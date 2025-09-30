Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

Ankeny Community Theatre

Blithe Spirit opens this Fri Oct 3 thru Oct 12. Come experience Noël Coward’s playwriting brilliance in the intimate confines of Ankeny Community Theatre.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

First Friday at Mainframe Studios – Pen & Ink

In what has become an eagerly anticipated monthly cultural immersion, Mainframe Studios becomes a vibrant space for cultural adventurism. This Fri Oct 3, the doors are wide open from 5-8 PM in this energized, free, family-friendly event. Come enjoy this unique opportunity to visit a wealth of artists in their studios, discuss their works, enjoy the bounty of visuals. Food, music, fun all await the cultural adventurer as they explore October’s featured multimedia exhibition.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events#calendar-d2b22f53-09cf-4e8b-a403-1f79feee9017-event-519dce5d-c818-46c4-8033-f6a030fa2907

A most worthy road trip

Iowa City Book Festival features readings, discussions and more. The 17th annual Iowa City Book Festival, taking place from Oct. 5-12, 2025, will showcase a dynamic mix of original events and collaborative programs with partner organizations, all celebrating the power of the written word and the exchange of ideas. Fans of fiction, poetry, environmental issues, and science fiction will find several events of interest among the usual mix of authors and topics.

https://www.iowacityofliterature.org/icbf/

Plymouth Church to host Censorship and Banned Books Event

Des Moines – Oct 5 at 12:15 PM, at the beginning of Banned Books Week, Plymouth Church will be hosting “Censorship! Banned Books Panel & Discussion” featuring several well-known community leaders and activists to discuss the First Amendment, and the impact of censorship and banning books in Iowa and beyond.

Participants: Kevin and Mollie Cooney, retired long-time Iowa journalists (moderators); Sen. Janet Petersen, Iowa State Senator; Mark Stringer, Executive Director, Iowa ACLU; Sara Parris, Annie’s Foundation; and, Jacquie Easly, Black Child Development Institute.

https://www.plymouthchurch.com/news/oct-5-censorship-and-banned-books-panel-amp-lunch

Drake University Alumni Choir: Umeri “Into One Song”

University Alumni Choir will perform a free Oct. 5 concert – “Into One Song.” This choir is so unique and includes 24 Drake choir alum. They will perform Mozart’s “Missa brevis” and also “Sacred Place” by up-and-coming composer Alex Berko under the direction of Dr. Aimee Beckmann-Collier.

https://calendar.drake.edu/event/umeri-concert-into-one-song-3629

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs

This is the very first Spanish-language theater project in Des Moines, debuting on October 4 at 7 p.m. in the Stoner Theater. Gabriela Fuentes, M.A. (she/her/hers/ella), an Independent Performer and the Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs Director, reflects the excitement this project brings to Iowa.

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs is more than a play. It’s a 6-week collective creation project led by Latinx adults who have long dreamed of exploring the performing arts but never had the opportunity. Through this project, we are not only celebrating art and language, but also ensuring every participant is compensated for their time and talent. This project will have English interpretation available for non-Spanish speakers.

Third Annual Banned Books Festival @Franklin Event Center, 4800 Franklin Avenue.

Sat Oct 11, Noon to 5 PM. All ages are invited to this FREE event hosted by Beaverdale Books, celebrating the Freedom to Read. It is a great chance to join with like-minded folks who share their concerns on the subject of book bans, censorship, and the future. Bring the family and enjoy a storytime, author talks, discussions, poetry readings, and more. Be sure to visit our Pop Up Shop for a great selection of books and merchandise. Visit this link for full lineup details.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/banned-books-festival-2025/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Novelist and screenwriter Matthew Blake delivers an irresistible and immersive reading adventure with his psychological thriller, A Murder in Paris. Listen as Mattew shares glimpses into this story, with some special backstory insights.

“Riveting . . . . Blake weaves a sprawling spiderweb of a plot that spans nearly a century and thrills from start to finish, though some suspension of disbelief is required. With a memorable protagonist, jaw-dropping twists, and provocative questions about the nature of memory, this page-turner is nearly impossible to forget.”

— Publishers Weekly (starred review)

https://www.instagram.com/matthewblakewriter

11:14 AM – The Ballad of Innes of Skara Skaill, Faulkner Hunt quickly draws readers into a special tale about two brothers. Listen as Faulkner shares glimpses into the inspiration behind this exceptional story.

“A thrilling mix of history, adventure, and high-stakes intrigue, The Ballad of Innes of Skara Skaill is a pulse-pounding mystery set against the rugged beauty of the North Atlantic islands. Seeping with atmosphere, the novel brings to life a small island community readers will easily lose themselves in. Alternating between taut, cinematic action and quiet evocative moments, Hunt delivers a heart-racing journey through storm-lashed landscapes, forgotten relics, and the bonds of found family.”

— Soman Chainani (Author, The School for Good and Evil series)

https://faulknerhunt.com/

11:30 AM – From acclaimed author, actor, and singer-songwriter David Duchovny, a deeply personal, existential, and insightful debut poetry collection, About Time: Poetry. Listen as David shares insights into his poetic journey and why it happened now, after writing several books, his songwriting/musical career, and his acting work.

