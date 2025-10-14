The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

Quote of the Week –

“We will only attain freedom if we learn to appreciate what is different, and muster the courage to discover what is fundamentally the same.” Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), Thoroughgood “Thurgood” Marshall was an American civil rights lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Buried Child opens Friday

Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s production of this Pulitzer Prize-winning Sam Shepard play begins a two-week run in the Stone Studio Theatre in the Civic Center.

https://www.iowastage.org/

AUDITIONS – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Sun Oct 19, 5-9 PM. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

CJC Big Band – Bad to the Bones Concert (Trombones, that is)

The Community Jazz Center Big Band features an appealing mix of veteran and emerging jazz musicians celebrating their music in their monthly concert Sun Oct 19 from 2-4 PM at New Hope Methodist Church, 4525 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines. Featuring the band’s “bone” section, this musical immersion will get everyone swinging into the season with Halloween music and more.

https://www.facebook.com/cjcbigband/

Disenchanted: The Hit Musical Comedy

Des Moines Performing Arts opens its Temple Theatre Comedy Series with the uproarious Disenchanted: The Hit Musical Comedy running Oct 14-19. The Culture Buzz interview with cast member Emily Qualmann (as Sleeping Beauty) can be found here.

“A NIGHT OF ENCHANTMENT, IRREVERENCE, AND NON-STOP LAUGHTER”

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/disenchanted

Taste of Norway

Daughters of Norway–Eva Nansen Lodge presents Taste of Norway, 9 AM-3 PM, Sat Oct 18, at Valley High School, 3650 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines. The popular annual event features Scandinavian baked goods, lefse demonstrations, and artisans. A Scandinavian café also has baked goods and coffee for sale. New this year is Norwegian folk songs played live by a fiddle duo.

www.daughtersofnorway.org/lodges/list-of-lodges/eva-nansen/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Starting the show with a smile-inducing song is Culture Buzz fave Susan Werner with “Dog” from her EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS album.

https://susanwerner.com/

11:04 AM – Opens Tuesday for a week-long run in Des Moines. The national touring production of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musicallands at Des Moines Performing Arts Oct 21-26. Listen as uber-talented Lisa Renée Pits shares insights into a musical that is much more than the iconic music of an American musical legend.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/a-beautiful-noise-the-neil-diamond-musical

11:17 AM – Celebrated jazz musician and advocate John Krantz shares insights into this year’s CJC Jazz Hall of Fame event at Nocé Jazz Club on Sun Oct 26. A gathering for players and fans, this will be an evening of unforgettable performances and accolades.

“The Community Jazz Center has become a dynamic leader in perpetuating the love of jazz, encouraging emerging artists through programming, mentoring, and scholarships to honoring the legends in our community and beyond as they lead by example and mentorship.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.cjc-dsm.org/

11:31 AM – CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre prepares for another exhilarating musical romp with Beetlejuice Jr running Oct 24-Nov 9. Listen as Director DC Felton, Hunter Runnells (in the title role) and Daphne Simmons (as Lydia) share delightful insights into the preproduction preparations for what will be a signature family show.

https://www.captheatre.org/beetlejuice-jr/

11:43 AM – This Saturday. Unity Des Moines, 414-31stStreet, presents its popular Spirit Seekers Fair this Sat Oct 18 from 10 AM to 5 PM. This free, family-friendly opportunity to explore a wide range of ways to improve your life, including healing arts, intuitive readings, one-of-a-kind merchandise, and personal growth opportunities.

https://www.unitydesmoines.com/SPACERENTAL

11:57 AM – Poet Jane Wong reads “What Is Love if not Rot?” from her recent collection, How Not to Be Afraid of Everything.

https://janewongwriter.com/

12:00 PM – Opens this Friday. Iowa Stage Theatre Company prepares to open its next production, Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize winning Buried Child, on Fri Oct 17 thru Oct 26. Listen as Director Sean Canuso and one of the leading actors, veteran stage performer Richard Maynard (in the role of Dodge) share insights into this captivating family relationship drama.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:13 PM – This Sun Oct 19. Abe Goldstein and his wife Jackie continue producing the best from the world of jazz concerts in their Jazz at Caspe Terrace series. Next up is uber-talented Ehud Asherie, pianist, on Sun Oct 19 at 2 PM. Listen as Ehud shares his backstory and his driving passion for jazz as inspired by a pantheon on incredible mentors.

