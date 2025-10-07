Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“Any work of art, provided it springs from a sincere motivation to further understanding between people, is an act of faith and therefore is an act of love.” – Truman Capote (1924-1984), an American author, screenwriter, playwright, and actor who is considered a founder of New Journalism. He is best known for his 1966 true-crime novel In Cold Blood. His other famous work is Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1958). Capote won two O. Henry Short Story Prizes, an Edgar Award, and a National Institute of Arts and Letters Creative Writing Award.

Des Moines Symphony

The Des Moines Symphony will perform the score for the 40th Anniversary Celebration of The Goonies – while the movie plays on the big screen – on Saturday, October 11 at 3:30 PM at the Civic Center.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/the-goonies-in-concert-40th-anniversary/

Third Annual Banned Books Festival @Franklin Event Center, 4800 Franklin Avenue.

Sat Oct 11, Noon to 5 PM. All ages are invited to this FREE event hosted by Beaverdale Books, celebrating the Freedom to Read. It is a great chance to join with like-minded folks who share their concerns on the subject of book bans, censorship, and the future. Bring the family and enjoy a storytime, author talks, discussions, poetry readings, and more. Be sure to visit our Pop Up Shop for a great selection of books and merchandise. Visit this link for full lineup details.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/banned-books-festival-2025/

An Evening with Author Carol Roh Spaulding

Central Library, Thu Oct 9, 6 PM. Award-winning author Carol Roh Spaulding will lead a conversation about her work and writing journey. Her novel Helen Button won the Eludia Award, and her short story collection Waiting for Mr. Kim and Other Stories won the Flannery O’Connor Award.

https://www.dmpl.org/event/writing-your-life-introduction-memoir-123537

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 3 p.m. at the Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines, IA.

ADMISSION: FREE!

TICKETS: Tickets are required. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light

A most worthy road trip

Iowa City Book Festival features readings, discussions and more. The 17th annual Iowa City Book Festival, taking place from Oct. 5-12, 2025, will showcase a dynamic mix of original events and collaborative programs with partner organizations, all celebrating the power of the written word and the exchange of ideas. Fans of fiction, poetry, environmental issues, and science fiction will find several events of interest among the usual mix of authors and topics. https://www.iowacityofliterature.org/icbf/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – West Des Moines Historical Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker shares insights into a most engaging time-travel experience as they host the Jordan House Heritage Jubilee on Sat Oct 11 from 1-4 PM. Savor the experience of hands-on pioneer skills and tasks.

https://www.wdmhs.org/

11:15 AM – Celebrated writer Erin Becker will be headlining the 3rd Annual Banned Books Festival n Des Moines on Sat Oct 11. She will be sharing her new book, Crushing It, a marvelous debut pre-teen novel.

“Two eighth grade soccer players manage messy families, fractured friendship, and confusing feelings in Becker’s charming debut, a delight for fans of realistic, emotionally deep novels. Becker lines up relatable problems and believably conflicted choices alongside a tender, slow-building romance and intense soccer matches.”

– Publisher’s Weekly

https://www.erinbecker.me/

11:32 AM – In her captivating biography of one of the great American songwriter musicians, Jane Eisner’s Carole King: She Made the Earth Move is a beautifully immersive journey into Carole King’s life. Listen as Jane shares some backstory insights and peeks into this masterpiece.

“Jane Eisner movingly traces King’s journey to become one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of all time. This masterful biographer’s evocative interpretations of King’s music will spur readers to update their playlists to listen, with new appreciation, to her songs.”

— Pamela Nadell, American Jewish historian and author of Antisemitism, an American Tradition

https://jeisner.com/

11:47 AM – Iowa Stage Theatre Company prepares to open its next production, Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize winning Buried Child, on Fri Oct 17 thru Oct 26. Listen as Director Sean Canuso and one of the leading actors, veteran stage performer Richard Maynard (in the role of Dodge) share insights into this captivating family relationship drama.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:00 PM – Abe Goldstein and his wife Jackie continue producing the best from the world of jazz concerts in their Jazz at Caspe Terrace series. Next up is uber-talented Ehud Asherie, pianist, on Sun Oct 19 at 2 PM. Listen as Ehud shares his backstory and his driving passion for jazz as inspired by a pantheon on incredible mentors.

Tickets: jazzatcaspe.weebly.com; Info: abegold1951@gmail.com

“…a master of swing and stride.” – The New Yorker

https://ehudpiano.com/

12:16 PM – Des Moines Performing Arts opens its Temple Theatre Comedy Series with the uproarious Disenchanted: The Hit Musical Comedy running Oct 14-19. Listen as Emily Qualmann (who plays Sleeping Beauty) provides a tantalizing glimpse into this musical comedic gem, a perfect evening out for couples, friends or first dates.