“David Duchovny is known as one of the most talented, brightest, and wickedly funny actors in the entertainment business. He is also a wonderful writer, as evidenced by his many novels and this collection of intimate and humorous poetry.”

― Alec Baldwin, actor, author of Nevertheless

https://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/about-time-poems/

11:43 AM – David Duchovny reads “Evergreen” from his debut poetry collection, About Time.

11:45 AM – West Des Moines Historical Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker shares insights into a most engaging time-travel experience as they host the Jordan House Heritage Jubilee on Sat Oct 11 from 1-4 PM. Savor the experience of hands-on pioneer skills and tasks.

https://www.wdmhs.org/

12:00 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre tackles the brilliant dialogue of Noel Coward in their production of Blithe Spirit running Oct 3-12. Tyler Smith (as Charles) and Amy McGrew (as Madame Arcati) deliver an energized glimpse into this production.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

12:13 PM – Tyler Alexander has written an exquisitely presented, personal insight through letters written during America’s Civil War in If I Can Get Home this Fall: A Story of Love, Loss, and a Cause in the Civil War. Listen as Tyler shares his inspiration and process that captured a story that reads like a novel and resonates with a vibrant life.

“These are some of the best and most moving of the thousands of Civil War letters I have encountered. The reader will experience an extraordinary degree of empathy and admiration for Sergeant Dan Mason of the Sixth Vermont Infantry, who subsequently became captain of the Nineteenth U.S. Colored Troops. Tyler Alexander weaves together the letters with biographical and narrative details that tell a remarkable (and tragic) personal, as well as historical, story.”

—James M. McPherson, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning Battle Cry of Freedom: The Civil War Era

https://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/author/tyler-alexander/

12:33 PM – Unity of Des Moines presents its fall Spirit Seekers Fair on Sat Oct 18 at Unity, 414-31st Street. This free, family-friendly event is a wonderful and inviting way to explore a vast realm of metaphysical and spiritual modalities. Listen as Stevie Lang and Kathy Love share some of the details of this beneficial opportunity.

“The wonderful cultural adventurism event happens twice a year, and those who have discovered it make it a regular experience, as each Spirit Seekers Fair offers a diversity of offerings for the curious to explore.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.unitydesmoines.com/SPACERENTAL

12:47 PM – In Not Lost Yet, Janis Falk whisks readers back to the 1930s as Eastern European immigrants struggle in their harsh working environment. This wonderful underdog story will capture the reader’s soul, and Janis shares insights into its origins.

“Janis Falk has created a riveting story of the 1930s labor movement in Detroit. Through extensive research and complex characters, she reveals an emotional portrait of the Polish immigrant community and the forces working to keep them down, a tale so relevant to today.”

—Jerod Santek, founding and artistic director of Write On

https://janisfalk.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Playhouse. Bright Star. Thru Oct 5. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Oct 3-15.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

3. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals. Sun Oct 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

4. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. Oct 14-Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy. Oct 14-19.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child. Oct 17-26.

https://www.iowastage.org/

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Oct 21-26.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

8. Broadway Cabaret (produced by Michael Howland). Always the Hero, Never the Villain. At St. James Celebrations, 9774 G24 Hwy, Indianola. October 26.

https://facebook.com/events/s/always-a-hero-never-the-villai/1789601984980540/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. “In Surreal Life,” a group show, debuts Sep 21 at Moberg Gallery featuring Bulgarian artist Georgi Andonov, and a selection of works by gallery artists. Andonov works in many mediums and genres, and his paintings draw from the inclination to nostalgia.

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Olsen Larsen Galleries. “The Female Gaze:” Opening reception Fri Oct 10 during Valley Junction Gallery Night.

· Moberg Gallery. Georgi Andonov. Through Oct 17.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Oct 9-Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street, the play. Sat Oct 4, 9:30 AM for children only, ages 8-14, Sun Oct 5, 6:30 PM (adults only), Mon Oct 6, 6:30 PM (adults only). Performances Dec 5-14.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-miracle-on-34th-street/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. Mon Oct 27, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

West Des Moines Historical Society and City of West Des Moines Host First Annual Heritage Jubilee

Celebrating History, Culture, and Community on October 11

WEST DES MOINES, IA — The West Des Moines Historical Society and the City of West Des Moines are proud to present the 1st Annual Heritage Jubilee on Saturday, October 11, from 1–4 p.m. at the historic Jordan House Museum grounds.

This family-friendly event marks the 175th anniversary of the completion of the first phase of construction of the Jordan House, one of Iowa’s most significant landmarks. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, heritage demonstrations, historic games, crafts, and hands-on experiences.

Highlights include:

Apple cider making on antique presses

Toe-Tapping Tunes from The Weary Ramblers

Indigenous Experience: History of the tribes who once lived in West Des Moines

Underground Railroad Journey: Explore stories through historical figures

Legacy Woods Update: Learn about new progress at Legacy Woods

Historical reenactors

Pack a Wagon: Test your skills for the Oregon Trail journey

Build a Log Cabin: Pioneer skills in action

Laundry Station and Corn Grinding & Bird Feeder Project

Owl Pellet Dissection & Bone Identification, sponsored by NCMIC

In addition, heritage vendors and demonstrators will showcase traditional skills, such as broom-making, herb preservation, and wattle fence building, with support from the Polk County Master Gardeners.