Tickets: jazzatcaspe.weebly.com; Info: abegold1951@gmail.com

“…a master of swing and stride.” – The New Yorker

https://ehudpiano.com/

12:29 PM – In his new book, War Games, Alan Gratz brings an energized historical fictional immersion into 1936 Berlin during the Olympic Games. Masterfully weaving history with irresistible characters, Alan delivers a story that wraps itself around the reader’s heart, mind, and soul. His writing is geared for middle school readers, making this a perfect book for intergenerational shared reading.

https://www.alangratz.com/

12:44 PM – Book Launch Party Oct. 15 – and You’re Invited!

Join us from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mickey’s Irish Pub in Waukee, Iowa for the official Book Launch Party! Live music, free food and soft drinks, and cash bar. Get signed copies of the books, and enjoy conversations about mystery, crime, writing, publishing, and all things books!

As he continues to bring new Tony Harrington thrillers to his growing legions of fans, Joseph LeValley chats about his latest protagonist’s adventure in Murder Suspended. Listen as Joe shares glimpses into an adventure that takes Tony to Ireland.

https://josephlevalley.com/index.html

III. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child. Oct 17-26.

https://www.iowastage.org/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy. Oct 14-19.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

3. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

4. Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Babel Kind. Oct 19. Live concert recording event of playwright Kira Vonn’s musical, with musica and lyrics by legendary double Hall of Famer Tina Haase Findlay. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

5. Des Moines Playhouse – Runaway Twain Improv and Comedy Experiment. Oct 21.

6. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Oct 21-26.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Fright Night. Oct 21. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/runaway-twain-improv-aug25/

8. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. Oct 24-Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

9. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Xperiment. Oct 24-25. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

10. Broadway Cabaret (produced by Michael Howland). Always the Hero, Never the Villain. At St. James Celebrations, 9774 G24 Hwy, Indianola. October 26.

https://facebook.com/events/s/always-a-hero-never-the-villai/1789601984980540/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Childrens’ Theatre. Boxcar Children. Nov 7-23. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

12. Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Nov 7-29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/best-christmas-pageant-ever-2025/

13. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Willy Wonka Jr. Nov 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/

14. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Almost Maine. Nov 6-16. https://carouseltheatre.org/

15. Des Moines Performing Arts – National Geographic Series. Earth After Dark. Nov 18. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/national-geographic-live/earth-after-dark

16. Des Moines Symphony. Strength – Scottish Highlands & Eroica. Violinist Stefan Jackiw ignites the Civic Center with the triumphant and virtuosic melodies of Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy.

Nov 22-23. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Olsen Larsen Galleries. “The Female Gaze:” Opening reception Fri Oct 10 during Valley Junction Gallery Night.

· Moberg Gallery. Georgi Andonov. Through Oct 17.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Oct 9-Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Sun Oct 19, 5-9 PM. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. Mon Oct 27, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Mousetrap. Mon Nov 12, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Works of Growth and Recovery

In partnership with Community Support Advocates and Momentum, Olson-Larsen Galleries will present an evening of art, impact, and healing. Featuring works by artists living with mental illness or disability.

Oct 16, 6-8 PM

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

Day of the Dead:

The Des Moines Art Center hosts its annual Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, with music, dance performances, costumes, a film screening and a community ofrenda on display through Nov. 16. This year’s celebration is inspired by the concurrent exhibitions “Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Collaborations” and “Aliza Nisenbaum: Día de los Muertos.”

A related performance of the bilingual play “Sugar Skull!” is set for Nov. 8 as part of the Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Jazz at Caspe Terrace

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Nick Offerman. Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. Tue Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

2. DMPL Fall Author Series at Central Library. Hank Phillippi Ryan. All This Could Be Yours. Thu Oct 16, 7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Workshop. Dennis Maulsby. Haibun: Exploring the Boundaries between Prose and Poetry. Fri Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

4. Hoyt Sherman Place – Special Event. David Sedaris. Happy Go Lucky. Tue Oct 21, 7:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Sylvia Nemmers. Happy Now? Shattering the Myth of Happily Ever After. Thu Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Anesa Kajtazovic. Anesa, No Ŝkola Today. Mon Oct 27, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz