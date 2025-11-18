Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead (1901-1978), an American cultural anthropologist, author and speaker, who appeared frequently in the mass media during the 1960s and the 1970s. Mead’s first ethnographic work, Coming of Age in Samoa, addressed adolescence and sexuality and catapulted her to national visibility.

Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week; Guests on this week’s show; Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Planning ahead; Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz

The Downtown Des Moines Winter Farmers’ Market presented by Prairie Meadows will return for its 20th season on Fri Nov 21 – Sun Nov 23. Pick up seasonal items, holiday gifts and handcrafted art and decor at the Iowa Events Center, Hall C of the EMC Expo Center.

https://www.dsmpartnership.com/desmoinesfarmersmarket/winter-market

Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy. Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

Runaway Twain live improv at the Des Moines Playhouse. Sun Nov 23.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

The highly caffeinated performing arts gem is back in Des Moines

Triple Espresso returns to its record-breaking origin space, the Temple for Performing Arts, for another extended run of more audience bonding through the boundless energy, wit, and talent of that original trio: Patrick Albanese, Paul Somers, and John Bush. The timeless appeal of this show makes it a must-see for first-timers as well as longtime fans. Thru Dec 7.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/triple-espresso

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz

11:00 AM – In Modern Jewish Worldmaking through Yiddish Children’s Literature, Miriam Udel whisks readers into a wonderful word of culturally rich storytelling. “A stunningly original contribution to the study of modern Jewish history and culture. This book calls us to rethink the dominant paradigm of Yiddish as part of a lost and vanished world, instead reminding us of the possibility of returning, through reading, to the time before the near-extinction in the Nazi genocide, when Yiddish culture was burgeoning with a sense of possibility.” – Leslie Morris, author of The Translated Jew: German Jewish Culture Outside the Margins

https://miriamudel.com/

11:15 AM – Linda Dahl was honored with the 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite for Tiny Vices. This tale of sibling rivalry and love us wonderfully told. …a feisty, well-written tale of present-day adult siblings….The plot twists and character development will keep readers turning the pages, and maybe even see a bit of themselves in some of the sibling interactions. A very worthwhile book to read.” — Ann McCauley, StoryCircle Book Reviews

https://www.lindadahlbooks.com/

11:29 AM – Lily Chu takes audiences on an audio journey with her Rich Girl Summer, a brilliantly crafted audiobook delivered by a masterfully duo of narrators, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale. This is a delectable romance escape.

https://lilychuauthor.com/

11:42 AM – In Christina the Amazing, Marianne Leone conjures an irresistible coming-of-age novel with an unforgettable main character.

https://marianneleonecooper.com/

12:00 PM – Triple Espresso returns through December 7 to its record-breaking origin space, the Temple for Performing Arts, for another extended run of more audience bonding through the boundless energy, wit, and talent of that original trio: Patrick Albanese, Paul Somers, and John Bush. The timeless appeal of this show makes it a must-see for first-timers as well as longtime fans.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/triple-espresso

12:16 PM – On Earth as It Is in Heaven is a chronologically ordered collection of short stories that explore the personal themes of Christianity & Islam, American & Pakistani culture, virtue & sin, family, and belonging. Author Joe Hawke assembles a compelling dive into this thought-provoking realm of content.

https://pegasuspublishers.com/books/joseph-hawke/on-earth-as-it-is-in-heaven

12:31 PM – In Gardens of Texas: Visions of Resilience from the Lone Star State by Pam Penick, a speaker and advocate for climate-resilient design, an avid gardener, roving photographer, and former professional designer of many a waterwise garden in Austin, Texas. Interestingly, this book offers helpful ideas and strategies for out-of-state gardeners seeking ways to adjust their passion with planetary climate shifts. “Every page enriches our connection to garden love.” ― Linda Lehmusvirta, producer of Central Texas Gardener, Austin PBS

https://www.penick.net/digging/

12:45 PM – Iowa author Warren Haddock introduces readers to a new mystery series with his Archie Drexel Mystery Series. Listen as he shares insights into the first two volumes – Life After Death and Source of Truth.

