The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week:

“We will only attain freedom if we learn to appreciate what is different, and muster the courage to discover what is fundamentally the same.” – Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993) an American civil rights lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991.

Newsletter content:

Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week Guests on this week’s show; Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Planning ahead; Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

Several new shows opening:

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Anastasia the Musical. Jul 24-Aug 3. https://carouseltheatre.org/anastasia-the-musical/

CAP Theatre, Altoona. Cap Classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 24-27. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Spongebob Musical. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

Urbandale Community Theatre. Hello, Dolly!. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Parade. Jul 29-Aug 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade

JAZZ IN JULY Continues at Hoyt Sherman Place Tue Jul 22, featuring:

5:30-6:15 PM: Seth Rezek Quartet outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

6:30-8:15 PM: Shorter Stories: The Music of Wayne Shorter outside on EMC Plaza Stage. https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2025-night-3/

Des Moines Art Center: Enjoy the cool confines in the reflective environment of two great exhibits currently. “Light Within Ourselves” – Haitian Art in Iowa (thru Sep 7) and “Firelei Báez Exhibition” (thru Sep 21).https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Helen Winslow Black will touch minds and hearts in Songs My Mother Taught Me, a beautiful immersion into her irresistible writing. “With its universal themes and authentic portrayal of the human spirit, Songs My Mother Taught Me strikes a balance between humor and heartbreak. Black’s prose is both poetic and evocative, flowing with an emotional resonance that immerses the reader. ”—Literary Titan https://helenwinslowblack.com/

11:16 AM – Dr. Paul Sunseri, clinical psychologist, gives adults a masterwork in his new book, GENTLE PARENTING REIMAGINED: How to Make It Work with Oppositional and Defiant Kids. Listen as Paul shares glimpses into this beneficial manual on working with children. https://www.myiift.org/

11:30 AM – CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions) has annually produced their CAP Classic show for a decade, and this year brings one of the Bard’s best to the stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Listen as Director Jolene Gentzler, Corley Blackford (as Puck), and Megan Witzenburg (as Helena) provide insight into their work on this production. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

11:43 AM – Susan Werner delights with her “What Did You Do to Your Face” from her snarky, irresistible album, Eight Unnecessary Songs. https://susanwerner.com/

11:46 AM – Each summer, the Urbandale Community Theatre delights the region with its big musical, and this year promises another power-packed show with Hello, Dolly! Listen as Christine Yoder (in the title role) and UCT Board President (and, orchestra member) Dr. Kevin Allemagne share glimpses into this show and its production process. Jul 24-Aug 3. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

12:00 PM – Make plans to be whisked away to a time in history that will resonate with music, storytelling, and stimulating performances as Carousel Theatre presents Disney’s Anastasia the Musical. Listen as Allison Wergeland, who plays the title role, shares insights into this magical tale. This show opens Jul 24 for a limited two weekend run. https://carouseltheatre.org/

12:12 PM – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre opens its next show on Jul 25 at the Stoner Theater, the eagerly anticipated SpongeBob the Musical. Listen as Peyton Haacke (as SpongeBob) and Maddie Davis (as Sandy Cheeks) lead a lively chat about this show and their journey with it. https://www.dmyat.org/

12:24 PM – Des Moines Performing Arts again hosts a Broadway national tour Jul 29-Aug 3 when Parade takes the stage as part of the Willis Broadway Series. This award-winning tour de force will capture its audiences with memorable songs, performances and powerful messages. Listen as Alison Ewing (as Sally Slaton) shares glimpses into this show from her insider perspective. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade

12:37 PM – Author Mary McKnight paints evocative pictures through her writing in Out of Place: Coming of Age in Cold War Germany. This memoir shares her life as an Army brat and in a very special place and time in the world. “In this wise, funny, and moving memoir, McKnight ends up writing a love letter to her childhood in Germany. This memoir is also a love letter to herself and to the poignant, heartbreaking depths of girlhood. Part captivating travelogue and part ode to the girl she once was, Out of Place investigates the challenges and traps and beauty of being a girl and a sister and a daughter, all in a new land that she comes to tenderly call home.” — Susan Conley, author of Landslide and instructor at the University of Southern Maine’s Stone Coast MFA in Creative Writing Program https://marymcknight.substack.com/

12:55 PM – Today’s show gets a double-dose of the incomparable Susan Werner with this tip o’ the cap to the spandex entourage crossing Iowa this week as RAGBRAI makes its way across the state. Listen to “Recumbent Bike” from her gem of an album, Eight Unnecessary Songs. https://susanwerner.com/

III. Performance Arts

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Anastasia the Musical. Jul 24-Aug 3. https://carouseltheatre.org/anastasia-the-musical/

