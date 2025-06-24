Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

“We will only attain freedom if we learn to appreciate what is different, and muster the courage to discover what is fundamentally the same.” – Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), an American civil rights lawyer and jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1967 until 1991. He was the Supreme Court’s first African-American justice.



Music Under the Stars

JUNE 29: Historic Hoyt Sherman Place

Fourth of July celebration – “Let Freedom Ring”

Jennifer Wohlenhaus Bloomberg, oboe

Napoleon Douglas, guest vocalist

EMC Plaza Stage at Hoyt Sherman Place. Free community event.

https://www.musicunderthestars.org/



Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. Jun 27 and 29 mark the opening performances of The Flying Dutchman in Indianola for another exceptional trio of operas. This nationally hailed operation draws fans from across America to Central Iowa. The full schedule includes The Flying Dutchman – Jul 4, 12, 15, 17, 20; The Rake's Progress – Jul 5, 10, 13, 18; Cunning Little Vixen – Jul 6, 8, 11, 19.
https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/



II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Pamela Carter Joern probes her life and captures evocative and very relatable memories in At the Corner of Past and Future. “Pamela Carter Joern delivers what I want from a well-crafted memoir in essays: emotional honesty, unstinting candor, lyrical writing, artful storytelling, attention to context, and a deep and fearless questioning of what she knows, or thinks she knows, about herself and her place in the world.” – Lisa Knopp, Author of What the River Carries and The Nature of Home https://www.pamelacarterjoern.com/

11:16 AM – Historian Sherry L. Smith writes the introduction to this revelatory part of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s life, as written by his wife, Louisa Frederici Cody.

“History offers opportunities to explore different perspectives of the famous, and Louisa Frederici Cody’s book does just that. With a masterfully crafted introduction by respected historian Sherry L. Smith, delve into the life of one of America’s best-known figures.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/bison-books/9781496242587/memories-of-buffalo-bill/



11:29 AM – In The Late-Night Witches, Auralee Wallace whisks into another delightful adventure of mystical and magical proportions. Enjoy the glimpses into this new novel as Auralee shares.’ “Magical mayhem, heart, and humor, Auralee Wallace’s The Late-Night Witches is filled to the brim with authentic family dynamics, self-discovery, and an unforgettable Halloween showdown. You’ll fall deeply in love with this enchanting and cozy book, so much so that you’ll want to return to it every fall just to experience it again!” — Breanne Randall, New York Times bestselling author of The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic https://auraleewallace.com/books

11:43 AM – The Whyte Python World Tour is a fantastical, big-hair-hard-rock delight, as Travis Kennedy brings his readers along in this fanciful, action-packed adventure set in the 1980s. Rikki Thunder, drummer for hot new ’80s metal band Whyte Python, is about to get it all: global fame… a dream girlfriend—and an unwitting role as an international spy. What more could a reader want? Travis shares peeks into how this gem came into being. “Travis Kennedy is too fiendishly clever for his own damn good. As he’s perfectly satirizing the hair-metal scene on the very first downbeat, you’re strapping yourself in for a wild ride. . . and suddenly he spikes your drink and cranks the Marshall stack to 20. Outrageous fun. Outrageous twists. Just outrageous, period!” — Lincoln Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author https://traviskennedy.com

12:00 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Thu Jun 26. C J Williams explodes on the literary scene with his debut book, A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice. This true crime story will fascinate and horrify, giving readers a very close, personal perspective of a headlines-grabbing story from the 1970s. “While keeping his personal and emotional impact in check while presenting the facts surrounding this event, C J Williams makes a powerful debut with this true crime story. This horrific crime in small town America proved to be the impetus for Williams to pursue a distinguished career in law and the judicial.” – The Culture Buzz https://geniusbookpublishing.com/products/a-monster-in-mount-pleasant-paperback?_pos=1&_psq=a+monster+in+mount&_ss=e&_v=1.0

12:14 PM – Susan Werner’s songs always enhance any edition of this show, and “What Did You Do to Your Face?” from her Eight Unnecessary Songs album is one reason why. “Whenever you need to lift your spirits, immerse yourself into Susan Werner’s music. Her lyricism will soothe titillate and delight.” – The Culture Buzz https://susanwerner.com/music/

12:17 PM – Entirely Emmie is the ninth in the Emmie & Friends Seres by celebrated author, Terri Libenson. Written for 8-12-year-olds, this and the series are perfect books for intergenerational reading experiences. Terri talks about the underlying important learning themes woven beautifully into her storytelling. “Terri Libenson’s brilliance in her captivating Emmie & Friends Series gives young readers and intergenerational connections a marvelous opportunity to explore common ground. Brilliant storytelling craftsmanship.” – The Culture Buzz https://terrilibenson.com/entirelyemmie/

