The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, Iowa comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning indie radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“It is better to be poor and walk in integrity than to be stupid and speak lies.”

– The Bible: Proverbs 19:1 (RSV)

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other engagement opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Day of the Dead:

The Des Moines Art Center hosts its annual Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, with music, dance performances, costumes, a film screening and a community ofrenda on display through Nov. 16. This year’s celebration is inspired by the concurrent exhibitions “Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Collaborations” and “Aliza Nisenbaum: Día de los Muertos.”

A related performance of the bilingual play “Sugar Skull!” is set for Nov. 8 as part of the Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish)

This is an annual show where Des Moines area artists can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by this year’s juror, Charles Borowicz. Works selected for awards will receive a cash prize up to $350. Submissions for the show will be open through Mon Nov 17. A link will be posted on our website on the 27th.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/submissions#gdm-exhibited-2025-ish

Des Moines Performing Arts –

The national touring production of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical lands at Des Moines

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Joyce Rupp has built a life of helping others gain insights into a myriad of life issues, and her latest book shares wisdom through experience as we transform into our later years. The Years of Ripening: Reflections on Aging in the Later Years is a masterpiece Life Resource for anyone desiring guidance and Joyce’s wonderful perspectives for later year living.

“Joyce Rupp is one of my all-time favorite spiritual guides: she’s a wonderful mix of wise, calm, and challenging. And her insights on aging have been of enormous help in my own life. They can help you in yours too—since we’re all aging in one way or another. . . .Let her new book help you to do it with grace, courage, humor—and joy!”

—James Martin, SJ, Author of Learning to Pray

https://joycerupp.com/

11:18 AM – B. J. Hollars returns to the show with another one-on-one adventure with one of his children. This time, his daughter has become smitten with the world of dinosaurs, so he arranges a daddy-daughter journey in Dinosaur Dreams: A Father and Daughter in Search of America’s Prehistoric Past. B. J.’s passion and commitment to giving his daughter such a rare experience will inspire others to consider such meaningful adventures with their children.

“Dinosaur Dreams is the perfect serotonin boost

for the modern era.”

–Joseph Frederickson, lead paleontologist, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

http://www.bjhollars.com/

11:30 AM – Helen Winslow Black will touch minds and hearts in Songs My Mother Taught Me, a beautiful immersion into her irresistible writing.

“With its universal themes and authentic portrayal of the human spirit, Songs My Mother Taught Me strikes a balance between humor and heartbreak. Black’s prose is both poetic and evocative, flowing with an emotional resonance that immerses the reader. ”

—Literary Titan

https://helenwinslowblack.com/

11:47 AM – The Des Moines Playhouse’s Kate Goldman Family Series presents the beloved classic, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever as its holiday offering Nov 7-29. Listen as three members from the same family – mom Erin with Fiona and Henry Davison-Rippey – are joined by Education Outreach staff member Nate Weber for a lively conversation about the irresistible appeal of this show. Marketing & PR Director Lee Ann Bakros even takes the microphone to provide a wonderful overview of this story.

“Few family shows have the cyclical seasonal heart-touching appeal as does The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. This gem returns to the Playhouse after too long a hiatus, and will become the epicenter of holiday “reason for the season” as it reminds us all of the true meaning of Christmas.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

12:00 PM – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre brings the popular musical Willy Wonka Jr to vibrant life Nov 7-16. Listen as Director Brad Church infuses this production with insightful energy as he and Knox Schupbach (a Charlie Bucket) lead a lively conversation about the joy this musical brings its audiences.

https://www.dmyat.org/

12:11 PM – Shilpi Chhotray is a brilliant podcaster whose commentary and wisdom are anchored in storytelling for climate justice. Listen as she introduces us to the exceptional work she is doing, and how we can all get involved to make this a better world.

“Shilpi Chhotray has become a clarion voice for us all to not only listen to but to take action as the climate issue transitions from existential problem to irreversible outcome for those who we are honor-bound to protect.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.counterstream.org/apc-podcast

12:25 PM – Author, artist and activist Richura Gupta delivers a beautifully crafted targeted for middle school and young readers, but pulsing with a compelling message for anyone. Listen as Richura shares glimpses into the journey to create this novel, truly a gateway for better understanding and empathy.

“Gupta turns a spotlight on the broken American immigration system and its devastating impact on children. At once maddening and heartbreaking, The Freedom Seekers shows young readers there is also hope–through awareness, activism, and community.”

