Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Latino Heritage Festival returns to Western Gateway Park, Sep 27 – 28.

One of the region’s most festive events beckons cultural adventurers for two days of immersive fun.

https://www.latinoheritagefestival.org/

Impressive Iowa Gold Star Military Museum event

One of America’s best military museums is at Camp Dodge, with a wealth of exceptional displays, dioramas and more. The “Liberator” Exhibition. Thru Oct 11. Known as the “Liberator” in World War II Europe, the Harley Davidson WLA military motorcycle was the first vehicle to enter towns liberated from German occupation. Iowa Gold Star Military Museum. Free admission. goldstarmuseum.iowa.gov

Des Moines Symphony – Season Debut: Featuring Triumph – Tchaikovsky 5. Sep 27-28.

https://dmsymphony.org/

Ballet Des Moines – Forward. Featuring Jennifer Archibald in this much-anticipated world premiere, plus Tom Mattingly work and the first work from the new artistic director, Eric Trope. Sep 26-27. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs

This is the very first Spanish-language theater project in Des Moines, debuting on October 4 at 7 p.m. in the Stoner Theater. Gabriela Fuentes, M.A. (she/her/hers/ella), an Independent Performer and the Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs Director, reflects the excitement this project brings to Iowa.

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs is more than a play. It’s a 6-week collective creation project led by Latinx adults who have long dreamed of exploring the performing arts but never had the opportunity. Through this project, we are not only celebrating art and language, but also ensuring every participant is compensated for their time and talent. This project will have English interpretation available for non-Spanish speakers.

There are still opportunities for businesses and individuals to support this project through their special GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/Bringspanishlanguagetheatertodesmoinesdonatenow?attribution_id=sl:19756be1-9d6c-4f8d-882a-b3274ab2b31a&lang=en_US&ts=1756483106&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp17_tb&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – West Des Moines Historical Society Executive Director Gale Brubaker shares insights into a most engaging time-travel experience as they host the Jordan House Heritage Jubilee on Sat Oct 11 from 1-4 PM. Savor the experience of hands-on pioneer skills and tasks.

https://www.wdmhs.org/

11:15 AM – Sharing insights into the fourth book of her Witchlings Series, Claribel A. Ortega displays her enthusiasm and spirited writing in Scepter of Memories. Listen as she shares her origin story for this imaginative series targeting middle school readers, and attracting readers across the age spectrum, including adults creating intergenerational reading adventures.

“Centering three resourceful, sympathetic protagonists and considering issues of exploitation and privilege, Witchlings interweaves Spanish phrases, contemporary elements, and well-grounded magical worldbuilding.”

— Publishers Weekly

https://www.claribelortega.com/books

11:30 AM – The incomparable science writer Mary Roach returns to the show and tackles another fascinating subject in Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy. Anchored in compelling information and delivered with flair and humor, Mary makes science absolutely irresistible…and, relevant.

“In her brilliant (and brilliantly funny book) Replaceable You, Mary Roach explores the puzzle of the human body, the way we can assemble and reassemble the very human pieces into different versions of who we are and how we work. The result is intriguing, compassionate, wise and―as with all her books―addictively readable. Or to put this another way: Don’t miss it.”

― Deborah Blum, best-selling author of The Poisoner’s Handbook

https://maryroach.net/

11:46 AM – In a wonderfully illustrated telling of the true life adventure of an escaped rescue dog captures the attention and hearts of America in Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience & Rescue. Kaye Courington captures this tale in rhythmic appeal, and shares insights into the story.

“For many, Scrim and the team that rescued him became a symbol of perseverance and hope, inspiring a community that rallied around him.”

-Hannah Levitan, The Times-Picayune

https://www.susanschadtpress.com/shop/p/scrim-a-new-orleans-story-of-resilience-and-rescue

12:00 PM – Charles Dickens is one of literature’s most revered names, and scholar Peter Conrad does exceptional work to reveal facets of this writer’s brilliance that we never knew before in Dickens the Enchanter: Inside the Explosive Imagination of the Great Storyteller. Listen as Peter shares tantalizing glimpses into this celebrated writer, giving us revelatory insights we will savor.

“Dickensian is a language, not an adjective. Conrad speaks it fluently.”

— Spectator World

https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/dickens-the-enchanter-9781399409193/

12:19 PM – Mindy Mejia adds another wonderful reading adventure with Book 3 of the Iowa Series with The Whisper Place. Anchoring her thrillers in real Iowa locations while spinning a mesmerizing tale, this novel is a rich follow-up to her inaugural Iowa Series thriller.

“Mindy Mejia is the dark voice of the Heartland. Her stories capture perfectly the beauty of the Midwest while conjuring all the unsettling possibilities that lurk beneath. There are few authors who can twist the ordinary into such frightening and compelling scenarios, and Mindy Mejia tops that list.”

