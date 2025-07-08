The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa's cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.



– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –



“I would rather be ashes than dust! I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry-rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet. The proper function of man is to live, not exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.” -Jack London (1876-1916) an American novelist, journalist and activist. A pioneer of commercial fiction and American magazines, he was one of the first American authors to become an international celebrity and earn a large fortune from writing.



I. Iowa Flash Buzz –



Des Moines Playhouse. Opens this Friday. Waitress. Runs Jul 11-27. This award-winning musical has heart, action and a whole lotta pie-bakin’ inspiration. This week’s show features an interview with lead actors Hannah Zepeda (as Jenna) and Alex Schaeffer (as Dr. Pomatter) at 12 Noon.



https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/waitress/



JAZZ IN JULY

Continues at Hoyt Sherman Place Tue Jul 15, featuring:

5:30-6:15 PM: CJC Youth Combo outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

6:30-8:15 PM: Christian Ertl Quartet outside on EMC Plaza Stage

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2025-night-2/



Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. The full schedule includes The Flying Dutchman – Jul 4, 12, 15, 17, 20; The Rake’s Progress – Jul 5, 10, 13, 18; Cunning Little Vixen – Jul 6, 8, 11, 19. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/



Des Moines Art Center

Enjoy the cool confines in the reflective environment of two great exhibits currently. “Light Within Ourselves” – Haitian Art in Iowa (thru Sep 7) and “Firelei Báez Exhibition” (thru Sep 21).

https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/



Belin Quartet at Salisbury House & Gardens – season finale

Tue Jul 8, 5:30 PM.

https://civicmusic.org/belin-quartet-summer-concert-series/



II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – The incomparable thriller duo of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child returns with their latest. Badlands brings their keen storytelling skills to razor sharp execution in another unputdownable Nora Kelly novel. These two share fascinating glimpses into this story’s creation.

“Preston and Child’s fifth adventure featuring Nora Kelly and Corrie Swanson (following Dead Mountain) tackles a terrific story while highlighting the continued growth of two stellar characters…Preston and Child were brilliant to team up Kelly and Swanson in their own series, bringing the legends and geography of the New Mexico badlands to life. This installment would be a great launching point for readers who haven’t read one of their books.”

―Library Journal (starred review)

https://www.prestonchild.com/



11:15 AM – In The Omnivore’s Deception: What We Get Wrong about Meat, Animals, and Ourselves is a thought-provoking dive into another perspective of humankind’s consumption practices. John Sanbonmatsu delivers a well-researched and compelling argument for changing how the world sustains itself.

“This book is a must-read for anyone prepared to honestly confront the moral obscenity, and the fatefulness for all life on Earth, of the world-wide killing field so often sanitized with the label ‘animal agriculture.’ The Omnivore’s Deception recounts with relentless clarity how the ecocidal magnitude of the crime of human-animal relations is repeatedly concealed with comforting myths about ‘humane slaughter’, ‘happy meat’, and ‘enlightened omnivorism’. It is a lesson, as invaluable as it is terrible, that we must imbibe if we are to move toward a more just and livable future.”

~Alice Crary, author of Inside Ethics: The Demands of Moral Thought



https://www.johnsanbonmatsu.com/



11:32 AM – CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions) has annually produced their CAP Classic show for a decade, and this year brings one of the Bard’s best to the stage with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Listen as Director Jolene Gentzler, Corley Blackford (as Puck), and Megan Witzenburg (as Helena) provide insight into their work on this production.

https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic

11:46 AM – Abigail and Alexa Save the Wedding is a delightful romp of a read as only the gifted writer Lian Dolan can deliver. Listen as she shares insights into her muse’s prodding for the delightful tale.

“Reading Lian Dolan is like sitting next to a delightful and hilarious friend with a fine glass of champagne.” – Bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry

https://www.liandolan.com/

12:00 PM – The Des Moines Playhouse presents a blockbuster musical, Waitress, this summer. Listen as two of its leads, Hannah Zepeda (as Jenna) and Alex Schaeffer (as Dr. Pommatter) share their experiences in the rehearsal process and their passion for being part of this show.

“The Des Moines Playhouse is nationally recognized for its high production values, never resting on its laurels as it continues to forge excellence on the stage.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

12:13 PM – Jessica Guerrier penchant for spinning an engaging story is at its best in Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. This amazing fiction debut novel from this experienced writer paints a compelling, immersive reading experience in bold, vivid life colors.

“A brave confrontation of the distance between who we were and who we are, explored with razor-sharp honesty. The relational complexities are written with breathtaking precision, and the intimate experience of Leah’s journey into marriage and motherhood is book club gold. BETWEEN THE DEVIL AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA is an urgent call to drop all pretense, stop numbing, and let the fullness of life come flooding in. The complicated but real loyalties within this family remind us that we are not alone.”

— Sarah Damoff, bestselling author of THE BRIGHT YEARS

https://www.jessicaguerrieri.net/

12:30 PM – Gifted journalist and writer Ross Halperin delivers a spine-chilling insight into lives trying to live honorably in a vicious world. Bear Witness: The Pursuit of Justice in a Violent Land follows two friends as they attempt to resist the murderous saturation of their region.

“This riveting book reads like a thriller―two friends trying to prevent murders in one of the most dangerous places on earth. But it’s a true story, about not only the extreme danger they put themselves in, but also the nauseating moral quandaries they faced.”

