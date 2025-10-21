The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“There is no such thing as conversation. It is an illusion There are intersecting monologues, that is all.” – Rebecca West, (1892-1983). Dame Cecily Isabel Fairfield DBE, known as Rebecca West, or Dame Rebecca West, was a British author, journalist, literary critic and travel writer. This quote is from “There is No Conversation,” in The Harsh Voice (1935).

Bonus Quote (because I couldn’t decide between the two)

“Ideal conversation must be an exchange of thought, and not, as many of those who worry most about their shortcomings believe, an eloquent exhibition of wit or oratory.” Emily Post (1872-1960) an American author, novelist, and socialite who wrote about etiquette. From Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics, and at Home (1922).

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Performing Arts –

The national touring production of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical lands at Des Moines Performing Arts Oct 21-26. Listen as uber-talented Lisa Renée Pits shares insights into a musical that is much more than the iconic music of an American musical legend.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/a-beautiful-noise-the-neil-diamond-musical

Taste of Norway

Daughters of Norway–Eva

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:14 AM – Rachel Warrillow is a paper crafter and has been teaching creative workshops for over 7 years. She is the founder of The Quirky Quillers, an online community for quillers with a mission to inspire and encourage others to enrich their lives with more creativity. Listen as she introduces new audiences to the world of quilling in Quilling Round the Year.

“The tutorials teach us all we need to know to get started and the projects are exquisite.”

―Machine Knitting Monthly

https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/author/rachel-warrillow/

11:30 AM – Helen Winslow Black will touch minds and hearts in Songs My Mother Taught Me, a beautiful immersion into her irresistible writing.

“With its universal themes and authentic portrayal of the human spirit, Songs My Mother Taught Me strikes a balance between humor and heartbreak. Black’s prose is both poetic and evocative, flowing with an emotional resonance that immerses the reader. ”—Literary Titan

https://helenwinslowblack.com/

12:00 PM – Performance/Recognition Event this Sunday. Celebrated jazz musician and advocate John Krantz shares insights into this year’s CJC Jazz Hall of Fame event at Nocé Jazz Club on Sun Oct 26. A gathering for players and fans, this will be an evening of unforgettable performances and accolades.

“The Community Jazz Center has become a dynamic leader in perpetuating the love of jazz, encouraging emerging artists through programming, mentoring, and scholarships to honoring the legends in our community and beyond as they lead by example and mentorship.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.cjc-dsm.org/

12:14 PM – Opening this Friday. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre prepares for another exhilarating musical romp with Beetlejuice Jr running Oct 24-Nov 9. Listen as Director DC Felton, Hunter Runnells (in the title role) and Daphne Simmons (as Lydia) share delightful insights into the preproduction preparations for what will be a signature family show.

https://www.captheatre.org/beetlejuice-jr

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Oct 21-26.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

2. Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Fright Night. Oct 21.

3. Des Moines Playhouse – Runaway Twain Improv and Comedy Experiment. Oct 21.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

4. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child. Thru 26.

https://www.iowastage.org/

5. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. Oct 24-Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

6. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Xperiment. Oct 24-25. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

7. Broadway Cabaret (produced by Michael Howland). Always the Hero, Never the Villain. At St. James Celebrations, 9774 G24 Hwy, Indianola. October 26.

https://facebook.com/events/s/always-a-hero-never-the-villai/1789601984980540/

8. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre. Boxcar Children. Nov 7-23. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Nov 7-29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

10. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Willy Wonka Jr. Nov 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/

11. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Almost Maine. Nov 6-16. https://carouseltheatre.org/

12. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Earth After Dark. Nov 18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/earth-after-dark

13. Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Olsen Larsen Galleries. “The Female Gaze:” Opening reception Fri Oct 10 during Valley Junction Gallery Night.

· Moberg Gallery. Georgi Andonov. Through Oct 17.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Oct 9-Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

AU. West Des Moines.

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. Des Moines.

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines.

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. Des Moines.

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines.

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines.

https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.

https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines.

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines.

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar's Coffee Adventure. Des Moines.

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Sun Oct 19, 5-9 PM. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. Mon Oct 27, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. The CAP Radio Hour: Live! (Holiday Edition)Mon Nov 3, 6:30-8 PM.

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Mousetrap. Mon Nov 12, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· AUDITIONS – CAP Theatre. Oliver! Jr Sat Nov 22, 9 AM-12 Noon.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Works of Growth and Recovery

In partnership with Community Support Advocates and Momentum, Olson-Larsen Galleries will present an evening of art, impact, and healing. Featuring works by artists living with mental illness or disability.

Oct 16, 6-8 PM

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

Day of the Dead:

The Des Moines Art Center hosts its annual Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, with music, dance performances, costumes, a film screening and a community ofrenda on display through Nov. 16. This year’s celebration is inspired by the concurrent exhibitions “Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Collaborations” and “Aliza Nisenbaum: Día de los Muertos.”

A related performance of the bilingual play “Sugar Skull!” is set for Nov. 8 as part of the Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Jazz at Caspe Terrace

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

18th Annual National Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit to Celebrate Innovation and Leadership

Ankeny, IA – October 9, 2025 – The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit (IES) proudly announces its 18th Annual National Summit, taking place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, IA.

This nationally recognized event will convene over 800 attendees representing 50 countries of origin to celebrate and empower the growing community of immigrant entrepreneurs, business owners, and community advocates.

The Summit features 21 breakout seminars across multiple business tracks, an exhibitor hall showcasing valuable business resources and services, a business pitch competition, and the signature Awards Luncheon, which honors outstanding contributions and success stories within the immigrant entrepreneurial community.

The 2025 IES Award Honorees include:

Rev. Eugene Kirahura, Shalom Community Impact Center – Immigrant Entrepreneur Leadership Award

Kha Phan, Bright Technologies – Outstanding Immigrant Business Award

Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn – Karen L. Evans Immigrant Champion Award

Manish Nathwani, Shazam – Immigrant Spirit Award

“The Summit is a unique opportunity to highlight the incredible achievements of immigrant entrepreneurs to show that we recognize their contributions,” said Catherine Tran, Executive Director of IES. “For those just beginning their journey, we provide the tools, connections, and inspiration needed to thrive – and beyond that – to belong”

Key sponsors for the 2025 Summit include Community CPA, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank.

Registration is now open for $70. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit

https://iesusa.org

.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Nick Offerman. Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. Tue Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

2. DMPL Fall Author Series at Central Library. Hank Phillippi Ryan. All This Could Be Yours. Thu Oct 16, 7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Workshop. Dennis Maulsby. Haibun: Exploring the Boundaries between Prose and Poetry. Fri Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

4. Hoyt Sherman Place – Special Event. David Sedaris. Happy Go Lucky. Tue Oct 21, 7:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Sylvia Nemmers. Happy Now? Shattering the Myth of Happily Ever After. Thu Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Anesa Kajtazovic. Anesa, No Ŝkola Today. Mon Oct 27, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz