF HER PEERSSCORES FESTIVAL APPEARANCE AHEAD OF DECEMBER WORLD PREMIERE WEEKEND

Film inspired by century-old, Iowa true-crime unsolved murder doubles up on debuts

DES MOINES, IOWA – NOVEMBER 2, 2025. Jury of Her Peers, a new independent motion picture, will soon arrive in its Central Iowa World Premiere Weekend, following a special “sneak peek” in Hollywood.

Jury will screen at the popular Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival in North Hollywood this month. The LACHFF is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating independent crime and horror films and filmmakers.

Then, Jury will return to Iowa for its official World Premiere Weekend beginning on Friday night, December 12, 2025 at 7 pm, at the Fleur Cinema and Café in Des Moines. The World Premiere Weekend will continue with additional screenings at the Fleur on Saturday, December 13 at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm; and on Sunday, December 14 at 3:30 pm. Admission to all screenings is $12 and Q/As with the filmmakers will follow all Premiere Weekend screenings.

Jury of Her Peers is the flagship project of the Des Moines-based company Will Do Films, LLC headed by screenwriter-director William Rock. The film highlights an eerie true-crime case from deep in the turn-of-the-twentieth century American heartland. Told and re-told, the story of the shocking – and officially unsolved – axe-murder of Iowa farmer John Hossack exposed small-town rivalries and prejudices, as well as the feminine strength that has kept the incident in the public imagination for more than a century.

www.juryofherpeers.com

1. Beaverdale Books at the West Des Moines Public Library. Shawntelle Madison. The Fallen Fruit. Thu Dec 4, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Mark Z. Danielewski. Tom’s Crossing. Mon Dec 8, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Tom Chorneau. Mrs. Cook & the Klan. Tue Dec 9, 6:30 PM.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