— Larissa MacFarquhar, author of Strangers Drowning

https://www.rossahalperin.com/

12:44 PM – The new Iowa History Journal is available, and features a captivating story by C. J. Williams (author of A Monster in Mount Pleasant) about Judge Charles Bradley and his near-encounter with death during the Great Depression from an angry mob.

“If you aren’t a subscriber to Iowa History Journal, you are missing one of the best bargains in reading and cultural adventurism.” – The Culture Buzz

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

III. Performance Arts



1. Des Moines Playhouse. Opens this Friday. Waitress. Jul 11-27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/waitress/

2. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Shakespeare on the Lawn at Salisbury House & Gardens. The Comedy of Errors. Jul 16-19. https://www.iowastage.org/sotl

3. Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. Remaining performances includes The Flying Dutchman – Jul 12, 15, 17, 20; The Rake’s Progress – Jul 10, 13, 18; Cunning Little Vixen – Jul 8, 11, 19. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/

4. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Anastasia the Musical. Jul 24-Aug 3. https://carouseltheatre.org/anastasia-the-musical/

5. CAP Theatre, Altoona. Cap Classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 24-27. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

6. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Spongebob Musical. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

7. Des Moines Performing Arts. Parade. Jul 29-Aug 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade



IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions



Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/



Iowa Quilt Museum hosts a bold show in Winterset

On the south side of the Winterset square, the Iowa Quilt Museum’s current exhibit, “Tiny Pieces, Vast Visions,” features four quiltmakers who share a creative bond. They each bring their own aesthetic to their work, but all use tiny pieces of fabric to create larger patterns. Small pieces come together to tell unique visual stories throughout their work, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces of quilted artwork. The show remains through Aug. 3

https://www.iowaquiltmuseum.org/current-exhibits/



Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. Opening Celebration Jun 12. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/



V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites



1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)



· AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. Blithe Spirit. Sat Jul 26, 1 PM, Sun Jul 27, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! Mon Aug 18, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Mon Sep 15, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-frozen/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.



Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



VII. Planning ahead



Art on The Avenues opens neighborhood event series

Local artists, neighbors creating all summer with support from Invest DSM

In the Drake neighborhood, The Magic of the Night invites neighbors to make lanterns for a July 11 parade and enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of a night market at 2718 Kingman Boulevard.

Wonder Walk encourages installations in curb gardens, front yards or sides of buildings in the Franklin Area (northern Waveland Park and southern Beaverdale neighborhoods), culminating in Wonder Week from August 23-29.

https://investdsm.org/2025/05/27/art-on-the-avenues-opens-neighborhood-event-series/



JAZZ IN JULY

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM.

This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org .



Chad Elliott at xBK Annex

Americana roots & folk artist Chad Elliott takes the xBk Annex stage on Friday, July 18 for an intimate evening of songs & stories! Check out this revived old firehouse building as it reverberates with the iconic sounds of one of Iowa’s best.



2025 – 26 Prairie Meadows Temple Theater Comedy Series announced

Three shows make up the Season Ticket Package, with one add-on option. Headlining the season is the Temple Theater’s longest-running show ever, Triple Espresso. The highly caffeinated comedy is coming home for the holidays! This production performed at the Temple Theater for a record 68 weeks from October 2002 to February 2004. This will be Triple Espresso’s eighth engagement in Des Moines.

Three-show Season Ticket Package:

Disenchanted | October 14 – 19, 2025

Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy | November 18 – December 7, 2025

Twilight Zone UnScripted | March 17 – 22, 2026

Add-on engagement:

The Naked Magicians | February 12 – 14, 2026

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/series/temple-comedy-series



VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Jeffrey Boldt. Big Lake Troubles. Wed Jul 9, 6:30 PM.

2. Special Event – Kids Day of Reading at Big Grove Brewery, 555-17th Street, Des Moines. Jul 13, 11 AM – 12 PM.

3. Special ticketed event – Franklin Event Center. Chris Whitaker. All the Colors of the Dark. Mon Jul 14, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books Pop-Up Shop at The 44DSM, 4326 Hickman Road. Wed Jul 15 11AM – 1 PM. 44DSM and Beaverdale Books will host a pop-up shop for 44DSM residents and the general public.

5. Special ticketed event – Franklin Event Center. Christine Brennan. On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports. Tue Jul 15, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Poet Charlie Peck. The World’s Largest Ball of Paint. Fri Jul 18, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Lauren Joiner. Silly Animal Tales 3. Mon Jul 21,

8. Beaverdale Books. Jim Zeller. Des Moines: Wallscapes Unseen. Wed Jul 23, 6:30 PM.



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Pinch Me, Barbara Boyle

2. American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era, Nico

Lang

3. Sea of Grass: The Conquest, Ruin, and Redemption of Nature on the American Prairie, Dave Hage

and Josephine Marcotty

4. Jill Is Not Happy, Kaira Rouda

5. A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice, CJ Williams*

6. Atmosphere, Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong

8. Radio Free Pittsburgh, Edward McConnell*

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Van Pelt, Shelby

10. My Friends, Fredrik Backman

* Iowa author



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone.

“Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz

https://robertldilenschneider.com/

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health.

“This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory.

“This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/



Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.



Creatively yours, John Busbee