12:30 PM – Executive Director Dan Stevenson shares an overview of the 2025 Music Under the Stars season which began Jun 8. Five weeks of free, family-friendly and inspiring music presented at Hoyt Sherman Place’s redesigned south lawn and, for the final performance, at the Lauridsen Amphitheatre in Waterworks Park. “One of Central Iowa’s performance arts treasures, Music Under the Stars continues a legacy that spans generations as it builds memories shared beyond each concerts final chord.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.musicunderthestars.org/

12:40 PM – Dr. Michael Greger has dedicated his life and expertise into helping others maintain the best quality of life they can as we all progress along the path of aging. Listen as he shares some enticing tidbits from his new book, How Not the Age Cookbook: 100+ Recipes for Getting Healthier and Living Longer. “Michael Greger, MD, delivers a wonderful guide to shifting our diets as we age for a healthier and better life in How Not to Age Cookbook 100+ Recipes for Getting Healthier and Living Longer. A must-have for any kitchen.” – The Culture Buzz https://nutritionfacts.org/book/how-not-to-age-cookbook/

12:55 PM – A second delight this week from Susan Werner, “Recumbent Bike.” Enjoy https://susanwerner.com/music/

III. Performance Arts



2. Des Moines Playhouse. Waitress. Jul 11-27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/waitress/

3. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Shakespeare on the Lawn at Salisbury House & Gardens. The Comedy of Errors. Jul 16-19. https://www.iowastage.org/sotl

4. CAP Theatre at Haines Park Amphitheatre, Altoona. Cap Classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 24-27. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

5. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Spongebob Musical. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Parade. Jul 29-Aug 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade



IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions



Polk County Heritage Gallery – Iowa Exhibited

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs thru Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building.

https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/



Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/



Iowa Quilt Museum hosts a bold show in Winterset

On the south side of the Winterset square, the Iowa Quilt Museum’s current exhibit, “Tiny Pieces, Vast Visions,” features four quiltmakers who share a creative bond. They each bring their own aesthetic to their work, but all use tiny pieces of fabric to create larger patterns. Small pieces come together to tell unique visual stories throughout their work, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces of quilted artwork. The show remains through Aug. 3

https://www.iowaquiltmuseum.org/current-exhibits/



Des Moines Art Center – Exhibition Firelei Báez. Opening Celebration Jun 12. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/



V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites



1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)



· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! Mon Aug 18, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-best-christmas-pageant-ever/

· AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. Mon Sep 15, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-frozen/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.





Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

4. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

7. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

9. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

10. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

12. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

13. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

14. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



VII. Planning ahead



JAZZ IN JULY

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM.

This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org .



Pizza on the Prairie

This eagerly anticipated and well-attended event begins at the Wallace Farm in Orient. Make reservations for any Friday through July 18 to enjoy a brick-oven pizza made with fresh veggies and local meats.

https://wallace.org/pizza-on-the-prairie/



Chad Elliott at xBK Annex

Americana roots & folk artist Chad Elliott takes the xBk Annex stage on Friday, July 18 for an intimate evening of songs & stories! Check out this revived old firehouse building as it reverberates with the iconic sounds of one of Iowa’s best.





VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Rahim Thawer, MSW, RSW. The Mental Health Guide for Cis and Trans Queer Guys. Tue Jun 24, 6 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Edward McConnell. Radio Free Pittsburgh. Wed Jun 25, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. CJ Williams. A Monster in Mount Pleasant. Thu Jun 26, 6:30 PM

4. Beaverdale Books. Ann Schreiber. Emily’s Next Chapter. Mon Jun 30 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Anna Zimney. Judy’s Birdhouse. Tue Jul 1, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Chip Albright, Meet the songwriter/storyteller. Wed Jul 9, 1:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Jeffrey Boldt. Big Lake Troubles. Wed Jul 9, 6:30 PM.

8. Special Event – Kids Day of Reading at Big Grove Brewery, 555-17th Street, Des Moines. 11 AM – 12 PM.

9. Special ticketed event – Franklin Event Center. Chris Whitaker. All the Colors of the Dark. Mon Jul 14, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books Pop-Up Shop at The 44DSM, 4326 Hickman Road. Wed Jul 15 11AM – 1 PM. 44DSM and Beaverdale Books will host a pop-up shop for 44DSM residents and the general public.

11. Special ticketed event – Franklin Event Center. Christine Brennan. On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports. Wed Jul 15, 6:30 PM.



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination, Karin L. Winegar*

2. Everything Is Mama, Jimmy Fallon

3. People Are Kind, Bill R. Douglas*

4. Mark Twain, Ron Chernow

5. My Friends, Fredrik Backman

6. The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer

7. Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins

8. The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong

9. Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar, Howard

Megdal

10. Fever Beach, Carl Hiaasen*Iowa Author!

* Iowa author



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



Life Resource books worth your consideration –



Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/



Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.



Creatively yours, John Busbee