—William Kent Krueger

https://mindymejia.com/

12:33 PM – The prolific writer Brian Freeman returns with a new stand-alone thriller, Photograph. Freeman’s work spans an enticing variety of work, from his celebrated work entrusting the Jason Bourne franchise to his pen and imagination to his compelling protagonist, Jonathan Stride, in that series.

https://bfreemanbooks.com/

12:46 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre tackles the brilliant dialogue of Noel Coward in their production of Blithe Spirit running Oct 3-12. Tyler Smith (as Charles) and Amy McGrew (as Madame Arcati) deliver an energized glimpse into this production.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Symphony – Season Debut: Triumph – Tchaikovsky 5. Sep 27-28.

https://dmsymphony.org/

2. Ballet Des Moines – Forward. Featuring Jennifer Archibald in this much-anticipated world premiere, plus Tom Mattingly work and the first work from the new artistic director, Eric Trope. Sep 26-27. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

3. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Blithe Spirit. Thru Sep 28. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

4. Des Moines Playhouse. Bright Star. Thru Oct 5. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

5. Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Oct 3-15.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

6. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals. Sun Oct 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

7. CAP (Class Action Productions) Theatre. Beetlejuice Jr. Oct 14-Nov 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/

8. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Disenchanted! The Hit Musical Comedy. Oct 14-19.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child. Oct 17-26.

https://www.iowastage.org/

10. Des Moines Performing Arts – Willis Broadway Series. A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Oct 21-26.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/

11. Broadway Cabaret (produced by Michael Howland). Always the Hero, Never the Villain. At St. James Celebrations, 9774 G24 Hwy, Indianola. October 26.

https://facebook.com/events/s/always-a-hero-never-the-villai/1789601984980540/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Exhibitions –

· Moberg Gallery. “In Surreal Life,” a group show, debuts Sep 21 at Moberg Gallery featuring Bulgarian artist Georgi Andonov, and a selection of works by gallery artists. Andonov works in many mediums and genres, and his paintings draw from the inclination to nostalgia.

· Polk County Heritage Gallery. “Notes from the Sea,” an invitational show with Sara Sato as curator plays, through Sep 24.

· Des Moines Art Center. “Iowa Artists,” through Nov 2.

· Des Moines Art Center. Robert Rauschenberg, through Dec 14.

· Des Moines Art Center. Aliza Nisenbaum “Dia de los Muertos,” through Jan 11, 2026.

· Des Moines Art Center. Ana Medieta “Grass Breathing,” through Dec 14.

· Olsen Larsen Galleries. “The Female Gaze:” Opening reception Fri Oct 10 during Valley Junction Gallery Night.

· Moberg Gallery. Georgi Andonov. Through Oct 17.

· Heritage Art Gallery. Larry Campbell Paintings 1964-2025. Oct 9-Nov 13.

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street, the play. Sat Oct 4, 9:30 AM for children only, ages 8-14, Sun Oct 5, 6:30 PM (adults only), Mon Oct 6, 6:30 PM (adults only). Performances Dec 5-14.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-miracle-on-34th-street/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Red Riding Hood: Both Sides of the Story. Mon Oct 27, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/red-riding-hood/

· A Short Story Contest – This Time Next Year. Sponsored by Des Moines Public Library and Little Village. Submissions are due Oct 31 at 12 PM. Check this link for rules and submission guildelines. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpllittle-village-short-story-contest

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check out these theatre companies to consider a wide range of engagement opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

West Des Moines Historical Society and City of West Des Moines Host First Annual Heritage Jubilee

Celebrating History, Culture, and Community on October 11

WEST DES MOINES, IA — The West Des Moines Historical Society and the City of West Des Moines are proud to present the 1st Annual Heritage Jubilee on Saturday, October 11, from 1–4 p.m. at the historic Jordan House Museum grounds.

This family-friendly event marks the 175th anniversary of the completion of the first phase of construction of the Jordan House, one of Iowa’s most significant landmarks. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, heritage demonstrations, historic games, crafts, and hands-on experiences.

Highlights include:

Apple cider making on antique presses

Toe-Tapping Tunes from The Weary Ramblers

Indigenous Experience: History of the tribes who once lived in West Des Moines

Underground Railroad Journey: Explore stories through historical figures

Legacy Woods Update: Learn about new progress at Legacy Woods

Historical reenactors

Pack a Wagon: Test your skills for the Oregon Trail journey

Build a Log Cabin: Pioneer skills in action

Laundry Station and Corn Grinding & Bird Feeder Project

Owl Pellet Dissection & Bone Identification, sponsored by NCMIC

In addition, heritage vendors and demonstrators will showcase traditional skills, such as broom-making, herb preservation, and wattle fence building, with support from the Polk County Master Gardeners.

