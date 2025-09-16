From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

“Men in authority will always think that criticism of their policies is dangerous. They will always equate their policies with patriotism, and find criticism subversive.” – Henry Steele Commager (1902-1998), an American historian. As one of the most active and prolific liberal intellectuals of his time, with 40 books and 700 essays and reviews, he helped define modern liberalism in the United States.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – Iowa/Greater Des Moines cultural news of the week;

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Playhouse musical opens

Bright Star, the hit Broadway musical, with music by comedian / writer / actor / musician Steve Martin and Edie Brickell of the New Bohemians, opens this Fri Sep 19 and runs thru Oct 5. This new Broadway musical tells a sweeping tale of love, loss, and hope and is sure to capture the audience’s hearts.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

Two impressive Iowa Gold Star Military Museum events

One of America’s best military museums is at Camp Dodge, with a wealth of exceptional displays, dioramas and more. Two noteworthy events coming up are, and both are free admission. goldstarmuseum.iowa.gov

1. Armed Forces 250th Birthday Celebration. Sat Sep 20, 4-7 PM. Camp Dodge Freedom Center, Building S-70, 7105 NW 70 Avenue, Johnston. Refreshments, Historic Vehicles, Period Military Clothing, Iowa Veterans Military Band.

2. The “Liberator” Exhibition. Sep 22-Oct 11. Known as the “Liberator” in World War II Europe, the Harley Davidson WLA military motorcycle was the first vehicle to enter towns liberated from German occupation. Iowa Gold Star Military Museum.

Our annual Music Walk in Downtown Ames is coming up on Thursday, September 18.

Each year, we feature a diverse group of local artists who are excited to showcase their talents. Music Walk is the perfect opportunity to experience the many things Downtown Ames has to offer! Learn more and check out business and musician pairings on the Music Walk event page.

Make sure to follow Downtown Ames on social media (@downtownames) for updates as we get closer to the event! https://downtownames.org/upcoming-events/music-walk-2025/

University Museums at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa offers free events and educational programs open to all who wish to attend.

The events for the fall 2025 semester are relevant to exhibitions at the Brunnier Art Museum, Christian Petersen Art Museum, Farm House Museum, Anderson Sculpture Garden, and/or the Art on Campus Collection.

“The schedule of events for the fall 2025 semester truly continues our 50th anniversary celebration, paying homage to the role University Museums has played in conservation and preservation throughout our history. It celebrates our past, honors our present and looks to our next 50 years– continuously offering programs that are free and accessible to all.” -Allison Sheridan, curator and communications manager, University Museums

https://www.museums.iastate.edu/

Church of Cash – Johnny Cash Tribute Band

For all fans of the man in black, one of the most honored tribute bands will be at Prairie Meadows Sep 18 at 7 PM. If you’re going to capture the mystique and resonance of Johnny Cash onstage, you better have the raw prowess as well as the reverberating voice. Jay Ernest, the driving force propelling Minneapolis-based Church of Cash, has both in spades. With his bandmates, Ernest brings the iconic Man in Black to life every time he takes the concert platform.

www.churchofcashmusic.com

https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/johnny-cash-tribute-pm2025/listing

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Experienced real life EMT Joanna Sokol captures the realism of first-responders in her scintillating book, A Real Emergency: Stories from the Ambulance. Listen as Joanna gives glimpses into her world of responding to medical emergencies.

“After a decade on the frontlines of a very broken system, Joanna Sokol has let loose one hell of a memoir: compelling, shocking, funny, galling, urgent, and beautiful. The best I’ve read in quite some time.”

—Mary Roach, New York Times bestselling author

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/authors/2284820/joanna-sokol/

11:14 AM – In Surviving Sue, Victoria Atkinson bares her heart and soul with a captivating memoir about strength, resilience, and dedication that will resonate with all readers.

The combination of humor and heartbreak in ‘Surviving Sue” unlocks a special chamber for reflection. Dr. Vicki Atkinson offers so many wonderful insights about what life with a complicated character like Sue brings and it’s a rollercoaster of laughter, love, wounding, and redemption. This book is a meaningful journey through the bonds of family, loving difficult people, and how we can heal intergenerationally in order to raise healthy families.

– Wynne Leon, entrepreneur and author of “Finding My Father’s Faith”

https://eckhartzpress.com/shop/surviving-sue/

11:30 AM – Mindy Mejia adds another wonderful reading adventure to her Iowa Series with A World of Hurt. Anchoring her thrillers in real Iowa locations while spinning a mesmerizing tale, this novel is a rich follow-up to her inaugural Iowa Series thriller.

“Mindy Mejia is the dark voice of the Heartland. Her stories capture perfectly the beauty of the Midwest while conjuring all the unsettling possibilities that lurk beneath. There are few authors who can twist the ordinary into such frightening and compelling scenarios, and Mindy Mejia tops that list.”

—William Kent Krueger

https://mindymejia.com/

11:48 AM – In The Mental Health Guide for Cis & Trans Queer Guys, award-winning educator, writer, and psychotherapist Rahim Thawer provides a thorough and beneficial life resource for his target audience, while also bringing greater awareness about unique challenges this segment of our population must cope with to many others who want a better understanding of others we share this world with.

“Rahim Thawer has written an accessible mental health guide that I’m sure many queer and trans men will benefit from. Reading this guide is like going on a journey with a well-traveled friend holding your hand. The exercises draw on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychodynamic therapy, and Gestalt therapy. The vignettes reflect a diversity with regards to race, sexuality, gender, age, HIV status, and more that I applaud.”

