Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Quote of the Week –

“We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”

– George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), known at his insistence as Bernard Shaw, was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist. His influence on Western theatre, culture and politics extended from the 1880s to his death and beyond.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

First Friday at Mainframe Studios

The next First Friday at Mainframe Studios will be on Friday, November 7 from 5 – 8 p.m.

The event features Iowa’s Artist Fellows and is in partnership with the Iowa Arts Council. The exhibition is curated by Rachel Connell Royster.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events#calendar-d2b22f53-09cf-4e8b-a403-1f79feee9017-event-1707c2bf-6c47-434b-89da-ade96df15978

A bounty of stage shows opening this week

*Des Moines Playhouse – The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Nov 7-23)

*Carousel Theatre of Indianola – Almost, Maine (Nov 6-9)

*Tallgrass Theatre – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre – The Boxcar Children(Nov 7-23)

*Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre (DMYAT) – Willy Wonka Jr (Nov 7-16)

*Preview interviews with key production members in this week’s broadcast show

Jazz at Caspe Terrace

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

PREVIEW interview in this week’s show.

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

New producer, same great bibliophile opportunities

We are happy to announce that that the Young Women’s Resource Center and Iowa’s Biggest Book Sale have teamed up to host the YWRC Book Sale! We are thrilled to usher this 60-year community book sale legacy into its next chapter with the YWRC.

Tickets for the limited-admission Pre-ticketed event, held on Thu Nov 6, 3 – 6 p.m., are now on sale! The second option for attending on Thursday/opening day is to pay-at-the-door starting at 6 p.m. with a closing time of 9 p.m. FREE admission to the YWRC Book Sale is available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

https://ywrc.org/events/booksale/

Poetry on the Prairie is coming up the weekend of Nov 8-9 as a part of Art on the Prairie in Perry Iowa. Maybe it’s already on your radar. I’m hosting the Lyrical Iowa Readers (some of the winning poets from the 2025 Lyrical Iowa Competition) on Sunday morning. Here’s the promo for the event.

Nov 08, 2025, 10:00 AM – Nov 09, 2025, 5:00 PM

Perry Public Library, 1101 Willis Ave, Perry, IA 50220, USA

https://www.poetryamp.org/

Little Slam on the Prairie

Featuring the best puppeteers in the region, including Uplifting Puppet Co and Eulenspiegel, this PG-13 event makes its debut at Raygun on Sat Nov 8.

https://www.upliftingpuppetco.org/upcoming-events/

Jill Wells: “I am a Multitude,” opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thu Nov 6, Drake University’s Anderson Gallery. The prolific local artist who exhibits work internationally returns to her alma mater to create a temporary site-specific installation, billed as “a meditation on identity, health and renewal.” She plans to attend Thursday’s opening reception and speak at an event on Nov. 7.

https://andersongallery.wp.drake.edu/currentexhibition/

The Met: Live in HD – Puccini’s La Bohème

Des Moines Metro Opera (DMMO) and the Des Moines Film are pleased to announce a new partnership bringing The Met: Live in HD series to the historic Varsity Cinema beginning with Puccini’s La Bohème, Sat Nov 8.

https://varsitydesmoines.com/movies/the-metropolitan-opera-la-boheme/

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

This is an annual show where Des Moines area artists can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by this year’s juror, Charles Borowicz. Works selected for awards will receive a cash prize up to $350. Submissions for the show will be open through Mon Nov 17.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/submissions#gdm-exhibited-2025-ish

Des Moines Arts Festival call for regional musicians

The internationally recognized award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival has launched the search for its lineup of 2026 musical acts. Check out the details:

https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/entertainment2026

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Gary Lippman is a rightfully heralded writer who brings readers a “literary wish list” that blends experimental memoir, surrealist adventure, and self-help meditation into one unforgettable ride. I Wish, Therefor I Am” or This Here Is a List of Humble Appeals to Dame Fortune is a deeply memorable journey into an eclectic spinning of tales as only Gary can create.

“Gary Lippman’s generously discursive multiverse of a novel tackles every sized question about luck, fate, and wishes. It’s a panoramic ride through stories and confession, with side trips to Borges, Captain Beefheart, William Blake, and hilarious country-and-western song titles. With I Wish, Therefore I Am, Lippman has unleashed a liberating new genre.”