The Heritage Jubilee is free and open to the public.

Jazz at Caspe Terrace – Sun Oct 19, 2 PM: EHUD ASHERIE

Largely self-taught, or rather, “old schooled,” pianist Ehud Asherie learned the ropes at Smalls, the legendary Greenwich Village club, where he spent most of his early teens hanging out at late night jam sessions. Mentored by the late pianists Frank Hewitt and Barry Harris (who we had the pleasure of bringing to Des Moines in 1984), Asherie began to develop his “virtuosity and his ear for clean, crisp lines” (The Star Ledger). Later, an admiration for earlier piano styles took hold and Asherie absorbed them in his playing. In the words of The New Yorker, “Asherie is a master of swing and stride.” His present style combines this broad tradition, merging idioms into a distinctly personal approach. With its intimate and acoustically perfect setting and the magnificent sound of its

Steinway piano, Caspe Terrace is the ideal place to experience the artistry of Ehud Asherie.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2 PM: FRANK BASILE & JEB PATTON

Dubbed a “prized sideman” by The New Yorker, baritone saxophonist Frank Basile has been called upon to perform with, record with, and tour the world with many of jazz’s finest musicians and ensembles. In addition to his activities as a sideman and educator, Basile also takes an active role as leader of his own quartet, quintet and sextet. To date, Basile, who is among a handful of baritone saxophonist dedicated to keeping the legacy of Pepper Adams alive, has released three recordings as a leader, and his band has headlined at many of New York’s major jazz clubs. Basile will be accompanied by pianist Jeb Patton, who is known as a “player of great expression” and “not one to tread the predictable,” as well as a “simpatico accompanist” for The Heath Brothers. Recent New York City metro area appearances for Patton include performances with the Jimmy Heath Big Band at the Blue Note, with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra at the Village Vanguard, with the George Coleman Quintet at the Jazz Standard, and with the Rodney Green trio feat. Peter Washington at Mezzrow. Although the two have worked together in The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, The Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, this will be their first performance as a duo.

Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Ames Public Library – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Lindy Smith. Leaves ad Light: Sunprints of American Native Plants. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

3. State Historical Building – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Fri Sep 26, 5 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Ashlie Hand. Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit. Wed Oct 1, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books at the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center – John Dinges. Chile in Their Hearts. Fri Oct 3, 6 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books Special Event – Banned Books Week Oct 5-11. Community wide.

7. Beaverdale Books – Lorna Stallman. Broom-Tastrophe, Klink, and Shear Magic. Mon Oct 6, 4:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books at the Olmsted Center, Drake University – Amanda Jones. That Librarian. Wed Oct 8, 7 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. John T. Price. Goethe’s Oak: A Holocaust Story. Fri Oct 10, 6:30 PM.

10. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Banned Books Festival. Sat Oct 11, Noon-5 PM.

11. Special guest author at Banned Books Festival. Beth Macy. Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America. Sat Oct 11, 2:30 PM.

12. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Nick Offerman. Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. Tue Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

13. DMPL Fall Author Series at Central Library. Hank Phillippi Ryan. All This Could Be Yours. Thu Oct 16, 7 PM.

14. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Workshop. Dennis Maulsby. Haibun: Exploring the Boundaries between Prose and Poetry. Fri Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

15. Hoyt Sherman Place – Special Event. David Sedaris. Happy Go Lucky. Tue Oct 21, 7:30 PM.

16. Beaverdale Books. Sylvia Nemmers. Happy Now? Shattering the Myth of Happily Ever After. Thu Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

17. Beaverdale Books. Anesa Kajtazovic. Anesa, No Ŝkola Today. Mon Oct 27, 6:30 PM.

18. Beaverdale Books. Larry Baker. Tell It Slant. Tue Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

19. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Baart. Where He Left Me, A Novel. Thu Nov 6, 6:30 PM.

20. Beaverdale Books. Heather Gudenkauf. The Perfect Hosts. Sat Nov 8, 4 PM.

21. Beaverdale Books. Karen Bermann. The Art of Being a Stranger. Fri Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

22. Beaverdale Books. Timothy Cap Diebel. Savoring Awe. Wed Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

23. Beaverdale Books Open Mic Poetry Night. Featuring local contributors to Poetry Potluck Anthology – Volume 2. Celebrated Iowa poets Kelsey Bigelow and Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey lead what has become one of Iowa’s best poetry creative events. Fri Nov 21, 7 PM.

24. Beaverdale Books. Sam Coleman. For His Heartbeat a Drumline. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