CAP Theatre, Altoona. Cap Classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 24-27. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Spongebob Musical. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

Urbandale Community Theatre. Hello, Dolly!. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Parade. Jul 29-Aug 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade

Des Moines Playhouse. Waitress. Thru Jul 27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/waitress/

Ankeny Community Theatre. The Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical. Aug 8-17. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Des Moines Playhouse and The Penguin Project. Honk Jr. Aug 14-17. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-penguin-project-production-of-honk-jr/

The Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards. Aug 24. Free and open to the public. https://www.facebook.com/ClorisAwards/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/

Iowa Quilt Museum hosts a bold show in Winterset

On the south side of the Winterset square, the Iowa Quilt Museum’s current exhibit, “Tiny Pieces, Vast Visions,” features four quiltmakers who share a creative bond. They each bring their own aesthetic to their work, but all use tiny pieces of fabric to create larger patterns. Small pieces come together to tell unique visual stories throughout their work, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces of quilted artwork. The show remains through Aug. 3

Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities:

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

AUDITIONS – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Buried Child by Sam Shepard, directed by Sean Canuso. Tue Aug 12, 6-10 PM. Callbacks (if needed) Wed Aug 13, 6:30 PM. Scheduled via audition form. Actors who cannot make this time may submit a self-tape by 8 PM Aug 12. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! Mon Aug 18, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Mon Sep 15, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-frozen/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

MAINFRAME IN MOTION – next First Friday event, Fri Aug 1, from 5–8 PM!: We encourage you to open your studios to invite interaction, increase sales, promote networking and expand your reach as individual artists and small businesses. Please invite guests to share in our community and help spread the word on social media! August features special guest installations by Uplifting Puppet Co. and Ballet Des Moines—you won’t want to miss it! Don’t forget to make way for our guests by moving your car to the overflow lot on 8th and Center. The free shuttle runs from 4pm-9pm. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events-archive/jkwfrkiqjvzzu7g2k53cp4rd8nkr00

Ingersoll hosts ‘ultimate neighborhood block party’: Ingersoll LIVE features live music and family-friendly fun on August 23. Get ready to celebrate at the ultimate neighborhood block party! Ingersoll LIVE, presented by Bankers Trust, will take over the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue on August 23 with two stages of live music, family-friendly entertainment, local food and drinks and community vendors from 3-10 p.m. To see the full entertainment line-up and schedule, visit: www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2025/

Art on The Avenues opens neighborhood event series: Local artists, neighbors creating all summer with support from Invest DSM Wonder Week from August 23-29.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books. Jim Zeller. Des Moines: Wallscapes Unseen. Wed Jul 23, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Bruce A. Weitz. The Pursuit of Citizenship: Past, Present, Promise. Wed Jul 30, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Local Author Fair. Winter Austin, Elizabeth Donne, John M. Donovan, Emma Fust, Jackie Reinig. Sat Aug 2, 1-3 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Nicole Terrizzi. Learning in Free Fall. Thu Aug 7, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Special Event – Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Aug 8, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Stephanie R. Caffrey. Decoding the Heart, Profiling the Heart Series 1. Tue Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

Special Ticketed Event at the Shop DSM – Event Center. Tallgrass – The Des Moines Festival of Ideas. Fri Aug 15, 5:30 PM, Sat Aug 16, 9 PM. This event returns for its third year. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/lyceum-festival-of-ideas/ https://www.lyceummovement.org/tallgrass

Beaverdale Books. Laura Kina and Jave Yoshimoto. Word of Mouth: Asian American Artists Sharing Recipes. Fri Aug 15, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Elise Wayland. Join Romance writers in conversation. Rivals to Lovers. Fri Aug 22. 6:30 PM.

Marshalltown Public Library. Denise Wiliams. Just Our Luck. Thu Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Arbor Sloane. Not Who You Think. Sat Aug 30, 3 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events:

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Author events:

Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Pinch Me, Barbara Boyle American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era, Nico Lang Sea of Grass: The Conquest, Ruin, and Redemption of Nature on the American Prairie, Dave Hage and Josephine Marcotty Jill Is Not Happy, Kaira Rouda A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice, CJ Williams* Atmosphere, Taylor Jenkins Reid The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong Radio Free Pittsburgh, Edward McConnell* Remarkably Bright Creatures, Van Pelt, Shelby My Friends, Fredrik Backman

* Iowa author

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre: www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines: https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola: www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble: https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association: https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions: www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre: www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera: https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony: https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre: www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience: www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company: www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company: www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa: https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company: www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre: www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news:

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532