– Joan Juliet Buck, American writer and actress

https://garylippmanofficial.com/

11:15 AM – Poet Andrea Carter Brown reads the title poem from her recent September 12.

https://www.andreacarterbrown.com/

11:19 AM – Opening this Thursday. Carousel Theatre of Indianola brings the multi-faceted gem of a show Almost, Maine to vibrant life Nov 6-9. Listen as two of its experienced and talented cast members, the dynamic Deb and Joel Hade, share their journey in this show that will touch the heart, the soul, and the funny bone.

https://carouseltheatre.org/

11:30 AM – Kansas Poet Laureate (2019-2023), writer and transformative language artist Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg returns to the show to read her poem, “What You Need Is Here.”

https://www.carynmirriamgoldberg.com/

11:33 AM – Opening this Friday. Tallgrass Theatre Company’s Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre presents the stage adaptation of the beloved children’s series with The Boxcar Children Nov 7-23. Listen as Seedlings company member and cast member Leila Falahpour (who plays Jess) delivers a lively and insightful commentary on this production.

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

11:46 AM – Jerome Thompson returns to continue the conversation about the Cow War of 1931 as he shares more details about his fascinating chapter in Iowa’s history with Part 2, in the current issue of Iowa History Journal. Always filled with lively glimpses into Iowa’s diverse history, IHJ always delivers rich, rewarding reading. The Nov-Dec issue also covers Christmas in Iowa, Iowa’s Dragoo Trail, movie star Harry Langdon and more.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. The Des Moines Playhouse’s Kate Goldman Family Series presents the beloved classic, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as its holiday offering Nov 7-29. Listen as three members from the same family – mom Erin with Fiona and Henry Davison-Rippey – are joined by Education Outreach staff member Nate Weber for a lively conversation about the irresistible appeal of this show. Marketing & PR Director Lee Ann Bakros even takes the microphone to provide a wonderful overview of this story.

“Few family shows have the cyclical seasonal heart-touching appeal as The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. This gem returns to the Playhouse after too long a hiatus, and will become the epicenter of holiday “reason for the season” as it reminds us all of the true meaning of Christmas.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

12:13 – Opening this Friday. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre brings the popular musical Willy Wonka Jr to vibrant life Nov 7-16. Listen as Director Brad Church infuses this production with insightful energy as he and Knox Schupbach (as Charlie Bucket) lead a lively conversation about the joy this musical brings its audiences.

https://www.dmyat.org/

12:24 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books on Sat Nov 8, 4 PM. Heather Gudenkauf talks about her latest thriller, The Perfect Hosts. This Iowa-based writer has made national impacts, giving her strong recognition for her powerful storytelling. Listen as she shares insights into this captivating tale.

“Riveting crimes from the past and present collide in this pickup-driving, shotgun-slinging, explosive-detonating ride. Fans of Yellowstone will love this propulsive thriller, a book you can’t put down.”

–Ashley Winstead, USA Today-bestselling author of This Book Will Bury Me

https://heathergudenkauf.com/

12:41 PM – This Sun Nov 9. One show only. Jazz at Caspe Terrace programming continues to bring the best of national and international jazz stars to Central Iowa, thanks to the passion and producer roles that Abe Goldstein and his wife, Jackie, possess. This Sun Nov 9, Frank Basile brings his seductive mastery of the baritone saxophone to the intimate, incredible acoustics of Caspe Terrace’s performance hall for an unforgettable afternoon of sublime jazz. Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

12:55 PM – With the advent of winter comes the departure of snowbirds to their roosts in such destination places as Florida. The ever-engaging Susan Werner shares the essence of this migration through her delightful ditty, “Florida La La La.”

https://susanwerner.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Almost Maine. Nov 6-9. https://carouseltheatre.org/

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre. Boxcar Children. Nov 7-23. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

3. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Nov 7-29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

4. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Willy Wonka Jr. Nov 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/

5. Des Moines Playhouse – Adventure Clubhouse (ages 4-6). Nov 14. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/stone-soup/