– Alan Gratz, New York Times bestselling author of Refugee

https://ruchiragupta.com/

12:44 PM – Poet Marilyn Baszczynski reads her poem, “On Burying Mother” from her recent collection, daughter, while i’m still here.

https://marilynbaszczynski.com/

12:46 PM – Terrace Hill is an amazing National Historic Landmark, one of Iowa’s crown jewels for visitors. It also offers an ongoing array of engagement opportunities through teas, presentations, seasonal events and more. Listen as Molly Franta and Allison Wergeland share a tantalizing schedule of upcoming events. If not already, be sure to sign up for free occasional updates to keep abreast of activities at this site, known as “Iowa’s home.”

https://terracehill.iowa.gov/

III. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre. Boxcar Children. Nov 7-23. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

2. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Nov 7-29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

3. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Willy Wonka Jr. Nov 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/

4. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Almost Maine. Nov 6-16. https://carouseltheatre.org/

5. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. thru Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Earth After Dark. Nov 18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/earth-after-dark

7. Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· “GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition” at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University thru Nov 21, 2025.

https://www.grandview.edu/about/community/events/pale-blue-dot-exhibition?event=91187c3c-7aff-4824-8487-943b1eeea23b

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Stephanie Brunia Photography “Name One’s Heart” Nov 20 thru Dec 31.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Thru Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. The CAP Radio Hour: Live! (Holiday Edition)Mon Nov 3, 6:30-8 PM.

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Mousetrap. Mon Nov 12, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. Oliver! Jr Sat Nov 22, 9 AM-12 Noon.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Jazz at Caspe Terrace

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

The Black Jacket Symphony, renowned nationwide for their exacting, note-for-note recreations of classic rock albums, will transport you back in time when they present AC/DC “Back in Black” at Hoyt Sherman Place on November 15th – See press release below, the attached and for show information, visit: https://hoytsherman.org/event/the-black-jacket-symphony-presents-ac-dc/

18th Annual National Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit to Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

Ankeny, IA – The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit (IES) proudly announces its 18th Annual National Summit, taking place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, IA.

This nationally recognized event will convene over 800 attendees representing 50 countries of origin to celebrate and empower the growing community of immigrant entrepreneurs, business owners, and community advocates.

The Summit features 21 breakout seminars across multiple business tracks, an exhibitor hall showcasing valuable business resources and services, a business pitch competition, and the signature Awards Luncheon, which honors outstanding contributions and success stories within the immigrant entrepreneurial community.

The 2025 IES Award Honorees include:

Rev. Eugene Kirahura, Shalom Community Impact Center – Immigrant Entrepreneur Leadership Award

Kha Phan, Bright Technologies – Outstanding Immigrant Business Award

Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn – Karen L. Evans Immigrant Champion Award

Manish Nathwani, Shazam – Immigrant Spirit Award

“The Summit is a unique opportunity to highlight the incredible achievements of immigrant entrepreneurs to show that we recognize their contributions,” said Catherine Tran, Executive Director of IES. “For those just beginning their journey, we provide the tools, connections, and inspiration needed to thrive – and beyond that – to belong”

Key sponsors for the 2025 Summit include Community CPA, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.

Registration is now open for $70. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit

https://iesusa.org

.

Greater Des Moines Exhibited 2025(ish) is just around the corner! The year just got away from us and we had to push the show into next year! This is an annual show where Des Moines area artists can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by this year’s juror, Charles Borowicz.

Works selected for awards will receive a cash prize up to $350. Submissions for the show will be open from Monday, October 27 through Monday, November 17. A link will be posted on our website on the 27th.

The show will run from January 25, 2026 to February 12, 2026 with an opening reception on Thursday, January 8 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Des Moines area artists to get their fantastic works displayed in a unique space located in downtown Des Moines!

#PCHG #LocalArt #LocalArtists

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Read & Rhyme Storytime with Miss Rebecca. Wed Oct 29, 10:30-11:15 AM. (recurring Wed event for joyous storytime fun)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub. Family Falliday Party with Nos Boos and Des Moines Performing Arts. Sat Nov 1, 10:30 AM – 12 Noon; storytimes at 10:30 and 11 AM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

6. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Victor D. Santos. People Are Weird. Tue Nov 11, 6 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

10. The Little Book (Highland-Oak Park). Musical Storytime with local performer Craig Petersen. Sat Nov 22, 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM. (recurring event every 4th Sat)

11. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines.

http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village.

https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. The Little Book, Des Moines (Highland Park District).

https://www.thelittlebookdsm.com/

4. Shelf Love DSM, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood).

https://shelflovedsm.com/

5. Nos Books, Des Moines (Drake Neighborhood). https://www.nosbookstore.com/

6. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction.

https://readinginpublic.com/

7. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

8. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola.

http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

9. Dog-eared Books, Ames.

https://dogearedbooksames.com/

10. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown.

https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

11. Book Vault, Oskaloosa.

https://bookvault.indielite.org/

12. Pella Books, Pella.

https://pellabooks.com/

13. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City.

https://www.prairielights.com/

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz