Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Quote of the Week –

“If everyone were clothed with integrity…the other virtues would be well-nigh useless.” – Molière (baptized 1622-1673), in The Misanthrope (1666). Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, known by his stage name Molière was a French playwright, actor, and poet, widely regarded as one of the great writers in the French language and world literature.

The Des Moines Symphony performs its sixth Water Works Pops concerts over Labor Day Weekend!

This year, audiences will hear a back-to-back throwback: Saturday, August 30 – Decades: Back to the 80s (featuring iconic hits from the decade, including Billy Joel’s Tell Her About It, Madonna’s Material Girl, Phil Collins’ Sussudio, Kenny Loggins’ Footloose, Elton John’s I’m Still Standing and much more.)

Sunday, August 31 – Disco Divas: Back to the 70s (Disco Divas joins the Orchestra, celebrating the reigning Queens of Disco: Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan & the one and only Diana Ross along with classic Disco hits from Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees and more.) Both concerts are free, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tom and Linda Koehn, and will be held outdoors at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park at 7:30 PM both nights.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/



This Time Next Year: A New Short Story Contest Launches

The Des Moines Public Library and Little Village are inviting writers statewide to imagine the year ahead.

The Des Moines Public Library is partnering with Little Village magazine to create a short story competition. The contest, titled “This Time Next Year,” asks writers to create a story that encompasses predictions about the year ahead. The winning story will receive a $200 prize and be featured in the January edition of Little Village.

The contest is open to anyone residing in Iowa who is 18 years of age or older. In addition to following the theme of Predictions for the Year Ahead, submissions must be a maximum of 2,000 words and must be new, self-contained short stories. Generative AI usage is prohibited.

Writers will be judged on technical writing skill, story development, and character development. Submissions are being accepted from September 2 through October 31.

“Little Village is one of the prominent forces in Iowa’s arts and culture scene,” says Aaron Gernes, Des Moines Public Library spokesperson. “Joining forces with their team to showcase aspiring writers from across the state is an exciting way to celebrate creativity.”

More information, including submission requirements, can be found at dmpl.org/lv-contest.



Art on The Avenues opens neighborhood event series

Local artists, neighbors creating all summer with support from Invest DSM

Wonder Week thru August 29.

https://investdsm.org/2025/05/27/art-on-the-avenues-opens-neighborhood-event-series/



11:00 AM – Releases September 9 – available for preorder. In this poignant and powerful memoir, Maryellen Donovan shares her world as a 9/11 widow in a book that will connect with her readers. Her story will sweep into the hearts and souls of anyone. "Powerful, poignant and extremely personal, Maryellen Donovan's baring of her soul finally culminates long after the excruciating loss of her husband in 9/11. Memoir writing at its best." – The Culture Buzz https://www.maryellendonovan.com/

11:18 AM – Authors Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey take a deliciously deep dive into the baking and history at the Iowa State Fair, a pinnacle of perfection for bakers and other food preparers across Iowa. This gem of a book is richly illustrated with recipes, photographs and history, and is a masterful immersion into a legacy subject that has previously not been covered like this. This book is available through the Blue Ribbon Foundation website link (below) or at Beaverdale Books.

“Filled with images and history that will sate the most ferocious appetite, Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey have blended a tantalizing mix of ingredients into one of the most comprehensive and satisfying dives into the history of Iowa State Fair Food Department. Filled with recipes, this truly is a blue ribbon immersion into the culture of Iowa’s grandest annual events.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://secure2.convio.net/bluerf/site/Ecommerce/1869764355?VIEW_PRODUCT=true&product_id=1421&store_id=1241



11:34 AM – Poet and writer Jill Bialosky brings her poetic sense and insight into her new book of prose, The End Is the Beginning: A Personal History of My Mother.

“In this new book, Bialosky’s authorship has never been more powerfully poignant.… The End Is the Beginning offers an energizing, well-paced meditation on loss and living.”

— Los Angeles Review of Books

11:48 AM – In Kiss Her Goodbye: A Frankie Elkin Novel (Book 4), Lisa Gardner delivers another immersive psychological thriller anchored by her beloved character, Frankie Elkin. "This fourth action-packed Frankie Elkin installment (after Still See You Everywhere) will excite fans and newbies alike. It is filled with an odd assortment of wonderful characters, including a boa constrictor and an iguana. Alongside the mystery, Gardner ably describes the horrors of refugee camps and the trauma facing immigrants fleeing oppression."―Library Journal (starred review) https://www.lisagardner.com/

“Clark uses her first novel to explore a highly literary and highly troubled relationship. [The Scrapbook] is at once a rich historical novel and a philosophical study of how much influence past generations have on our affections.” —Los Angeles Times

https://heatherclarkauthor.com/



12:14 PM – Releases this week. Stig Abell’s latest in his Jake Jackson series is The Burial Place, a rapid-paced murder thriller infused with an archeological twist. Immersive page-turning reading at its best.

“Terrific characters, locations, action and suspense, all floating on an easy charm in the writing and a deep love of the genre—this series is irresistible.” — Lee Child

12:29 PM – Director Katrina Ploof and leading actor Rebecca Hunt (as Alice Murphy)lead a lively discussion about the Des Moines Playhouse's next smash musical, Bright Star. With music by comedian / writer / actor / musician Steve Martin and Edie Brickell of the New Bohemians, this new Broadway musical tells a sweeping tale of love, loss, and hope and is sure to capture the audience's hearts. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

12:42 PM – Terrace Hill is one of Iowa's greatest treasures, serving multiple needs for the state and resonating as a source of great historical pride. With a full schedule of tours, events and ways to engage and support, Administrator Molly Franta and Communications & Events Coordinator Allison Wergeland share a warm invitation to learn more and to visit this National Historic Landmark. https://terracehill.iowa.gov/



NOTE: During this respite before the fall season starts this is an excellent time to review the upcoming seasons of area theatre companies. Purchase season passes and save, target select shows, and get engaged with excellent locally produced performing arts events.



1. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Blithe Spirit. Sep 12-28. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Des Moines Playhouse. Bright Star. Sep 19-Oct 5. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/bright-star/

3. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. City of Light: Cafés, Cabarets, and Cathedrals. Sun Oct 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. https://www.ciwe.org/city-of-light/

4. Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Oct 3-15. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/



IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions



Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/



Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/



V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites



1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Mon Sep 15, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-frozen/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

VII. Planning ahead



“Back to School”

Tuesday, September 9 – 7:00 PM

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation announces the five Iowans who will tell their original “Back to School” story on Tuesday, September 9. Kim Lipshutz, Tim McCoy, Sarah Scull, Quinn Whitaker, and Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Harry Smith will present their compelling stories on the historic Hoyt Sherman Place stage. Courtney Crowder, Kyle Munson, Kim Norvell, John Sorrell, and Amanda Tugade are serving as coaches for The Tellers. Tickets are on sale now at the Hoyt Sherman Place box office and hoytsherman.org.



West Des Moines Historical Society and City of West Des Moines Host First Annual Heritage Jubilee

Celebrating History, Culture, and Community on October 11

WEST DES MOINES, IA — The West Des Moines Historical Society and the City of West Des Moines are proud to present the 1st Annual Heritage Jubilee on Saturday, October 11, from 1–4 p.m. at the historic Jordan House Museum grounds.

This family-friendly event marks the 175th anniversary of the completion of the first phase of construction of the Jordan House, one of Iowa’s most significant landmarks. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, heritage demonstrations, historic games, crafts, and hands-on experiences.

Highlights include: Apple cider making on antique presses

Toe-Tapping Tunes from The Weary Ramblers

Indigenous Experience: History of the tribes who once lived in West Des Moines

Underground Railroad Journey: Explore stories through historical figures

Legacy Woods Update: Learn about new progress at Legacy Woods

Historical reenactors

Pack a Wagon: Test your skills for the Oregon Trail journey

Build a Log Cabin: Pioneer skills in action

Laundry Station and Corn Grinding & Bird Feeder Project

Owl Pellet Dissection & Bone Identification, sponsored by NCMIC In addition, heritage vendors and demonstrators will showcase traditional skills, such as broom-making, herb preservation, and wattle fence building, with support from the Polk County Master Gardeners.

The Heritage Jubilee is free and open to the public.



University Museums at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa offers free events and educational programs open to all who wish to attend.

The events for the fall 2025 semester are relevant to exhibitions at the Brunnier Art Museum, Christian Petersen Art Museum, Farm House Museum, Anderson Sculpture Garden, and/or the Art on Campus Collection.

“The schedule of events for the fall 2025 semester truly continues our 50th anniversary celebration, paying homage to the role University Museums has played in conservation and preservation throughout our history. It celebrates our past, honors our present and looks to our next 50 years– continuously offering programs that are free and accessible to all.” -Allison Sheridan, curator and communications manager, University Museums

https://www.museums.iastate.edu/



Our annual Music Walk in Downtown Ames is coming up on Thursday, September 18.

Each year, we feature a diverse group of local artists who are excited to showcase their talents. Music Walk is the perfect opportunity to experience the many things Downtown Ames has to offer!

Learn more and check out business and musician pairings on the Music Walk event page

Make sure to follow Downtown Ames on social media (@downtownames) for updates as we get closer to the event!

https://downtownames.org/upcoming-events/music-walk-2025/



Church of Cash – Johnny Cash Tribute Band

For all fans of the man in black, one of the most honored tribute bands will be at Prairie Meadows Sep 18 at 7 PM. If you’re going to capture the mystique and resonance of Johnny Cash onstage, you better have the raw prowess as well as the reverberating voice. Jay Ernest, the driving force propelling Minneapolis-based Church of Cash, has both in spades. With his bandmates, Ernest brings the iconic Man in Black to life every time he takes the concert platform.

www.churchofcashmusic.com

https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/johnny-cash-tribute-pm2025/listing

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Marshalltown Public Library. Denise Wiliams. Just Our Luck. Thu Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Arbor Sloane. Not Who You Think. Sat Aug 30, 3 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Laura Snider. Bodies of Proof. Tue Sep 2, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Meet the Poet. Richard Tillinghast. Night Train to Memphis. Wed Sep 3, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books at West Des Moines Public Library – John M Donovan. Confessions of the Tenth-Smartest Person in the World (and Other Delusions), Thu Sep 4, 7 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Shadley Grei. Before Closure. Mon Sep 8, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Joyce Rupp. The Years of Ripening: Reflections on Aging Later in Life. Sun Sep 14, 2:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Special Ticketed Event at Franklin Event Center. Veronica Roth. To Clutch a Razor. Tue Sep 16, 6:30 PM. $26 includes admission and copy of book.

9. Beaverdale Books Des Moines Public Library Fall Author Series – David Ellis. The Best Lies. Wed Sep 17, 7 PM at the Central Library.



1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Learning in Free Fall, Nicole Terrizzi*

2. Decoding the Heart, Stephanie Caffrey*

3. Frozen River, Ariel Lawhon

4. Coming Up Short: My Memoir of America, Robert B. Reich

5. On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports, Christine Brennan

6. Rivals to Lovers, Elise Wayland*

7. Just Our Luck, Denise Williams*

8. Bewitching, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. Atmosphere, Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

* Iowa author



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



Life Resource books worth your consideration –
1. Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. "Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds." – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/
2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. "This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition." – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory.

“This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/



1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