https://warrenhaddock.com/

III. Performance Arts

Boone Community Theatre. Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical. Thru Nov 22. https://www.boonecommunitytheatre.org/season.html Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre. Boxcar Children. Thru Nov 23. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Thru Nov 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/ Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Triple Espresso. Thru Dec 7. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/triple-espresso Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy. Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/ Runaway Twain live improv at the Des Moines Playhouse. Sun Nov 23. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/ Broadway Cabaret, producing by Michael Howland. The group has changed but these 13 will tackle Songs From A Hat!! Don’t miss this fun cabaret! And loads of talented vocals! Sun Nov 30, 5-8 PM. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ACkgPCY2D/?mibextid=wwXIfrhttps://www.facebook.com/share/1ACkgPCY2D/?mibextid=wwXIfr Des Moines Performing Arts. The Notebook. Dec 2-7. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-notebook Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street the play. Dec 5-14. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Dec 5-21. https://www.iowastage.org/a-christmas-carol Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen. Dec 5-27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-frozen/ Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. The Nutcracker (also touring to other Iowa cities) Dec 11-14. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nutcracker2025 Iowa Dance Theatre at Des Moines Performing Arts. The Nutcracker. Dec 12-13. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/the-nutcracker CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions). The CAP Radio Hour – Live!Dec 12-14. https://www.captheatre.org/the-cap-radio-hour-live-2/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Holiday Spectacular. Dec 13 (in Ames), 14 (in Des Moines). https://www.ciwe.org/ Des Moines Symphony at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Holiday Brass. Dec 20-21. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/holiday-brass-3/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. The A Sisters & Friends at the Velvet Lounge. Dec 19-21. Des Moines Symphony. New Year’s Eve Pops: Cirque. Dec 31. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/new-year-s-eve-pops-cirque/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

“GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition” at Grand View University Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University thru Nov 21, 2025. https://www.grandview.edu/about/community/events/pale-blue-dot-exhibition?event=91187c3c-7aff-4824-8487-943b1eeea23b

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University thru Nov 21, 2025. https://www.grandview.edu/about/community/events/pale-blue-dot-exhibition?event=91187c3c-7aff-4824-8487-943b1eeea23b Des Moines Art Center . Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14. Des Moines Art Center . Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026. Des Moines Art Center . Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14. Heritage Art Gallery. Stephanie Brunia Photography “Name One’s Heart” Nov 20 thru Dec 31.

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. Oliver! Jr Sat Nov 22, 9 AM-12 Noon.

– CAP Theatre. Oliver! Jr Sat Nov 22, 9 AM-12 Noon. AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Lightning Thief. Mon Dec 8, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-lightning-thief/

– Des Moines Playhouse. The Lightning Thief. Mon Dec 8, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-lightning-thief/ Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

Jan 25, 2026 to Feb 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines! #PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED IOWA INDEPENDENT FILM JURY OF HER PEERSSCORES FESTIVAL APPEARANCE AHEAD OF DECEMBER WORLD PREMIERE WEEKEND

Film inspired by century-old, Iowa true-crime unsolved murder doubles up on debuts

DES MOINES, IOWA – NOVEMBER 2, 2025. Jury of Her Peers, a new independent motion picture, will soon arrive in its Central Iowa World Premiere Weekend, following a special “sneak peek” in Hollywood. Jury will screen at the popular Los Angeles Crime and Horror Film Festival in North Hollywood this month. The LACHFF is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating independent crime and horror films and filmmakers. Then, Jury will return to Iowa for its official World Premiere Weekend beginning on Friday night, December 12, 2025 at 7 pm, at the Fleur Cinema and Café in Des Moines. The World Premiere Weekend will continue with additional screenings at the Fleur on Saturday, December 13 at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm; and on Sunday, December 14 at 3:30 pm. Admission to all screenings is $12 and Q/As with the filmmakers will follow all Premiere Weekend screenings. Jury of Her Peers is the flagship project of the Des Moines-based company Will Do Films, LLC headed by screenwriter-director William Rock. The film highlights an eerie true-crime case from deep in the turn-of-the-twentieth century American heartland. Told and re-told, the story of the shocking – and officially unsolved – axe-murder of Iowa farmer John Hossack exposed small-town rivalries and prejudices, as well as the feminine strength that has kept the incident in the public imagination for more than a century. www.juryofherpeers.com

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books Special Event – 44 DSM Pop Up Shop. 4326 Hickman Road. Tue Nov 18, 11 AM – 1 PM. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Musical Storytime with local performer Craig Petersen. Sat Nov 22, 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM. (recurring event every 4th Sat) Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District). https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/ Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://shelflovedsm.com/ Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

