The Culture Buzz Podcast Library provides insightful conversations about our world's culture.



Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:



From Iowa's cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.



Quote of the Week –



“The longer I live, the more deeply I learn that love – whether we call it friendship or family or romance – is the work of mirroring and magnifying each other’s light.”

– James Baldwin (1924-1987) an American writer and civil rights activist who garnered acclaim for his essays, novels, plays, and poems. His 1953 novel Go Tell It on the Mountain has been ranked by Time magazine as one of the top 100 English-language novels.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –



2025 Cloris Awards Nominees will be released throughout the day on Wed Aug 6

41 shows produced by 11 regional theatre companies will vie for top honors at the 2025 Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards at Hoyt Sherman Theatre on Sunday August 24 beginning at 5 PM. This inclusive collaborative celebration brings performers, technicians and patrons together for a free evening of recognition for a year of stellar performing arts. Check out the postings every 30 minutes beginning this Wednesday at 9:30 AM on the Cloris Awards Facebook page – and, make plans to join the entertainment and honoring on August 24.

Listen to this week’s interview with Denise Forney (Cloris Awards coordinator) and Julie Hansen (Cloris Awards winner and this year’s event host) at 12:12 PM CT (www.kfmg.org).

https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/



World premiere musical opens this Friday

Ankeny Community Theatre continues its trail-blazing by premiering The Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical opening this Fri Aug 8, running through Aug 17.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/



Public Service Announcement

Trump shut down America’s LGBTQ+ suicide and mental health hotline, but CANADA opened a US toll-free number to theirs…so our citizens can get help anytime, at no cost.

1-877-330-6366

Kindness & empathy have no borders. Please share this information with those who care.

https://translifeline.org/hotline/



II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz – 11:00 AM – In Romantic Friction, Lori Gold lures readers into a richly rewarding reading experience. Listen as Lori shares glimpses into the creation of this masterful story. “With prose that crackles and wit that leaps off the page, Romantic Friction opens the curtain to an irreverent, hilarious, and yet decidedly loving behind-the-scenes look at the world of publishing. Lori is a writer readers will be thrilled to discover.” — Chandler Baker, NYT best-selling author of Whisper Network, The Husbands, and Cutting Teeth https://www.lorigoldsteinbooks.com/

11:18 AM – Jason Powell writes with a power and inner understanding that captivates his readers in No Man’s Ghost. Jason, a career FDNY firefighter, fills his novel with an irresistible allure. Listen as he shares insights into this exceptional debut book.

“Emotionally gripping tale… Crisp, gorgeous prose and sweat-inducing action scenes take readers into the heart of danger.”

– Brianna Labuskes, bestselling author of The Librarian of Burned Books



https://authorjasonpowell.com/



11:35 AM – Steve Peters is the CEO of VenuWorks and takes some time to share an update about the regionally anticipated renovation of the iconic Ingersoll Theatre. A key project helping to elevate the cultural development of this destination corridor, Steve shares glimpses into the process and expected goals to be reached.

“The long-awaited restoration of a beloved cultural icon, the Ingersoll Theatre, is finally becoming a reality. This will be a significant addition to The Avenues, and should quickly become a treasured destination for entertainment seekers.” – The Culture Buzz



https://venuworks.com/venues/ingersoll-theater 11:47 AM – In The Spinach King: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, celebrated writer and journalist John Seabrook takes readers on a fully transparent journey into the history of an American food icon. Fascinating reading, exceptionally researched, John bares the inner soul of an industry that touched the lives of almost all Americans. “John Seabrook wryly details the rise and fall–and Oedipal struggles–of his family’s farming empire… This is a tremendous tale.” –John Gapper “Financial Times” https://www.johnseabrook.com/ 12:00 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre prepares to offer another world premiere as resident playwright John Claes’ newest show, The Perfect Rendezvous: The Musical, graces its stage. Listen as John and his wife, Anne (who portrays Joanne in the show), share tantalizing peeks into the process and the production.

“Ankeny Community Theatre continues its growth ascension by offering a wonderfully diverse season and even including world premieres. This is exceptionally ambitious for such a volunteer-driven company, and they succeed wonderfully.” – The Culture Buzz



https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/



12:13 PM – Denise Forney, the Cloris Awards facilitator and producer, joins this year’s host, Julie Larson, to share insights into the 2025 Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards. Today is the systematic release of the 2025 Cloris Awards Nominees, every half hour beginning at 9:30 AM through https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/. Be sure to join Central Iowa’s theatre community – performers, production personnel, patrons – on Sun Aug 24 at the Hoyt Sherman Theatre at 5 PM for Greater Des Moines’ answer to the Tony Awards.

“The Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards have proven to be a legacy honoring celebration of performing arts for its namesake, Des Moines’ own Oscar and Emmy Award-winning star. This annual recognition party has united the Greater Des Moines theatre community as never before, and the results in production values prove the benefits to all.”