—Vikram Kolmannskog, DrPhilos, professor at the Norwegian Gestalt Therapy Institute; and author of several books, including The Empty Chair: Tales from Gestalt Therapy

https://www.instagram.com/the.politicized.practitioner/

11:56 AM – David Duchovny reads “Rest in Peace Fred Hellerman” from his debut poetry collection, About Time.

https://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/about-time-poems/

12:00 PM – Director Katrina Ploof and leading actor Rebecca Hunt (as Alice Murphy) lead a lively discussion about the Des Moines Playhouse’s next smash musical, Bright Star. With music by comedian / writer / actor / musician Steve Martin and Edie Brickell of the New Bohemians, this new Broadway musical tells a sweeping tale of love, loss, and hope and is sure to capture the audience’s hearts.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

12:12 PM – Now available. The new issue of Iowa History Journal is available, and features a amazing story by historian Jerome Thompson, “The Cow War of 1931.” Filled with fascinating stories and captivating photographs, this first of Jerome’s two-part story will enthrall readers.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:29 PM – In Savoring Awe, Timothy Cap Diebel delivers a life resource book designed to guide and encourage its readers towards a more meaningful life.

On more than one occasion, a phrase, a line, a sentence from this book sent a tingle up my spine, chill bumps up my arm. Tim Diebel has put into his prose what the late Mary Oliver put into her poetry: Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.

–Johnny Wray, High Hope Farm, Mississippi

http://www.taprootgarden.com/savoring-awe.html

12:44 PM – Celebrated author Patrice Gopo returns to the show with a gem of a picture book, Ripening Time. This beautiful journey beckons to be shared in an intergenerational way, with adults reading to young people, and exploring and discussing what the story means to the.

“Delectable prose and jewel-toned illustrations come together . . . amplifying the sensory-rich storytelling.”

— Publishers Weekly, starred review

https://www.patricegopo.com/

III. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Playhouse. Bright Star. Sep 19-Oct 5. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Blithe Spirit. Thru Sep 28. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

3. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals. Sun Oct 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

4. Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Oct 3-15. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free.

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2

http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight.

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2

https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.

https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2

https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2

https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2

https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street, the play. Sat Oct 4, 9:30 AM for children only, ages 8-14, Sun Oct 5, 6:30 PM (adults only), Mon Oct 6, 6:30 PM (adults only). Performances Dec 5-14.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-miracle-on-34th-street/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre.

https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

West Des Moines Historical Society and City of West Des Moines Host First Annual Heritage Jubilee

Celebrating History, Culture, and Community on October 11

WEST DES MOINES, IA — The West Des Moines Historical Society and the City of West Des Moines are proud to present the 1st Annual Heritage Jubilee on Saturday, October 11, from 1–4 p.m. at the historic Jordan House Museum grounds.

This family-friendly event marks the 175th anniversary of the completion of the first phase of construction of the Jordan House, one of Iowa’s most significant landmarks. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, heritage demonstrations, historic games, crafts, and hands-on experiences.

Highlights include:

Apple cider making on antique presses

Toe-Tapping Tunes from The Weary Ramblers

Indigenous Experience: History of the tribes who once lived in West Des Moines

Underground Railroad Journey: Explore stories through historical figures

Legacy Woods Update: Learn about new progress at Legacy Woods

Historical reenactors

Pack a Wagon: Test your skills for the Oregon Trail journey

Build a Log Cabin: Pioneer skills in action

Laundry Station and Corn Grinding & Bird Feeder Project

Owl Pellet Dissection & Bone Identification, sponsored by NCMIC

In addition, heritage vendors and demonstrators will showcase traditional skills, such as broom-making, herb preservation, and wattle fence building, with support from the Polk County Master Gardeners.

The Heritage Jubilee is free and open to the public.

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs

This is the very first Spanish-language theater project in Des Moines, debuting on October 4 at 7 p.m. in the Stoner Theater. Gabriela Fuentes, M.A. (she/her/hers/ella), an Independent Performer and the Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs Director, reflects the excitement this project brings to Iowa.

Proyecto Echoes Migrantxs is more than a play. It’s a 6-week collective creation project led by Latinx adults who have long dreamed of exploring the performing arts but never had the opportunity. Through this project, we are not only celebrating art and language, but also ensuring every participant is compensated for their time and talent. This project will have English interpretation available for non-Spanish speakers.

There are opportunities for businesses and individuals to support this project through their special GoFundMe page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/Bringspanishlanguagetheatertodesmoinesdonatenow?attribution_id=sl:19756be1-9d6c-4f8d-882a-b3274ab2b31a&lang=en_US&ts=1756483106&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp17_tb&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Special Ticketed Event at Franklin Event Center. Veronica Roth. To Clutch a Razor. Tue Sep 16, 6:30 PM. $26 includes admission and copy of book.

2. Beaverdale Books Des Moines Public Library Fall Author Series – David Ellis. The Best Lies. Wed Sep 17, 7 PM at the Central Library.

3. Ames Public Library – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Lindy Smith. Leaves ad Light: Sunprints of American Native Plants. Thu Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

5. State Historical Building – Pamela Grundy & Susan Shackelford. Shattering the Glass: The Remarkable History of Women’s Basketball. Fri Sep 26, 5 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Ashlie Hand. Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit. Wed Oct 1, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books at the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center – John Dinges. Chile in Their Hearts. Fri Oct 3, 6 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books Special Event – Banned Books Week Oct 5-11. Community wide.

9. Beaverdale Books – Lorna Stallman. Broom-Tastrophe, Klink, and Shear Magic. Mon Oct 6, 4:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books at the Olmsted Center, Drake University – Amanda Jones. That Librarian. Wed Oct 8, 7 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books. John T. Price. Goethe’s Oak: A Holocaust Story. Fri Oct 10, 6:30 PM.

12. Special Event at Franklin Event Center– Banned Books Festival. Sat Oct 11, Noon-5 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