6. Broadway Cabaret, producing by Michael Howland. Next Gen Broadway. Sun Nov 16, 5-8 PM. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/broadway-next-gen/785783277762950/

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Earth After Dark. Nov 18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/earth-after-dark

8. Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

9. Runaway Twain live improv at the Des Moines Playhouse. Sun Nov 23. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

10. Broadway Cabaret, producing by Michael Howland. The group has changed but these 13 will tackle Songs From A Hat!! Don’t miss this fun cabaret! And loads of talented vocals! Sun Nov 30, 5-8 PM. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ACkgPCY2D/?mibextid=wwXIfr

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· “GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition” at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University thru Nov 21, 2025.

https://www.grandview.edu/about/community/events/pale-blue-dot-exhibition?event=91187c3c-7aff-4824-8487-943b1eeea23b

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Stephanie Brunia Photography “Name One’s Heart” Nov 20 thru Dec 31.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Thru Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Mousetrap. Mon Nov 12, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/agatha-christies-the-mousetrap/

· AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. Oliver! Jr Sat Nov 22, 9 AM-12 Noon.

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Lightning Thief. Mon Dec 8, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-lightning-thief/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Temple for Performing Arts: Beatles and Stones Tribute Show

Two Iconic Tributes Face Off Live at the Des Moines Performing Arts Center/Temple Theater on Sat Nov 15, 7:30 PM. It’s the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll battle. The Beatles vs. Stones. The show reimagines the concert that never happened—the Fab Four sharing the stage with the bad boys of rock—and asks: who really ruled the British Invasion?

https://my.desmoinesperformingarts.org/syos/performance/10206

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

The Black Jacket Symphony, renowned nationwide for their exacting, note-for-note recreations of classic rock albums, will transport you back in time when they present AC/DC “Back in Black” at Hoyt Sherman Place on November 15th – See press release below, the attached and for show information, visit: https://hoytsherman.org/event/the-black-jacket-symphony-presents-ac-dc/

18th Annual National Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit to Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

Ankeny, IA – The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit (IES) proudly announces its 18th Annual National Summit, taking place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, IA.

This nationally recognized event will convene over 800 attendees representing 50 countries of origin to celebrate and empower the growing community of immigrant entrepreneurs, business owners, and community advocates.

The Summit features 21 breakout seminars across multiple business tracks, an exhibitor hall showcasing valuable business resources and services, a business pitch competition, and the signature Awards Luncheon, which honors outstanding contributions and success stories within the immigrant entrepreneurial community.

The 2025 IES Award Honorees include:

Rev. Eugene Kirahura, Shalom Community Impact Center – Immigrant Entrepreneur Leadership Award

Kha Phan, Bright Technologies – Outstanding Immigrant Business Award

Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn – Karen L. Evans Immigrant Champion Award

Manish Nathwani, Shazam – Immigrant Spirit Award

“The Summit is a unique opportunity to highlight the incredible achievements of immigrant entrepreneurs to show that we recognize their contributions,” said Catherine Tran, Executive Director of IES. “For those just beginning their journey, we provide the tools, connections, and inspiration needed to thrive – and beyond that – to belong”

Key sponsors for the 2025 Summit include Community CPA, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.

Registration is now open for $70. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit

https://iesusa.org

.

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish) is just around the corner! The year just got away from us and we had to push the show into next year! This is an annual show where Des Moines area artists can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by this year’s juror, Charles Borowicz.

Works selected for awards will receive a cash prize up to $350. Submissions for the show will be open from Monday, October 27 through Monday, November 17. A link will be posted on our website on the 27th.

The show will run from January 25, 2026 to February 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, January 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

The Downtown Des Moines Winter Farmers’ Market presented by Prairie Meadows will return for its 20th season on Friday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Nov. 23. Pick up seasonal items, holiday gifts and handcrafted art and decor at the Iowa Events Center, Hall C of the EMC Expo Center.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

4. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Victor D. Santos. People Are Weird. Tue Nov 11, 6 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

8. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Musical Storytime with local performer Craig Petersen. Sat Nov 22, 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM. (recurring event every 4th Sat)

9. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