– The Culture Buzz



https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/ 12:29 PM – Celebrated thriller writer Steve Berry returns with a new facet to his illustrious writing career, The List. This legal thriller ventures from his traditional historical thrillers but has no less appeal and impact for his fans. Listen as Steve provides some wonderful insights into the surprising origin of this story. “Berry delivers a novel unlike anything he’s ever done before. Rather than exploring history, this one takes pieces of John Grisham’s The Firm and mixes them with the business aspects of a Joseph Finder novel and storytelling elements from David Baldacci. [Berry’s] going outside his comfort zone to resurrect one of his early, desk-drawer novels is beneficial to him, his fans, and thriller readers alike. The List would be a perfect story to be turned into an Alfred Hitchcock film, and this should only add to Berry’s fanbase.”

— firstClue Newsletter https://steveberry.org/ 12:44 PM – In her immersive page-turner, Sarah Strohmeyer delivers a tour de force psychological thriller that will enthrall its readers with A Mother Always Knows. Listen as Sarah shares peeks into how this irresistible read came to be. “A diabolical and deliciously twisty romp through reality TV home renovations infused with humor and warmth. Sarah Strohmeyer does murder and suspense in all the best possible ways!” — Wanda M. Morris, award-winning author of All Her Little Secrets and Anywhere You Run, on We Love to Entertain https://sarahstrohmeyer.com/ III. Performance Arts



1. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical. Aug 8-17. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

2. Des Moines Playhouse and The Penguin Project. Honk Jr. Aug 14-17. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-penguin-project-production-of-honk-jr/

3. The Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards. Hoyt Sherman Theatre hosts this annual celebration. Aug 24. 5 PM. Free and open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/ina

4. Goodstock 2025. Music of the late 60s/early 70s. Peace, love, and jazz. New Hope United Methodist Church (4525 Beaver Ave) hosts this event, featuring the Community Jazz Center Big Band, and presents a free show, with a cadre of regional great singers, including Tina Haase Findlay and Preshia Paulding. Donations benefit Peace Ministries and the Texas Flood Victims. Sun Aug 24, Cool Activities start at 3 PM, Live jazz 4-6 PM.



IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions



Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/



Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/



V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites



1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)



· AUDITIONS – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child by Sam Shepard, directed by Sean Canuso. Tue Aug 12, 6-10 PM. Callbacks (if needed) Wed Aug 13, 6:30 PM. Scheduled via audition form. Actors who cannot make this time may submit a self-tape by 8 PM Aug 12. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! Mon Aug 18, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Mon Sep 15, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-frozen/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



VII. Planning ahead



Ingersoll hosts ‘ultimate neighborhood block party’

Ingersoll LIVE features live music and family-friendly fun on August 23

Get ready to celebrate at the ultimate neighborhood block party! Ingersoll LIVE, presented by Bankers Trust, will take over the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue on August 23 with two stages of live music, family-friendly entertainment, local food and drinks and community vendors from 3-10 p.m.

To see the full entertainment line-up and schedule, visit: www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2025/



Art on The Avenues opens neighborhood event series

Local artists, neighbors creating all summer with support from Invest DSM

Wonder Week from August 23-29.

https://investdsm.org/2025/05/27/art-on-the-avenues-opens-neighborhood-event-series/



GAIA II: The Pale Blue Dot Exhibition at Grand View University

Christine A. Curry joins Mary Kline-Misol for an extraordinary Climate Crisis Dialogue in the Prairie Meadows Gallery in the Rasmussen Center at Grand View University Oct 20-Nov 21, 2025. Catered gallery reception Fri Oct 24, 5-7 PM.



VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Nicole Terrizzi. Learning in Free Fall. Thu Aug 7, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Special Event – Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Aug 8, 7 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Stephanie R. Caffrey. Decoding the Heart, Profiling the Heart Series 1. Tue Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

4. Special Ticketed Event at the Shop DSM – Event Center. Tallgrass – The Des Moines Festival of Ideas. Fri Aug 15, 5:30 PM, Sat Aug 16, 9 PM. This event returns for its third year. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/lyceum-festival-of-ideas/ https://www.lyceummovement.org/tallgrass

5. Beaverdale Books. Laura Kina and Jave Yoshimoto. Word of Mouth: Asian American Artists Sharing Recipes. Fri Aug 15, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Elise Wayland. Join Romance writers in conversation. Rivals to Lovers. Fri Aug 22. 6:30 PM.

7. Marshalltown Public Library. Denise Wiliams. Just Our Luck. Thu Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Arbor Sloane. Not Who You Think. Sat Aug 30, 3 PM.



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Judy’s Birdhouse, Anna Zimney*

2. Des Moines Wallscapes Unseen, Jim Zeller*

3. Adopting Grace, Anna Jinja*

4. Seven, David Wolf*

5. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, V.E.Schwab

6. Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar, Howard

Megdal

7. Atmosphere, Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice, CJ Williams*

9. Big Lake Troubles, Jeffrey D. Boldt

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

* Iowa author



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



Life Resource books worth your consideration – 1. Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ 2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory.

“This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/



Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.



Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532