The Heritage Jubilee is free and open to the public.

City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals

Contact: Richard Thimmesch, Executive Director,

executivedirector@ciwe.org or 515-991-8653

Christian Carichner, Artistic Director and Conductor, cbc@iastate.edu

WHEN: Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Staplin Performing Arts Center

3650 Woodland Ave.

West Des Moines, IA 50266

ADMISSION: FREE!

TICKETS: Tickets are required. Available at https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

Works of Growth and Recovery

In partnership with Community Support Advocates and Momentum, Olson-Larsen Galleries will present an evening of art, impact, and healing. Featuring works by artists living with mental illness or disability.

Oct 16, 6-8 PM

Jazz at Caspe Terrace – Sun Oct 19, 2 PM: EHUD ASHERIE

Largely self-taught, or rather, “old schooled,” pianist Ehud Asherie learned the ropes at Smalls, the legendary Greenwich Village club, where he spent most of his early teens hanging out at late night jam sessions. Mentored by the late pianists Frank Hewitt and Barry Harris (who we had the pleasure of bringing to Des Moines in 1984), Asherie began to develop his “virtuosity and his ear for clean, crisp lines” (The Star Ledger). Later, an admiration for earlier piano styles took hold and Asherie absorbed them in his playing. In the words of The New Yorker, “Asherie is a master of swing and stride.” His present style combines this broad tradition, merging idioms into a distinctly personal approach. With its intimate and acoustically perfect setting and the magnificent sound of its

Steinway piano, Caspe Terrace is the ideal place to experience the artistry of Ehud Asherie.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

Day of the Dead: The Des Moines Art Center hosts its annual Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, with music, dance performances, costumes, a film screening and a community ofrenda on display through Nov. 16. This year’s celebration is inspired by the concurrent exhibitions “Manuel Álvarez Bravo: Collaborations” and “Aliza Nisenbaum: Día de los Muertos.”

A related performance of the bilingual play “Sugar Skull!” is set for Nov. 8 as part of the Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

Iowa Culinary History

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, nonprofit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Savor Iowa’s Culinary History presented by Darcy Maulsby, on Thu Nov 13 at 5 PM in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room. Savor Iowa’s amazing food heritage! Iowa’s delectable cuisine is quintessentially Midwestern, grounded in its rich farming heritage and spiced with diverse ethnic influences. In this Ask the Expert, dig in as we serve up Iowa’s tastiest traditions. From the chili & cinnamon rolls phenomenon to Maid-Rites, discover the remarkable stories behind Iowa’s classics and savor a smorgasbord of other unique Iowa food traditions. Pull up a chair, gain a few cooking tips and relish what you missed in history class in this fascinating presentation by Darcy Maulsby, author, farmer, speaker, and avid home cook. This program is based on Darcy’s book, A Culinary History of Iowa: Sweet Corn, Pork Tenderloins, Maid-Rites and More.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited. Register online at

https://thsavoriowasculinaryhistory.eventbrite.com

or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Ames Public Library – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Lindy Smith. Leaves ad Light: Sunprints of American Native Plants. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

3. State Historical Building – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Fri Sep 26, 5 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Ashlie Hand. Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit. Wed Oct 1, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books at the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center – John Dinges. Chile in Their Hearts. Fri Oct 3, 6 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books Special Event – Banned Books Week Oct 5-11. Community wide.

7. Beaverdale Books – Lorna Stallman. Broom-Tastrophe, Klink, and Shear Magic. Mon Oct 6, 4:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books at the Olmsted Center, Drake University – Amanda Jones. That Librarian. Wed Oct 8, 7 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. John T. Price. Goethe’s Oak: A Holocaust Story. Fri Oct 10, 6:30 PM.

10. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Banned Books Festival. Sat Oct 11, Noon-5 PM.

11. Special guest author at Banned Books Festival. Beth Macy. Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America. Sat Oct 11, 2:30 PM.

12. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Nick Offerman. Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. Tue Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

13. DMPL Fall Author Series at Central Library. Hank Phillippi Ryan. All This Could Be Yours. Thu Oct 16, 7 PM.

14. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Workshop. Dennis Maulsby. Haibun: Exploring the Boundaries between Prose and Poetry. Fri Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

15. Hoyt Sherman Place – Special Event. David Sedaris. Happy Go Lucky. Tue Oct 21, 7:30 PM.

16. Beaverdale Books. Sylvia Nemmers. Happy Now? Shattering the Myth of Happily Ever After. Thu Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

17. Beaverdale Books. Anesa Kajtazovic. Anesa, No Ŝkola Today. Mon Oct 27, 6:30 PM.

18. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

19. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

20. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

21. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

22. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

23. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

24. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Thank you for your cultural adventurism,

John Busbee for The Culture Buzz