“A NIGHT OF ENCHANTMENT, IRREVERENCE, AND NON-STOP LAUGHTER”

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/disenchanted

12:29 PM – In his powerful To Save a Life, Larry Zuckerman whisks his readers back to a different America, anchored in New York City in the early 1900s through the lens of immigrants forced into sweat shop labor. Captivating, immersive – Larry shares the inspiration behind this incredible novel.

“In this absorbing story of Jews settling in the “Golden Land” of New York in the early 1900s, the search for freedom is revealed as more than finding a place. It is also a journey toward reconciliation with the past, with faith, with dogma; this is the ground of hope for the future. Zuckerman writes with empathy, insight, and delightful flashes of wry humor, creating characters that seem to breathe beyond the page.”

–Robyn Cadwallader, author of The Anchoress and The Fire and the Rose

https://www.larryzuckerman.com/

12:44 PM – Author, activist, and educator Bill McKibben presents a richly researched gem in his new Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization. Bill provides glimpses into this powerful book, providing a deep understanding of the situation and a path to betterment.

“No journalist has covered the climate story longer or better than Bill McKibben… Here Comes the Sun [is] an essential read for anyone interested in where the climate story is heading.”

– Mark Hertsgaard, The Nation

https://billmckibben.com/

https://thirdact.org/ – A community of Americans over 60 determined to change the world for the better

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Thru Oct 15.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

2. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals. Sun Oct 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

3. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. Oct 14-Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

4. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy. Oct 14-19.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

5. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child. Oct 17-26.

https://www.iowastage.org/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Oct 21-26.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Broadway Cabaret (produced by Michael Howland). Always the Hero, Never the Villain. At St. James Celebrations, 9774 G24 Hwy, Indianola. October 26.

https://facebook.com/events/s/always-a-hero-never-the-villai/1789601984980540/

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Olsen Larsen Galleries. “The Female Gaze:” Opening reception Fri Oct 10 during Valley Junction Gallery Night.

· Moberg Gallery. Georgi Andonov. Through Oct 17.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Oct 9-Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. Mon Oct 27, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Works of Growth and Recovery

In partnership with Community Support Advocates and Momentum, Olson-Larsen Galleries will present an evening of art, impact, and healing. Featuring works by artists living with mental illness or disability.

Oct 16, 6-8 PM

Jazz at Caspe Terrace – Sun Oct 19, 2 PM: EHUD ASHERIE

Largely self-taught, or rather, “old schooled,” pianist Ehud Asherie learned the ropes at Smalls, the legendary Greenwich Village club, where he spent most of his early teens hanging out at late night jam sessions. Mentored by the late pianists Frank Hewitt and Barry Harris (who we had the pleasure of bringing to Des Moines in 1984), Asherie began to develop his “virtuosity and his ear for clean, crisp lines” (The Star Ledger). Later, an admiration for earlier piano styles took hold and Asherie absorbed them in his playing. In the words of The New Yorker, “Asherie is a master of swing and stride.” His present style combines this broad tradition, merging idioms into a distinctly personal approach. With its intimate and acoustically perfect setting and the magnificent sound of its

Steinway piano, Caspe Terrace is the ideal place to experience the artistry of Ehud Asherie.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

Day of the Dead:

The Des Moines Art Center hosts its annual Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, with music, dance performances, costumes, a film screening and a community ofrenda on display through Nov. 16. This year’s celebration is inspired by the concurrent exhibitions “Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Collaborations” and “Aliza Nisenbaum: Día de los Muertos.”

A related performance of the bilingual play “Sugar Skull!” is set for Nov. 8 as part of the Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Jazz at Caspe Terrace

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

1. Beaverdale Books Special Event – Banned Books Week Oct 5-11. Community wide.

2. Beaverdale Books – Lorna Stallman. Broom-Tastrophe, Klink, and Shear Magic. Mon Oct 6, 4:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books at the Olmsted Center, Drake University – Amanda Jones. That Librarian. Wed Oct 8, 7 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. John T. Price. Goethe’s Oak: A Holocaust Story. Fri Oct 10, 6:30 PM.

5. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Banned Books Festival. Sat Oct 11, Noon-5 PM.

6. Special guest author at Banned Books Festival. Beth Macy. Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America. Sat Oct 11, 2:30 PM.

7. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Nick Offerman. Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. Tue Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

8. DMPL Fall Author Series at Central Library. Hank Phillippi Ryan. All This Could Be Yours. Thu Oct 16, 7 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Workshop. Dennis Maulsby. Haibun: Exploring the Boundaries between Prose and Poetry. Fri Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

10. Hoyt Sherman Place – Special Event. David Sedaris. Happy Go Lucky. Tue Oct 21, 7:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. Sylvia Nemmers. Happy Now? Shattering the Myth of Happily Ever After. Thu Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books. Anesa Kajtazovic. Anesa, No Ŝkola Today. Mon Oct 27, 6:30 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

14. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

15. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

16. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

17. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

18. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

19. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

